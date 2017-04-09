La Times Crossword Answers April 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times April 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|"__ Noon": Gary Cooper classic
|HIGH
|Tippy watercraft
|CANOE
|"Make it snappy," in memos
|ASAP
|Length-times-width calculation
|AREA
|Take place
|OCCUR
|Pleasant
|NICE
|*Niña and Pinta’s sister ship
|SANTAMARIA
|Camper’s quarters
|TENT
|Like some rye bread
|SEEDED
|Number of little pigs, in a fable
|THREE
|Decorative theme
|MOTIF
|Crystal ball reader
|SEER
|Up to now
|SOFAR
|*Leader of the pack
|ALPHAMALE
|Surfing at one’s desk, say
|ONLINE
|Places for studs
|EARS
|Fellow
|MAN
|Rod’s fishing partner
|REEL
|"__ you go again!"
|THERE
|Like Solomon
|WISE
|Aunt, in Argentina
|TIA
|Fashionably smart
|CHIC
|Crusty roll
|KAISER
|*Yale, for five U.S. presidents
|ALMAMATER
|"SNL" host’s monologue, e.g.
|INTRO
|Door-to-door cosmetics seller
|AVON
|Cavalry sword, in Sussex
|SABRE
|Kitchen cover-up?
|APRON
|Granola alternative
|MUESLI
|Luau torch type
|TIKI
|Coffee break time … and a hint to an abbreviation aptly placed in each answer to a starred clue
|MIDMORNING
|Opinion column, for short
|OPED
|Unfamiliar (to)
|ALIEN
|Director Preminger
|OTTO
|Baseball’s "Amazins"
|METS
|Bamboo lover
|PANDA
|Karate award
|BELT
|"__ it been that long?"
|HAS
|Tax-sheltered plans: Abbr.
|IRAS
|Heredity unit
|GENE
|Venomous letters
|HATEMAIL
|Cleaner sold in green canisters
|COMET
|National park in Maine
|ACADIA
|ATM maker
|NCR
|Avignon assent
|OUI
|Division of history
|ERA
|"O Canada," e.g.
|ANTHEM
|*Renamed lemon-lime soft drink
|SIERRAMIST
|Clearasil target
|ACNE
|Rose of baseball
|PETE
|Festoon
|ADORN
|Lipton products
|TEAS
|Takes for a sucker
|FLEECES
|Princess Fiona’s beloved ogre
|SHREK
|Somewhat, informally
|SORTA
|NBC newsman Roger
|ONEIL
|*Spot for bargain hunters
|FLEAMARKET
|Golfer’s goal
|PAR
|Surgical beam
|LASER
|January, in Mexico
|ENERO
|Hawke of "Boyhood"
|ETHAN
|Triple or homer
|HIT
|One who scoffs at boxed Merlot, say
|WINESNOB
|"Hurry up, will ya?"
|CMON
|TV network, e.g.
|AIRER
|Sidesteps
|AVOIDS
|Smashed into
|RAMMED
|"__ sera": Italian "Good evening"
|BUONA
|Proton’s place
|ATOM
|Plumbing unit
|PIPE
|Calorie-friendly
|LITE
|Not domestic, flight-wise: Abbr.
|INTL
|Travel guide
|MAP
|Dockworker’s gp.
|ILA
|Clamorous noise
|DIN
|Understood
|GOT