La Times Crossword Answers April 10th 2017

Clue Solution
"__ Noon": Gary Cooper classic HIGH
Tippy watercraft CANOE
"Make it snappy," in memos ASAP
Length-times-width calculation AREA
Take place OCCUR
Pleasant NICE
*Niña and Pinta’s sister ship SANTAMARIA
Camper’s quarters TENT
Like some rye bread SEEDED
Number of little pigs, in a fable THREE
Decorative theme MOTIF
Crystal ball reader SEER
Up to now SOFAR
*Leader of the pack ALPHAMALE
Surfing at one’s desk, say ONLINE
Places for studs EARS
Fellow MAN
Rod’s fishing partner REEL
"__ you go again!" THERE
Like Solomon WISE
Aunt, in Argentina TIA
Fashionably smart CHIC
Crusty roll KAISER
*Yale, for five U.S. presidents ALMAMATER
"SNL" host’s monologue, e.g. INTRO
Door-to-door cosmetics seller AVON
Cavalry sword, in Sussex SABRE
Kitchen cover-up? APRON
Granola alternative MUESLI
Luau torch type TIKI
Coffee break time … and a hint to an abbreviation aptly placed in each answer to a starred clue MIDMORNING
Opinion column, for short OPED
Unfamiliar (to) ALIEN
Director Preminger OTTO
Baseball’s "Amazins" METS
Bamboo lover PANDA
Karate award BELT
"__ it been that long?" HAS
Tax-sheltered plans: Abbr. IRAS
Heredity unit GENE
Venomous letters HATEMAIL
Cleaner sold in green canisters COMET
National park in Maine ACADIA
ATM maker NCR
Avignon assent OUI
Division of history ERA
"O Canada," e.g. ANTHEM
*Renamed lemon-lime soft drink SIERRAMIST
Clearasil target ACNE
Rose of baseball PETE
Festoon ADORN
Lipton products TEAS
Takes for a sucker FLEECES
Princess Fiona’s beloved ogre SHREK
Somewhat, informally SORTA
NBC newsman Roger ONEIL
*Spot for bargain hunters FLEAMARKET
Golfer’s goal PAR
Surgical beam LASER
January, in Mexico ENERO
Hawke of "Boyhood" ETHAN
Triple or homer HIT
One who scoffs at boxed Merlot, say WINESNOB
"Hurry up, will ya?" CMON
TV network, e.g. AIRER
Sidesteps AVOIDS
Smashed into RAMMED
"__ sera": Italian "Good evening" BUONA
Proton’s place ATOM
Plumbing unit PIPE
Calorie-friendly LITE
Not domestic, flight-wise: Abbr. INTL
Travel guide MAP
Dockworker’s gp. ILA
Clamorous noise DIN
Understood GOT