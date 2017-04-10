La Times Crossword Answers April 11th 2017

admin LA Times

Thank you for visiting our website.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Prefix with deed, feed and read MIS
Fave texting buds BFFS
One looking for something SEEKER
Gorilla, for one APE
To whom Rick said, "We’ll always have Paris" ILSA
Mode of dress ATTIRE
*Pay for your online purchases, say CHECKOUT
Admirers, as a group FANDOM
Actress O’Donnell ROSIE
Caspian, e.g. SEA
Nick and Nora’s dog ASTA
Ancients, for instance? ANAGRAM
Big Band __ ERA
White wine apéritif KIR
Kitten cries MEWS
*Skip work because of illness CALLINSICK
Double curve ESS
One to say "G’day" to MATE
Grandmas NANAS
*Cause a ruckus RAISECAIN
Once more AGAIN
Deal with it COPE
"How cute!" cries AWS
*Go out of business FOLDUPSHOP
Coin named for a continent EURO
ER staffers RNS
Frying __ PAN
Movie double STANDIN
Sport shirt brand IZOD
Male cat TOM
Santa __ racetrack ANITA
Tenor Enrico CARUSO
"Care to wager?" … and a question answered, one way or the other, by the first words of the answers to starred clues WANNABET
Tennis great Andre AGASSI
Gung-ho AVID
__ Fáil: Irish coronation stone LIA
Port on the Loire NANTES
Dickens’ Uriah HEEP
Junior nav. officer ENS
Knot-tying art MACRAME
Siri speaks on them IPHONES
Up-and-down playground boards SEESAWS
Hog rider BIKER
Perky spokeswoman in Progressive ads FLO
Seminoles’ sch. FSU
Pre-coll. exams SATS
Jungle adventure SAFARI
Approx. touchdown hour ETA
Italian volcano ETNA
Glove leather KIDSKIN
Racy literature EROTICA
Comments REMARKS
Smokes, briefly CIGS
Slippery as an __ EEL
Berry rich in antioxidants ACAI
Wrestling surfaces MATS
Broadway orphan ANNIE
Parasite LEECH
__ Andreas Fault SAN
"Don’t be a wimp!" MANUP
Unburdened (of) RID
Lovey-dovey exchange COOS
Date bk. entry APPT
Like some violets AFRICAN
Spokane school with a strong basketball program GONZAGA
Beaten candidate ALSORAN
Loud enough to hear AUDIBLE
Unlisted vote-getter WRITEIN
Piano works SONATAS
Regional dialect PATOIS
__-Caps: candy SNO
Sicilian resort city ENNA
Food retailer named for two oceans AANDP
Clean with Pledge DUST
[Air kiss] MWAH
Opposite of NNW SSE
Prop. often named for a state in Monopoly AVE
Nietzsche’s "never" NIE