La Times Crossword Answers April 11th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Prefix with deed, feed and read
|MIS
|Fave texting buds
|BFFS
|One looking for something
|SEEKER
|Gorilla, for one
|APE
|To whom Rick said, "We’ll always have Paris"
|ILSA
|Mode of dress
|ATTIRE
|*Pay for your online purchases, say
|CHECKOUT
|Admirers, as a group
|FANDOM
|Actress O’Donnell
|ROSIE
|Caspian, e.g.
|SEA
|Nick and Nora’s dog
|ASTA
|Ancients, for instance?
|ANAGRAM
|Big Band __
|ERA
|White wine apéritif
|KIR
|Kitten cries
|MEWS
|*Skip work because of illness
|CALLINSICK
|Double curve
|ESS
|One to say "G’day" to
|MATE
|Grandmas
|NANAS
|*Cause a ruckus
|RAISECAIN
|Once more
|AGAIN
|Deal with it
|COPE
|"How cute!" cries
|AWS
|*Go out of business
|FOLDUPSHOP
|Coin named for a continent
|EURO
|ER staffers
|RNS
|Frying __
|PAN
|Movie double
|STANDIN
|Sport shirt brand
|IZOD
|Male cat
|TOM
|Santa __ racetrack
|ANITA
|Tenor Enrico
|CARUSO
|"Care to wager?" … and a question answered, one way or the other, by the first words of the answers to starred clues
|WANNABET
|Tennis great Andre
|AGASSI
|Gung-ho
|AVID
|__ Fáil: Irish coronation stone
|LIA
|Port on the Loire
|NANTES
|Dickens’ Uriah
|HEEP
|Junior nav. officer
|ENS
|Knot-tying art
|MACRAME
|Siri speaks on them
|IPHONES
|Up-and-down playground boards
|SEESAWS
|Hog rider
|BIKER
|Perky spokeswoman in Progressive ads
|FLO
|Seminoles’ sch.
|FSU
|Pre-coll. exams
|SATS
|Jungle adventure
|SAFARI
|Approx. touchdown hour
|ETA
|Italian volcano
|ETNA
|Glove leather
|KIDSKIN
|Racy literature
|EROTICA
|Comments
|REMARKS
|Smokes, briefly
|CIGS
|Slippery as an __
|EEL
|Berry rich in antioxidants
|ACAI
|Wrestling surfaces
|MATS
|Broadway orphan
|ANNIE
|Parasite
|LEECH
|__ Andreas Fault
|SAN
|"Don’t be a wimp!"
|MANUP
|Unburdened (of)
|RID
|Lovey-dovey exchange
|COOS
|Date bk. entry
|APPT
|Like some violets
|AFRICAN
|Spokane school with a strong basketball program
|GONZAGA
|Beaten candidate
|ALSORAN
|Loud enough to hear
|AUDIBLE
|Unlisted vote-getter
|WRITEIN
|Piano works
|SONATAS
|Regional dialect
|PATOIS
|__-Caps: candy
|SNO
|Sicilian resort city
|ENNA
|Food retailer named for two oceans
|AANDP
|Clean with Pledge
|DUST
|[Air kiss]
|MWAH
|Opposite of NNW
|SSE
|Prop. often named for a state in Monopoly
|AVE
|Nietzsche’s "never"
|NIE