La Times Crossword Answers April 13th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Jackson with a 1972 Lifetime Achievement Grammy
|MAHALIA
|Rx watchdog
|FDA
|Wing
|ELL
|Most sober
|GRAVEST
|Curved part
|ARC
|Md. neighbor
|DEL
|Infomercial promise
|MIRACLECURE
|Md. neighbor
|WVA
|Powerful 1970s Pittsburgh defensive line, familiarly
|STEELCURTAIN
|Didst whack
|SMOTE
|Spot checker?
|VET
|One-named Deco master
|ERTE
|Swiss river
|AAR
|Loot
|ROB
|Storm warning
|THUNDER
|Pair
|DYAD
|Algonquin Round Table member, e.g.
|WIT
|Role for Dustin
|RATSO
|"The Card Players" artist
|PAULCEZANNE
|Amu __: Asian river
|DARYA
|Verizon subsidiary
|AOL
|Undertaking
|TASK
|Anka song with the phrase "Kiss me mucho"
|ESOBESO
|Soccer chant
|OLE
|Loving murmur
|COO
|A giraffe has a long one
|MANE
|Org. concerned with briefs
|ABA
|"Swing Shift" Oscar nominee
|LAHTI
|Sticker on store fruit
|PRODUCELABEL
|Fill in (for)
|SUB
|Hint in a specialty crossword, and, literally, what’s found in 17-, 20-, 38- and 59-Across
|CRYPTICCLUE
|Actor Wallach
|ELI
|Jeans name
|LEE
|Like some lunch orders
|ONTOAST
|"Amen!"
|YES
|Inject
|ADD
|"Seems that way to me"
|IDSAYSO
|"Mrs. Miniver" studio
|MGM
|2001 W.S. champs
|ARI
|Guffaw sound
|HAR
|Stop at sea
|AVAST
|Hopkins role
|LECTER
|Scotland’s Arran, e.g.
|ISLE
|Perfectly, with "to"
|ATEE
|Leak source
|FAUCET
|Diminutive celeb sexologist
|DRRUTH
|Taiwanese PC maker
|ACER
|Pirate on the Queen Anne’s Revenge
|EDWARDTEACH
|Descendants of a son of Jacob and Leah
|LEVITES
|Venezuelan cowboy
|LLANERO
|MDL ÷ X
|CLV
|Studio occupant
|TENANT
|Glum
|SAD
|Kentucky Derby time
|MAY
|Latin "pray for us"
|ORAPRONOBIS
|Barn __
|OWL
|Light source
|BIC
|Banquet dispenser
|URN
|Futon kin
|DAYBED
|Sweet __
|TEA
|OPEC member
|UAE
|Madhouse
|ZOO
|The lot
|ALL
|Portrayer of "McDreamy" on "Grey’s Anatomy"
|DEMPSEY
|Typically
|ASARULE
|Boozer
|SOT
|Colorful carp
|KOI
|Revered
|SACRED
|Was loyal to
|OBEYED
|Picks
|ELECTS
|High point of a European trip?
|ALP
|Foil giant
|ALCOA
|Golden St. campus
|UCLA
|Yours, to Yves
|ATOI
|Tie up
|BIND
|Not of the cloth
|LAY
|__ Nimitz
|USS
|DDE’s command
|ETO