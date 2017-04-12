La Times Crossword Answers April 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Jackson with a 1972 Lifetime Achievement Grammy MAHALIA
Rx watchdog FDA
Wing ELL
Most sober GRAVEST
Curved part ARC
Md. neighbor DEL
Infomercial promise MIRACLECURE
Md. neighbor WVA
Powerful 1970s Pittsburgh defensive line, familiarly STEELCURTAIN
Didst whack SMOTE
Spot checker? VET
One-named Deco master ERTE
Swiss river AAR
Loot ROB
Storm warning THUNDER
Pair DYAD
Algonquin Round Table member, e.g. WIT
Role for Dustin RATSO
"The Card Players" artist PAULCEZANNE
Amu __: Asian river DARYA
Verizon subsidiary AOL
Undertaking TASK
Anka song with the phrase "Kiss me mucho" ESOBESO
Soccer chant OLE
Loving murmur COO
A giraffe has a long one MANE
Org. concerned with briefs ABA
"Swing Shift" Oscar nominee LAHTI
Sticker on store fruit PRODUCELABEL
Fill in (for) SUB
Hint in a specialty crossword, and, literally, what’s found in 17-, 20-, 38- and 59-Across CRYPTICCLUE
Actor Wallach ELI
Jeans name LEE
Like some lunch orders ONTOAST
"Amen!" YES
Inject ADD
"Seems that way to me" IDSAYSO
"Mrs. Miniver" studio MGM
2001 W.S. champs ARI
Guffaw sound HAR
Stop at sea AVAST
Hopkins role LECTER
Scotland’s Arran, e.g. ISLE
Perfectly, with "to" ATEE
Leak source FAUCET
Diminutive celeb sexologist DRRUTH
Taiwanese PC maker ACER
Pirate on the Queen Anne’s Revenge EDWARDTEACH
Descendants of a son of Jacob and Leah LEVITES
Venezuelan cowboy LLANERO
MDL ÷ X CLV
Studio occupant TENANT
Glum SAD
Kentucky Derby time MAY
Latin "pray for us" ORAPRONOBIS
Barn __ OWL
Light source BIC
Banquet dispenser URN
Futon kin DAYBED
Sweet __ TEA
OPEC member UAE
Madhouse ZOO
The lot ALL
Portrayer of "McDreamy" on "Grey’s Anatomy" DEMPSEY
Typically ASARULE
Boozer SOT
Colorful carp KOI
Revered SACRED
Was loyal to OBEYED
Picks ELECTS
High point of a European trip? ALP
Foil giant ALCOA
Golden St. campus UCLA
Yours, to Yves ATOI
Tie up BIND
Not of the cloth LAY
__ Nimitz USS
DDE’s command ETO