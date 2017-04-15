La Times Crossword Answers April 16th 2017

Quaker in the wind ASPEN
Little bite TASTE
"House" actor Omar EPPS
Full house, e.g. HAND
Pond flower CALLA
Navel type OUTIE
Selectively remove CULL
Butterlike topping OLEO
Doris during a workout? TRAININGDAY
Maker of Regenerist skin care products OLAY
‘Vette roof option TTOP
Claims SAYS
Greenwich Village sch. NYU
Director Oliver working on pizza dough? ROLLINGSTONE
Cymbals with a pedal HIHAT
Tire for emergencies SPARE
Perfect Sleepers, e.g. SERTAS
Yoga class greeting NAMASTE
Place for a bud? EAR
Deepest, as feelings INMOST
Tiny bit FIG
Many a pizza slice OCTANT
Subj. for Janet Yellen ECON
Diaper cream additive ALOE
Labor day deliveries INFANTS
Quisling’s crime TREASON
1688 coffeehouse founder Edward better known in the insurance world LLOYD
Cause of some lines AGING
Comical Samantha busy stitching? QUILTINGBEE
Look for SEEK
Masterful move COUP
Ski resort sight GONDOLA
Avoid, as an issue BEG
Some battered rings CALAMARI
Mumbai mister SRI
Baker’s gluten-free choice OATFLOUR
JFK : New York :: __ : Chicago ORD
Singer Laine FRANKIE
Troubles ILLS
Lara’s love YURI
Nicolas taking a swing? BATTINGCAGE
Big 112-Down FINAL
Painter of dancers DEGAS
Lacking variety ONENOTE
Silkscreen aid STENCIL
Computer with a Magic Keyboard IMAC
Disc golf obstacle TREE
Dürer, e.g. ETCHER
They, in Cognac ILS
One typing a’s and z’s PINKIE
Used a bench, say SAT
Certain triathlete IRONMAN
French sponge cake GATEAU
Linguine sauce PESTO
Squalid DINGY
Singer Al making a strike? BOWLINGGREEN
Spanish pronoun ESO
Provide a bank floor plan for, say ABET
Eurasian border river URAL
Alpha __ MALE
Nathan at quarterback? PASSINGLANE
Inconsequential MERE
Exiled Roman poet OVID
Clashing with, with "of" AFOUL
Sheds MOLTS
Florist’s creation POSY
State of disarray MESS
"Spider-Man" actress DUNST
Shoelace protector AGLET
Accomplishments ACTS
2002 skating gold medalist Hughes SARAH
Sally having fun? PLAYINGFIELD
Cuthbert of "24" ELISHA
Editor Talese with her own Doubleday imprint NAN
Stylish TONY
Amen Corner golf course, familiarly AUGUSTA
Benchmark: Abbr. STD
Pageant sparkler TIARA
Pooh’s mopey pal EEYORE
"Silent Spring" subj. ECOL
Canines with corded coats PULIS
Flier PLANE
Con man’s expression SLYGRIN
Spicy steamed Mexican food HOTTAMALE
"He Was Despised," in Handel’s "Messiah" ALTOSOLO
Strip gas NEON
Suss (out) DOPE
In one piece INTACT
Grassy expanse LEA
Amtrak stop: Abbr. STN
"__ Schoolchildren": Tracy Kidder book AMONG
Unreleased PENTUP
Google Maps lines: Abbr. STS
Varnish component RESIN
Tofurky protein source SOY
Newsman Koppel TED
Debacle FIASCO
Engaged INGEAR
Hexa- halved TRI
Express sympathy (with) CONDOLE
Needing to be saved? ONGOAL
Ottawa-born songwriter Paul ANKA
"View of Toledo" painter ELGRECO
Yours, in Cognac ATOI
Romaine bit LEAF
Tonic ingredient QUININE
Layered lunches BLTS
Golf course rental CART
Soapbox user ORATOR
Lucille on a trampoline? BOUNCINGBALL
Pass good in 28 countries EURAIL
Tailgating fixtures GRILLS
Degs. for writers MFAS
Something flashed by a catcher SIGN
The Eagles’ "__ Eyes" LYIN
Prayer supports KNEES
Following remark? IGETIT
Place for shady transactions BACKALLEY
Had Subway fare ATE
Physics Nobelist of 1938 FERMI
Tango move DIP
London’s Virgin __ Records EMI
Turf disputes GANGWARS
"Billions" network, briefly SHO
Muscle-bone connector TENDON
"16 and Pregnant" spin-off TEENMOM
King known for his wealth CROESUS
"Lord, is __?": Matthew ITI
Big primate APE
One of 18 on a disc golf course TEEPAD
Like sundials ANALOG
__ nectar: sugar substitute AGAVE
Wrinkly fruits UGLIS
Major snag SNAFU
Broadway matchmaker YENTE
Speed deterrent BUMP
Sister brand of Nilla OREO
Wine list heading REDS
Bank deposit SILT
See 80-Across TEST
Scott Eastwood, to Clint SON
"Today" alternative, for short GMA