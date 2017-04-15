La Times Crossword Answers April 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times April 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Quaker in the wind
|ASPEN
|Little bite
|TASTE
|"House" actor Omar
|EPPS
|Full house, e.g.
|HAND
|Pond flower
|CALLA
|Navel type
|OUTIE
|Selectively remove
|CULL
|Butterlike topping
|OLEO
|Doris during a workout?
|TRAININGDAY
|Maker of Regenerist skin care products
|OLAY
|‘Vette roof option
|TTOP
|Claims
|SAYS
|Greenwich Village sch.
|NYU
|Director Oliver working on pizza dough?
|ROLLINGSTONE
|Cymbals with a pedal
|HIHAT
|Tire for emergencies
|SPARE
|Perfect Sleepers, e.g.
|SERTAS
|Yoga class greeting
|NAMASTE
|Place for a bud?
|EAR
|Deepest, as feelings
|INMOST
|Tiny bit
|FIG
|Many a pizza slice
|OCTANT
|Subj. for Janet Yellen
|ECON
|Diaper cream additive
|ALOE
|Labor day deliveries
|INFANTS
|Quisling’s crime
|TREASON
|1688 coffeehouse founder Edward better known in the insurance world
|LLOYD
|Cause of some lines
|AGING
|Comical Samantha busy stitching?
|QUILTINGBEE
|Look for
|SEEK
|Masterful move
|COUP
|Ski resort sight
|GONDOLA
|Avoid, as an issue
|BEG
|Some battered rings
|CALAMARI
|Mumbai mister
|SRI
|Baker’s gluten-free choice
|OATFLOUR
|JFK : New York :: __ : Chicago
|ORD
|Singer Laine
|FRANKIE
|Troubles
|ILLS
|Lara’s love
|YURI
|Nicolas taking a swing?
|BATTINGCAGE
|Big 112-Down
|FINAL
|Painter of dancers
|DEGAS
|Lacking variety
|ONENOTE
|Silkscreen aid
|STENCIL
|Computer with a Magic Keyboard
|IMAC
|Disc golf obstacle
|TREE
|Dürer, e.g.
|ETCHER
|They, in Cognac
|ILS
|One typing a’s and z’s
|PINKIE
|Used a bench, say
|SAT
|Certain triathlete
|IRONMAN
|French sponge cake
|GATEAU
|Linguine sauce
|PESTO
|Squalid
|DINGY
|Singer Al making a strike?
|BOWLINGGREEN
|Spanish pronoun
|ESO
|Provide a bank floor plan for, say
|ABET
|Eurasian border river
|URAL
|Alpha __
|MALE
|Nathan at quarterback?
|PASSINGLANE
|Inconsequential
|MERE
|Exiled Roman poet
|OVID
|Clashing with, with "of"
|AFOUL
|Sheds
|MOLTS
|Florist’s creation
|POSY
|State of disarray
|MESS
|"Spider-Man" actress
|DUNST
|Shoelace protector
|AGLET
|Accomplishments
|ACTS
|2002 skating gold medalist Hughes
|SARAH
|Sally having fun?
|PLAYINGFIELD
|Cuthbert of "24"
|ELISHA
|Editor Talese with her own Doubleday imprint
|NAN
|Stylish
|TONY
|Amen Corner golf course, familiarly
|AUGUSTA
|Benchmark: Abbr.
|STD
|Pageant sparkler
|TIARA
|Pooh’s mopey pal
|EEYORE
|"Silent Spring" subj.
|ECOL
|Canines with corded coats
|PULIS
|Flier
|PLANE
|Con man’s expression
|SLYGRIN
|Spicy steamed Mexican food
|HOTTAMALE
|"He Was Despised," in Handel’s "Messiah"
|ALTOSOLO
|Strip gas
|NEON
|Suss (out)
|DOPE
|In one piece
|INTACT
|Grassy expanse
|LEA
|Amtrak stop: Abbr.
|STN
|"__ Schoolchildren": Tracy Kidder book
|AMONG
|Unreleased
|PENTUP
|Google Maps lines: Abbr.
|STS
|Varnish component
|RESIN
|Tofurky protein source
|SOY
|Newsman Koppel
|TED
|Debacle
|FIASCO
|Engaged
|INGEAR
|Hexa- halved
|TRI
|Express sympathy (with)
|CONDOLE
|Needing to be saved?
|ONGOAL
|Ottawa-born songwriter Paul
|ANKA
|"View of Toledo" painter
|ELGRECO
|Yours, in Cognac
|ATOI
|Romaine bit
|LEAF
|Tonic ingredient
|QUININE
|Layered lunches
|BLTS
|Golf course rental
|CART
|Soapbox user
|ORATOR
|Lucille on a trampoline?
|BOUNCINGBALL
|Pass good in 28 countries
|EURAIL
|Tailgating fixtures
|GRILLS
|Degs. for writers
|MFAS
|Something flashed by a catcher
|SIGN
|The Eagles’ "__ Eyes"
|LYIN
|Prayer supports
|KNEES
|Following remark?
|IGETIT
|Place for shady transactions
|BACKALLEY
|Had Subway fare
|ATE
|Physics Nobelist of 1938
|FERMI
|Tango move
|DIP
|London’s Virgin __ Records
|EMI
|Turf disputes
|GANGWARS
|"Billions" network, briefly
|SHO
|Muscle-bone connector
|TENDON
|"16 and Pregnant" spin-off
|TEENMOM
|King known for his wealth
|CROESUS
|"Lord, is __?": Matthew
|ITI
|Big primate
|APE
|One of 18 on a disc golf course
|TEEPAD
|Like sundials
|ANALOG
|__ nectar: sugar substitute
|AGAVE
|Wrinkly fruits
|UGLIS
|Major snag
|SNAFU
|Broadway matchmaker
|YENTE
|Speed deterrent
|BUMP
|Sister brand of Nilla
|OREO
|Wine list heading
|REDS
|Bank deposit
|SILT
|See 80-Across
|TEST
|Scott Eastwood, to Clint
|SON
|"Today" alternative, for short
|GMA