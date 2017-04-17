La Times Crossword Answers April 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times April 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Valuable stone
|GEM
|Hamilton and Burr, notably
|FOES
|Find incredibly funny
|ROARAT
|Word for a Latin lover
|AMO
|Cookbook author Rombauer
|IRMA
|Not certain
|UNSURE
|Mom-and-pop stores
|SMALLBUSINESSES
|Vietnam’s capital
|HANOI
|Part of MST: Abbr.
|STD
|FDR’s successor
|HST
|Serpent’s tooth
|FANG
|Irreverence
|IMPIETY
|Alfalfa, Darla and friends, with "the"
|LITTLERASCALS
|Biblical verb ending
|ETH
|Quick hellos
|HIS
|Curbs, with "in"
|REINS
|Blackjack half
|ACE
|"God bless us, every one!" Dickens character
|TINYTIM
|Wedding notice word
|NEE
|What hares and mares do
|RHYME
|Long, long time
|EON
|La Brea __ Pits
|TAR
|Game with windmills, ramps and such
|MINIATUREGOLF
|Coiffures
|HAIRDOS
|Move, in real estate lingo
|RELO
|Part of MST
|ESS
|Tango maneuver
|DIP
|Higher than
|ABOVE
|Waterspout climber of song
|ITSYBITSYSPIDER
|California’s San __: Hearst Castle locale
|SIMEON
|Filming locales
|SETS
|401(k) kin
|IRA
|Six times cinq
|TRENTE
|VCR insert
|TAPE
|Gov. Cuomo’s domain
|NYS
|Deep cut
|GASH
|2016 Best Actress Stone of "La La Land"
|EMMA
|Pained sound
|MOAN
|Like a child’s love for a parent
|FILIAL
|Heavenly sphere
|ORB
|Grounded bird
|EMU
|Fresh talk
|SASS
|Pioneering hip-hop trio from Queens
|RUNDMC
|Single
|ONE
|Beast of burden
|ASS
|Does without much thought
|RUSHESINTO
|"Give it __!"
|AREST
|Cantankerous
|TESTY
|Barn storage space
|LOFT
|"How sweet __!"
|ITIS
|Classic grape soda
|NEHI
|Smile that may be silly
|GRIN
|Eggplant __: Italian entrée, briefly
|PARM
|L’eau land?
|ILE
|Shakespearean king with three daughters
|LEAR
|Nagging desire
|ITCH
|College freshman’s comment about why his parents call so often
|THEYMISSME
|Until now
|ASYET
|Patricia of "Hud"
|NEAL
|Medieval laborer
|SERF
|Take care of
|TEND
|Vacation option
|TOUR
|Memo heading
|INRE
|Defunct Soviet space station
|MIR
|First-aid fluid
|IODINE
|"__ happens … "
|ASIT
|Pass, as time
|ELAPSE
|Mongolian desert
|GOBI
|Bank holdup
|HEIST
|No longer sleeping
|ASTIR
|"Hey, get a load of this"
|PSST
|Chief Norse god
|ODIN
|Quite
|VERY
|Significant periods
|ERAS
|Kyoto cash
|YEN
|Droid
|BOT
|Positive vote
|YEA
|Gas additive brand
|STP