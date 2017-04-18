La Times Crossword Answers April 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times April 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Overzealous
|RABID
|Emotional states
|MOODS
|Big name in home security
|ADT
|Work together
|UNITE
|Golfer’s birdie, often
|THREE
|"I’ve seen better"
|MEH
|*Droopy-eared dog
|BASSETHOUND
|King Kong, e.g.
|APE
|Home buyer’s choice
|CONDO
|Annoyed reply to "Are you awake?"
|IAMNOW
|Hog fare
|SLOP
|*Testimony preceder
|SOLEMNOATH
|Pan flying
|PETER
|Present mo.
|DEC
|Bone, to Botticelli
|OSSO
|Quick snooze
|CATNAP
|"Darn it!"
|SHOOT
|Pop singer Grande’s fragrance
|ARI
|*Garage alternative
|CARPORT
|Price of admission
|FEE
|The Euphrates flows through it
|SYRIA
|Like King Kong
|SIMIAN
|Shepherd’s dinner, perhaps
|ALPO
|Coffee maker unit
|CUP
|Impudent
|SASSY
|*Common cause of food poisoning
|SALMONELLA
|Perlman of "The Mindy Project"
|RHEA
|Racer’s swimwear brand
|SPEEDO
|__ setter
|IRISH
|Country that won the most Olympics medals in Rio
|USA
|*Garment with a fitted waist and flared bottom
|SKATERDRESS
|Something to chew
|CUD
|Ship with liquid cargo
|OILER
|Security breaches
|LEAKS
|Officejet printers
|HPS
|Polishing targets
|NAILS
|Pearl Jam frontman Vedder
|EDDIE
|Barbecue spice mixture
|RUB
|Santa __ Mountains
|ANA
|Twice-baked cookies
|BISCOTTI
|"Come right on in!"
|ITSOPEN
|Celebrity chef Paula
|DEEN
|Highest peak in Ore.
|MTHOOD
|"Well, looky here!"
|OHO
|Christian sch. in Tulsa
|ORU
|Vest fabric
|DENIM
|It often has four doors
|SEDAN
|Some kitchen appliances
|AMANAS
|Bus stations
|DEPOTS
|"Tommy" band
|THEWHO
|Pts. by Vikings
|TDS
|Irrelevant
|MOOT
|Critter rescue org.
|SPCA
|Big name in business jets
|LEAR
|Electric guitar pioneer
|LESPAUL
|Cave feedback
|ECHO
|Like "Fifty Shades of Grey"
|RACY
|Golfer’s four, often
|PAR
|Hosp. areas
|ORS
|Handle on many elevators
|OTIS
|Bento box staple
|RICE
|Ingredient in some Asian soup, or, literally, what each answer to a starred clue has
|FISHHEAD
|Facility
|EASE
|"Only Time" songwriter
|ENYA
|A handful
|SOME
|Color named for a planet
|MARSRED
|In itself
|ASSUCH
|Devours eagerly
|LAPSUP
|Responds in court
|PLEADS
|Tool box item
|PLIERS
|Has too much of, briefly
|ODSON
|Finnish tech giant
|NOKIA
|Flight stat.
|ARR
|On the sidelines
|IDLE
|Legendary fighter
|ALI
|Business card no.
|TEL
|Hit the slopes
|SKI
|Dallas-to-Houston dir.
|SSE