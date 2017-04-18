La Times Crossword Answers April 19th 2017

Overzealous RABID
Emotional states MOODS
Big name in home security ADT
Work together UNITE
Golfer’s birdie, often THREE
"I’ve seen better" MEH
*Droopy-eared dog BASSETHOUND
King Kong, e.g. APE
Home buyer’s choice CONDO
Annoyed reply to "Are you awake?" IAMNOW
Hog fare SLOP
*Testimony preceder SOLEMNOATH
Pan flying PETER
Present mo. DEC
Bone, to Botticelli OSSO
Quick snooze CATNAP
"Darn it!" SHOOT
Pop singer Grande’s fragrance ARI
*Garage alternative CARPORT
Price of admission FEE
The Euphrates flows through it SYRIA
Like King Kong SIMIAN
Shepherd’s dinner, perhaps ALPO
Coffee maker unit CUP
Impudent SASSY
*Common cause of food poisoning SALMONELLA
Perlman of "The Mindy Project" RHEA
Racer’s swimwear brand SPEEDO
__ setter IRISH
Country that won the most Olympics medals in Rio USA
*Garment with a fitted waist and flared bottom SKATERDRESS
Something to chew CUD
Ship with liquid cargo OILER
Security breaches LEAKS
Officejet printers HPS
Polishing targets NAILS
Pearl Jam frontman Vedder EDDIE
Barbecue spice mixture RUB
Santa __ Mountains ANA
Twice-baked cookies BISCOTTI
"Come right on in!" ITSOPEN
Celebrity chef Paula DEEN
Highest peak in Ore. MTHOOD
"Well, looky here!" OHO
Christian sch. in Tulsa ORU
Vest fabric DENIM
It often has four doors SEDAN
Some kitchen appliances AMANAS
Bus stations DEPOTS
"Tommy" band THEWHO
Pts. by Vikings TDS
Irrelevant MOOT
Critter rescue org. SPCA
Big name in business jets LEAR
Electric guitar pioneer LESPAUL
Cave feedback ECHO
Like "Fifty Shades of Grey" RACY
Golfer’s four, often PAR
Hosp. areas ORS
Handle on many elevators OTIS
Bento box staple RICE
Ingredient in some Asian soup, or, literally, what each answer to a starred clue has FISHHEAD
Facility EASE
"Only Time" songwriter ENYA
A handful SOME
Color named for a planet MARSRED
In itself ASSUCH
Devours eagerly LAPSUP
Responds in court PLEADS
Tool box item PLIERS
Has too much of, briefly ODSON
Finnish tech giant NOKIA
Flight stat. ARR
On the sidelines IDLE
Legendary fighter ALI
Business card no. TEL
Hit the slopes SKI
Dallas-to-Houston dir. SSE