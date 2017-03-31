La Times Crossword Answers April 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times April 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Shuttle facility
|SPACELAB
|Auto shop purchase
|RADIAL
|Slender smoke
|PANATELA
|Thorny shrub
|ACACIA
|Emotionally withdrawn
|INASHELL
|Buries
|INTERS
|Little laughter
|TITTER
|In a pinch
|IFNEEDBE
|Autumn shade
|OCHER
|Many profs
|PHDS
|Oktoberfest supply
|BIER
|Transportation option
|UBER
|Whopper inventor
|LIAR
|Unites for a purpose
|BANDS
|Jaunty topper
|TAM
|__ golf
|MINI
|Ja, across the border
|OUI
|Beezus’ little sister, in Cleary books
|RAMONA
|Perfect
|SPOTON
|Proper
|APT
|Delight at the comedy club
|SLAY
|Super __
|PAC
|Hitches
|SNAGS
|Punxsutawney headliner
|PHIL
|Default result
|REPO
|Doughnuts, geometrically
|TORI
|"Growing Up in New Guinea" author
|MEAD
|Joint component
|TENON
|Hatchling from a green egg
|EMUCHICK
|Art incorporating architectural elements
|MURALS
|Judge’s declaration
|NOBAIL
|Rule with many exceptions
|IBEFOREE
|Software giant
|ORACLE
|Yak, yak, yak
|RATTLEON
|One way to break the news
|GENTLY
|Like an escalator, and, aptly, like the six-letter word that begins where 40-Across ends
|ATASLANT
|Say scornfully
|SPITOUT
|Emergency exit device
|PANICBAR
|Something detested
|ANATHEMA
|Furniture mover
|CASTER
|Heavens
|ETHER
|Creepy look
|LEER
|Entirely
|ALL
|Its sung in the same act as "Some Enchanted Evening"
|BALIHAI
|Comes down
|RAINS
|Unpopular spots
|ACNE
|Concert tix flashed at a singles bar, say
|DATEBAIT
|Stuck at the ski lodge, maybe
|ICEDIN
|Sack for company?
|AIRBED
|Surgical tools
|LASERS
|Wartime prez
|FDR
|Fruity cocktail word
|PINA
|Fuzz
|LINT
|Lift
|BUOY
|Challenging locks
|MOPS
|Colorful ring tone producer?
|OPAL
|It could involve a disappearance
|MAGICACT
|Arrived home evasively
|SLID
|Clearing
|OPENAREA
|Layered dessert
|NAPOLEON
|Colombian singer formerly a coach on "The Voice"
|SHAKIRA
|Agree
|CONSENT
|Hearing aid, briefly?
|STENOG
|"That’s it for me"
|NOMORE
|Oranjestad native
|ARUBAN
|Pumping target, for short
|PEC
|Casino table do-over
|REROLL
|Daughter of Billy Ray
|MILEY
|Medford school with a Boston campus
|TUFTS
|Tobogganing spot
|HILL
|Prefix with carpal
|META
|Swing in a box
|BAT