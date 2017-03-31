La Times Crossword Answers April 1st 2017

admin LA Times

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times April 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Shuttle facility SPACELAB
Auto shop purchase RADIAL
Slender smoke PANATELA
Thorny shrub ACACIA
Emotionally withdrawn INASHELL
Buries INTERS
Little laughter TITTER
In a pinch IFNEEDBE
Autumn shade OCHER
Many profs PHDS
Oktoberfest supply BIER
Transportation option UBER
Whopper inventor LIAR
Unites for a purpose BANDS
Jaunty topper TAM
__ golf MINI
Ja, across the border OUI
Beezus’ little sister, in Cleary books RAMONA
Perfect SPOTON
Proper APT
Delight at the comedy club SLAY
Super __ PAC
Hitches SNAGS
Punxsutawney headliner PHIL
Default result REPO
Doughnuts, geometrically TORI
"Growing Up in New Guinea" author MEAD
Joint component TENON
Hatchling from a green egg EMUCHICK
Art incorporating architectural elements MURALS
Judge’s declaration NOBAIL
Rule with many exceptions IBEFOREE
Software giant ORACLE
Yak, yak, yak RATTLEON
One way to break the news GENTLY
Like an escalator, and, aptly, like the six-letter word that begins where 40-Across ends ATASLANT
Say scornfully SPITOUT
Emergency exit device PANICBAR
Something detested ANATHEMA
Furniture mover CASTER
Heavens ETHER
Creepy look LEER
Entirely ALL
Its sung in the same act as "Some Enchanted Evening" BALIHAI
Comes down RAINS
Unpopular spots ACNE
Concert tix flashed at a singles bar, say DATEBAIT
Stuck at the ski lodge, maybe ICEDIN
Sack for company? AIRBED
Surgical tools LASERS
Wartime prez FDR
Fruity cocktail word PINA
Fuzz LINT
Lift BUOY
Challenging locks MOPS
Colorful ring tone producer? OPAL
It could involve a disappearance MAGICACT
Arrived home evasively SLID
Clearing OPENAREA
Layered dessert NAPOLEON
Colombian singer formerly a coach on "The Voice" SHAKIRA
Agree CONSENT
Hearing aid, briefly? STENOG
"That’s it for me" NOMORE
Oranjestad native ARUBAN
Pumping target, for short PEC
Casino table do-over REROLL
Daughter of Billy Ray MILEY
Medford school with a Boston campus TUFTS
Tobogganing spot HILL
Prefix with carpal META
Swing in a box BAT