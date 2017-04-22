La Times Crossword Answers April 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times April 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|"Yowza!"
|JEEZ
|Virtuous
|CHASTE
|Numéro avant six
|CINQ
|__ speak
|SOTO
|"Amarantine" Grammy winner
|ENYA
|Stopped
|HALTED
|Diamond family name
|ALOU
|Nile menace
|CROC
|During contract talks, a marching band __
|STEPPEDOUTOFLINE
|All ears
|RAPT
|__ story
|SOB
|One awarding stars, perhaps
|RATER
|Peter Fonda title role
|ULEE
|Nimble
|LITHE
|Thomas associate
|ALITO
|During contract talks, a cruise ship’s crew __
|MISSEDTHEBOAT
|Woody and others
|ALLENS
|Caribou, e.g.
|DEER
|Ducks
|AVERTS
|Fragrant shrub
|LILAC
|Panache
|STYLE
|Shuts up, with "down"
|PIPES
|During contract talks, a postal union __
|PUSHEDTHEENVELOPE
|Beach letters
|SPF
|Bouncing babies?
|JOEYS
|Plot twist
|IRONY
|Part of BC: Abbr.
|COLL
|Yogurt topping
|GRANOLA
|Dental problem
|DECAY
|Unlucky gambler’s wishful words
|IMDUE
|During contract talks, a veterinarians’ association __
|FOUGHTLIKECATSANDDOGS
|Get ready to surf
|LOGON
|Not just happen once
|RECUR
|Crude
|BOORISH
|City north of Des Moines
|AMES
|Mythical hunter
|DIANA
|"Canst thou not minister to __ diseased": Macbeth
|AMIND
|One-handed Norse god
|TYR
|During contract talks, a divers’ group __
|WENTOFFTHEDEEPEND
|Paris divider
|SEINE
|Wash off
|RINSE
|Spelunkers’ haunts
|CAVES
|Drops off
|ABATES
|Pierre’s st.
|SDAK
|Most artful
|SLIEST
|During contract talks, an opera company __
|FACEDTHEMUSIC
|Winner of the first two Super Bowl MVPs
|STARR
|Runs through a sieve
|RICES
|Instrument with a flared bell
|OBOE
|Part of a cast
|ACTOR
|Avril follower
|MAI
|On
|ATOP
|During contract talks, a fighters’ club __
|TOOKTHEGLOVESOFF
|Jazzman Saunders
|MERL
|Clog or pump
|SHOE
|Common soccer score
|ONEONE
|Memorable times
|ERAS
|Vortex
|EDDY
|Oenophile’s adjective
|OAKY
|Fritters away
|WASTES
|Squat
|ZERO
|Zooey’s role in "New Girl"
|JESS
|Prefix with dermal
|ENTO
|Gives the once-over
|EYEBALLS
|Nuke
|ZAP
|Breaks the rules
|CHEATS
|Didn’t get a say
|HADTO
|Lotion additive
|ALOE
|__ und Drang
|STURM
|Annual Vietnamese celebration
|TET
|Pre-1868 Tokyo
|EDO
|Square dance figure
|CALLER
|Admission of deceit
|ILIED
|Large chamber group
|NONET
|N.Y. neighbor
|QUE
|Copyists of yore
|SCRIBES
|Webster, notably
|ORATOR
|One of the original Monopoly tokens still in use
|TOPHAT
|Large chamber groups
|OCTETS
|Robin Hood foe
|PRINCEJOHN
|__ box
|FUSE
|Bank insurance?
|LEVEE
|Jacob’s first wife
|LEAH
|Inactive
|IDLE
|Spotted
|SEEN
|__ hour
|HAPPY
|Peak seen from Grindelwald
|ALP
|Greater N.Y. school
|LIU
|Lift
|STEAL
|Your of yore
|THY
|Last word of Joyce’s "Ulysses"
|YES
|Ruses
|PLOYS
|Physics particle
|ION
|Numbskull
|DOLT
|Anglican priest
|VICAR
|Latin 101 word
|ERAT
|"Me too!"
|SODOI
|Power connections
|PLUGS
|Blood relative?
|FLESH
|Starfleet VIP
|CMDR
|Key above F
|GFLAT
|Spacious
|ROOMY
|Boring bit
|AUGER
|Private nonprofits: Abbr.
|NGOS
|After-dinner drink
|DECAF
|Old French coin
|ECU
|"Isn’t that something!"
|IDODECLARE
|Steamed
|IRATE
|Number-picker’s game
|KENO
|Stomach
|ABIDE
|Squat
|NONE
|Jefferson, theologically
|DEIST
|B&B, e.g.
|INN
|Philip of "Kung Fu"
|AHN
|Enero, por ejemplo
|MES
|Lawn invaders
|WEEDS
|Monastic titles
|FRAS
|"Kon-__"
|TIKI
|Good "pocket" holding in Hold ’em
|PAIR
|Eternally
|EVERMORE
|Video game letters
|NES
|Summer hrs.
|DST
|In a precipitous fashion
|STEEPLY
|Many a chalet
|AFRAME
|Set, as a trap
|BAITED
|Pact
|ACCORD
|Bandit chaser of film
|SMOKEY
|1983-’84 #1 hit "Say Say Say," say
|DUET
|Potbellies
|STOVES
|Ruckus
|HOOHA
|Modern read
|EBOOK
|Zoo sights
|CAGES
|__ Age
|STONE
|Coagulate
|CLOT
|Miles away
|AFAR
|"That being the case … "
|IFSO
|General of culinary fame
|TSO
|Reporter’s query
|HOW
|Disney doe
|ENA
|"__ who?"
|SEZ