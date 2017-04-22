La Times Crossword Answers April 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
"Yowza!" JEEZ
Virtuous CHASTE
Numéro avant six CINQ
__ speak SOTO
"Amarantine" Grammy winner ENYA
Stopped HALTED
Diamond family name ALOU
Nile menace CROC
During contract talks, a marching band __ STEPPEDOUTOFLINE
All ears RAPT
__ story SOB
One awarding stars, perhaps RATER
Peter Fonda title role ULEE
Nimble LITHE
Thomas associate ALITO
During contract talks, a cruise ship’s crew __ MISSEDTHEBOAT
Woody and others ALLENS
Caribou, e.g. DEER
Ducks AVERTS
Fragrant shrub LILAC
Panache STYLE
Shuts up, with "down" PIPES
During contract talks, a postal union __ PUSHEDTHEENVELOPE
Beach letters SPF
Bouncing babies? JOEYS
Plot twist IRONY
Part of BC: Abbr. COLL
Yogurt topping GRANOLA
Dental problem DECAY
Unlucky gambler’s wishful words IMDUE
During contract talks, a veterinarians’ association __ FOUGHTLIKECATSANDDOGS
Get ready to surf LOGON
Not just happen once RECUR
Crude BOORISH
City north of Des Moines AMES
Mythical hunter DIANA
"Canst thou not minister to __ diseased": Macbeth AMIND
One-handed Norse god TYR
During contract talks, a divers’ group __ WENTOFFTHEDEEPEND
Paris divider SEINE
Wash off RINSE
Spelunkers’ haunts CAVES
Drops off ABATES
Pierre’s st. SDAK
Most artful SLIEST
During contract talks, an opera company __ FACEDTHEMUSIC
Winner of the first two Super Bowl MVPs STARR
Runs through a sieve RICES
Instrument with a flared bell OBOE
Part of a cast ACTOR
Avril follower MAI
On ATOP
During contract talks, a fighters’ club __ TOOKTHEGLOVESOFF
Jazzman Saunders MERL
Clog or pump SHOE
Common soccer score ONEONE
Memorable times ERAS
Vortex EDDY
Oenophile’s adjective OAKY
Fritters away WASTES
Squat ZERO
Zooey’s role in "New Girl" JESS
Prefix with dermal ENTO
Gives the once-over EYEBALLS
Nuke ZAP
Breaks the rules CHEATS
Didn’t get a say HADTO
Lotion additive ALOE
__ und Drang STURM
Annual Vietnamese celebration TET
Pre-1868 Tokyo EDO
Square dance figure CALLER
Admission of deceit ILIED
Large chamber group NONET
N.Y. neighbor QUE
Copyists of yore SCRIBES
Webster, notably ORATOR
One of the original Monopoly tokens still in use TOPHAT
Large chamber groups OCTETS
Robin Hood foe PRINCEJOHN
__ box FUSE
Bank insurance? LEVEE
Jacob’s first wife LEAH
Inactive IDLE
Spotted SEEN
__ hour HAPPY
Peak seen from Grindelwald ALP
Greater N.Y. school LIU
Lift STEAL
Your of yore THY
Last word of Joyce’s "Ulysses" YES
Ruses PLOYS
Physics particle ION
Numbskull DOLT
Anglican priest VICAR
Latin 101 word ERAT
"Me too!" SODOI
Power connections PLUGS
Blood relative? FLESH
Starfleet VIP CMDR
Key above F GFLAT
Spacious ROOMY
Boring bit AUGER
Private nonprofits: Abbr. NGOS
After-dinner drink DECAF
Old French coin ECU
"Isn’t that something!" IDODECLARE
Steamed IRATE
Number-picker’s game KENO
Stomach ABIDE
Squat NONE
Jefferson, theologically DEIST
B&B, e.g. INN
Philip of "Kung Fu" AHN
Enero, por ejemplo MES
Lawn invaders WEEDS
Monastic titles FRAS
"Kon-__" TIKI
Good "pocket" holding in Hold ’em PAIR
Eternally EVERMORE
Video game letters NES
Summer hrs. DST
In a precipitous fashion STEEPLY
Many a chalet AFRAME
Set, as a trap BAITED
Pact ACCORD
Bandit chaser of film SMOKEY
1983-’84 #1 hit "Say Say Say," say DUET
Potbellies STOVES
Ruckus HOOHA
Modern read EBOOK
Zoo sights CAGES
__ Age STONE
Coagulate CLOT
Miles away AFAR
"That being the case … " IFSO
General of culinary fame TSO
Reporter’s query HOW
Disney doe ENA
"__ who?" SEZ