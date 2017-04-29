La Times Crossword Answers April 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times April 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Word heard in Bedrock
|YABBA
|West Point letters
|USMA
|Dark horses
|BAYS
|Sam seen in bars
|ADAMS
|Scott who wrote "Island of the Blue Dolphins"
|ODELL
|A golf green may be shaped like one
|PEAR
|Face cream additive
|ALOE
|Paganini’s birthplace
|GENOA
|*What it often is on a summer day
|HOTOUTSIDE
|Rodeo goad
|SPUR
|Bother a lot
|EATAT
|WWII spy gp.
|OSS
|Big mouths
|MAWS
|Tampico trio
|TRES
|Mask wearers
|BANDITS
|Salem-to-Portland dir.
|NNE
|Chihuahua or Maltese, in dog shows
|TOY
|Slangy sib
|SISTA
|*One-to-one conversation
|PRIVATEPHONECHAT
|Texter’s "Just a thought … "
|IMHO
|Candy aisle choice
|ROLO
|Kid in a ’60s sitcom
|OPIE
|K-12, in brief
|ELHI
|Its flag features a six-pointed star
|ISRAEL
|Scale starting words
|ONETO
|911 responder
|EMT
|Barbecue supply
|BUNS
|Functional
|UTILE
|*Scuba divers’ bash
|UNDERWATERPARTY
|"Wayward __": Shyamalan TV series
|PINES
|Salon supply
|DYE
|Ancient region of Asia Minor
|GALATIA
|Longship crew
|NORSEMEN
|Half a track?
|RAIL
|London’s "Ye Olde Mitre," e.g.
|PUB
|"The Way __": 2007 Timbaland hit
|IARE
|Loud speakers
|STENTORS
|Travelocity enticement
|LOWFARE
|Pooh, to Roo
|PAL
|Broadway restaurant founder
|SARDI
|*Highly sought-after charter captain
|TOPFISHINGGUIDE
|Office holders?
|CLIPS
|Gilbert who created TV’s "The Talk"
|SARA
|The Silver St.
|NEV
|Graphic start
|ORTHO
|Warns
|ALERTS
|Frees
|RIDS
|They catch a lot of shrimp
|NETS
|Continue
|GOON
|Sitcom pioneer, familiarly
|DESI
|*Iconic suburban symbol
|WHITEPICKETFENCE
|Word with link or letter
|CHAIN
|French article
|UNE
|Damage
|MAR
|Haunted house sounds
|SCREAMS
|Lacking
|SANS
|Eye opener?
|OPTI
|Improve, in some cases
|AGE
|Cutie
|TOOTS
|Chop __
|SUEY
|Feature of haiku, and of the answers to starred clues
|THREELINES
|Charged
|RANAT
|Sport with double touches
|EPEE
|Slices of history
|ERAS
|Minnesota’s "10,000"
|LAKES
|Play area
|STAGE
|Cold War initials
|SSRS
|Hide from an animal
|PELT
|Treacherous type
|SNAKE
|Pirate’s syllables
|YOHO
|They’re often about nothing
|ADOS
|Adds to the pool
|BETS
|Rain-__ bubble gum
|BLO
|Smith grad
|ALUMNA
|High hairdo
|UPSWEEP
|José’s half-dozen
|SEIS
|Satiric magazine founded in 1952
|MAD
|Kid-to-kid retort
|ARETOO
|Military setting
|BASE
|Hurdle for Hannibal
|ALPS
|Mirror image?
|YOU
|Homeland of tennis star Novak Djokovic
|SERBIA
|"The X-Files" extra
|AGENT
|*Awkward TV silence
|DEADAIRTIME
|Protester
|ANTI
|Defensive ditch
|MOAT
|H.S. hurdles
|SATS
|Ma non __: not too much, in music
|TANTO
|Cub great Sandberg
|RYNE
|Bubbly source
|ASTI
|Lincoln Center attraction, familiarly
|THEMET
|Eastern faith
|SHINTO
|Word in a Marines slogan
|PROUD
|48-Across player
|RONNY
|__-France
|ILEDE
|Register a preference
|VOTE
|St. Peter’s Basilica sight
|PIETA
|Exile isle
|ELBA
|Make, as butter
|CHURN
|Katahdin is its highest peak
|MAINE
|Beatrix Potter’s real first name
|HELEN
|Cries after fútbol goals
|OLES
|Freudian conscience
|SUPEREGO
|Player in a loft
|ORGANIST
|Vacation choice
|TRIP
|Aleppo native
|SYRIAN
|Reservations can help avoid one
|WAIT
|Apportions
|ALLOTS
|Eighth-century pope
|PAULI
|Puppeteer Tony
|SARG
|*Sale indicator
|REDPRICETAG
|Cap’n’s aide
|BOSN
|Room at the Louvre
|SALLE
|Doesn’t give up
|TRIES
|Enter noisily
|ROARIN
|Nautical pole
|SPRIT
|Word of origin
|WHENCE
|Marathon practice run
|FIVEK
|Spike for Hillary
|PITON
|Like some focus groups
|ADHOC
|Freetown currency
|LEONE
|Slew
|SCAD
|Grow pale
|FADE
|Push
|URGE
|Did a few laps
|SWAM
|Made on a wheel
|SPUN
|Play set on an island, with "The"
|TEMPEST
|Cabinet department
|STATE
|Greets the villain
|HISSES
|Conforming
|INSTEP
|Elegant trimmings
|FRILLS
|Speed
|HASTE
|Orch. section
|STRS
|Primer layer
|COAT
|Novelist Jaffe
|RONA
|Psychic
|SEER
|Motion carriers
|AYES
|Tough test
|ORAL
|Self-titled 1974 pop album
|ANKA
|Many a techie
|GEEK
|Latin being
|ESSE
|FedEx rival
|UPS
|Otto I’s realm: Abbr.
|HRE
|Knighted McKellen
|IAN