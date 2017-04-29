La Times Crossword Answers April 30th 2017

admin LA Times

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times April 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Word heard in Bedrock YABBA
West Point letters USMA
Dark horses BAYS
Sam seen in bars ADAMS
Scott who wrote "Island of the Blue Dolphins" ODELL
A golf green may be shaped like one PEAR
Face cream additive ALOE
Paganini’s birthplace GENOA
*What it often is on a summer day HOTOUTSIDE
Rodeo goad SPUR
Bother a lot EATAT
WWII spy gp. OSS
Big mouths MAWS
Tampico trio TRES
Mask wearers BANDITS
Salem-to-Portland dir. NNE
Chihuahua or Maltese, in dog shows TOY
Slangy sib SISTA
*One-to-one conversation PRIVATEPHONECHAT
Texter’s "Just a thought … " IMHO
Candy aisle choice ROLO
Kid in a ’60s sitcom OPIE
K-12, in brief ELHI
Its flag features a six-pointed star ISRAEL
Scale starting words ONETO
911 responder EMT
Barbecue supply BUNS
Functional UTILE
*Scuba divers’ bash UNDERWATERPARTY
"Wayward __": Shyamalan TV series PINES
Salon supply DYE
Ancient region of Asia Minor GALATIA
Longship crew NORSEMEN
Half a track? RAIL
London’s "Ye Olde Mitre," e.g. PUB
"The Way __": 2007 Timbaland hit IARE
Loud speakers STENTORS
Travelocity enticement LOWFARE
Pooh, to Roo PAL
Broadway restaurant founder SARDI
*Highly sought-after charter captain TOPFISHINGGUIDE
Office holders? CLIPS
Gilbert who created TV’s "The Talk" SARA
The Silver St. NEV
Graphic start ORTHO
Warns ALERTS
Frees RIDS
They catch a lot of shrimp NETS
Continue GOON
Sitcom pioneer, familiarly DESI
*Iconic suburban symbol WHITEPICKETFENCE
Word with link or letter CHAIN
French article UNE
Damage MAR
Haunted house sounds SCREAMS
Lacking SANS
Eye opener? OPTI
Improve, in some cases AGE
Cutie TOOTS
Chop __ SUEY
Feature of haiku, and of the answers to starred clues THREELINES
Charged RANAT
Sport with double touches EPEE
Slices of history ERAS
Minnesota’s "10,000" LAKES
Play area STAGE
Cold War initials SSRS
Hide from an animal PELT
Treacherous type SNAKE
Pirate’s syllables YOHO
They’re often about nothing ADOS
Adds to the pool BETS
Rain-__ bubble gum BLO
Smith grad ALUMNA
High hairdo UPSWEEP
José’s half-dozen SEIS
Satiric magazine founded in 1952 MAD
Kid-to-kid retort ARETOO
Military setting BASE
Hurdle for Hannibal ALPS
Mirror image? YOU
Homeland of tennis star Novak Djokovic SERBIA
"The X-Files" extra AGENT
*Awkward TV silence DEADAIRTIME
Protester ANTI
Defensive ditch MOAT
H.S. hurdles SATS
Ma non __: not too much, in music TANTO
Cub great Sandberg RYNE
Bubbly source ASTI
Lincoln Center attraction, familiarly THEMET
Eastern faith SHINTO
Word in a Marines slogan PROUD
48-Across player RONNY
__-France ILEDE
Register a preference VOTE
St. Peter’s Basilica sight PIETA
Exile isle ELBA
Make, as butter CHURN
Katahdin is its highest peak MAINE
Beatrix Potter’s real first name HELEN
Cries after fútbol goals OLES
Freudian conscience SUPEREGO
Player in a loft ORGANIST
Vacation choice TRIP
Aleppo native SYRIAN
Reservations can help avoid one WAIT
Apportions ALLOTS
Eighth-century pope PAULI
Puppeteer Tony SARG
*Sale indicator REDPRICETAG
Cap’n’s aide BOSN
Room at the Louvre SALLE
Doesn’t give up TRIES
Enter noisily ROARIN
Nautical pole SPRIT
Word of origin WHENCE
Marathon practice run FIVEK
Spike for Hillary PITON
Like some focus groups ADHOC
Freetown currency LEONE
Slew SCAD
Grow pale FADE
Push URGE
Did a few laps SWAM
Made on a wheel SPUN
Play set on an island, with "The" TEMPEST
Cabinet department STATE
Greets the villain HISSES
Conforming INSTEP
Elegant trimmings FRILLS
Speed HASTE
Orch. section STRS
Primer layer COAT
Novelist Jaffe RONA
Psychic SEER
Motion carriers AYES
Tough test ORAL
Self-titled 1974 pop album ANKA
Many a techie GEEK
Latin being ESSE
FedEx rival UPS
Otto I’s realm: Abbr. HRE
Knighted McKellen IAN