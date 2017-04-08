La Times Crossword Answers April 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Criticize severely BASH
Very little SCANT
Musical with the song "A New Argentina" EVITA
Roll on a farm, maybe BALE
Major attachment ETTE
Many an emailer AOLER
Pay WAGES
Northern terminus of I-79 ERIE
Totally unlike wetlands ARID
Golf goof SLICE
Plumber, at times? ELLCHECKER
Boxer in the wrong profession? RINGCHICKEN
Finished behind LOSTTO
NBC show anchored by Lester Holt DATELINE
"Pagliacci" clown TONIO
Muzzleloading aid RAMROD
It holds water DAM
Snowblower brand TORO
Light beer? PALEALE
Big bucks, briefly MIL
Herb-carrying semi? RIGOFPARSLEY
Monogram on L’Homme products YSL
Put up with ABIDE
Menu words ALA
They’re not fast reads EPICS
Help in the gym SPOT
Allow access to LETAT
Pay ending? PAL
Considerable care PAINS
Is sympathetic (toward) LEANS
"This Gun for Hire" actor LADD
Mag man with a mansion HEF
Under attack BESET
Actor Morales ESAI
Affected by tears, as makeup SMEARED
Winter air CAROL
"I thought it was a secret" YOUKNEW
Biblical brother CAIN
Sported HADON
Pester for payment DUN
Quattro competitor ATRA
Base with a coach THIRD
What an iron often causes DIVOT
Pen name BIC
Gonzalez in 2000 news ELIAN
Ones not itemized REST
Willamette River capital SALEM
Crescent component ARC
Have an inkling SENSE
Ristorante suffix INI
Unlikely to get sick? ILLRESISTANT
H.S. dropout’s exam GED
Environmental destruction ECOCIDE
Congenial NICE
Wine flavorer OAK
Filibuster site SENATE
Not in anymore PASSE
Most shabby TATTIEST
Took the wrong way? ROBBED
One with a questionable sense of fashion? IFFYDRESSER
News of a crude carrier sighting? OILERALERT
Mumbai money RUPEE
Stallion’s mate MARE
Skedaddle FLEE
Lacked roots ROVED
__ Gay ENOLA
Island off Tuscany ELBA
It may cause quakes FEAR
How-to units STEPS
Ill-fated Ford EDSEL
It’s usually graded TEST
Darwin wore one BEARD
Sunlit courts ATRIA
Hitch STINT
Wouldn’t commit HEDGED
Sushi bar order SASHIMI
2014 U.S. Senior Open winner Montgomerie COLIN
"I’ve had such a curious dream!" speaker ALICE
Part of a violin NECK
Spot with a bird’s-eye view TREETOP
Flock mom EWE
"Grease" singer VALLI
Domed dwelling IGLOO
Sleuths, for short TECS
Many bars no longer have them ASHTRAYS
Turn into eventually BECOME
Old Testament sanctuary ARK
Deliberate omission, some say LIE
Market closing? EER
What makes lists briefer, briefly ETAL
Red wine choice CLARET
"A Doll’s House" heroine NORA
"Just curious" NOREASON
Flat-bodied fish depiction? RAYPAINTING
The Christina in Wyeth’s "Christina’s World" OLSON
Lats relatives DELTS
Maker of nonstick cookware TFAL
Lats relatives PECS
Places to browse MALLS
Steel girder IBEAM
"Jush one more, bartender," e.g.? LITDECISION
Rubbernecked GAPED
Minnesota’s St. __ College OLAF
Infomercial pitch SPIEL
It’s trapped in house traps LINT
Ernst genre DADAART
Broad-leafed maritime plant SEAKALE
1995 Reform Party founder PEROT
Baton Rouge sch. LSU
Female lobster HEN
Throwing out a chain letter, and others BADOMENS
Really big stretch EON
Relieved (of) RID
Spelunker CAVER
New Mexico state flower YUCCA
Remove ERASE
Subsided WANED
Natural elevation HILL
Scuttlebutt DIRT
Tastes TRIES
As a result HENCE
70-Down’s opposite DALE
Private home BASE
Opulent home ESTATE
Court conferences SIDEBARS
Obedient response to un capitán SISI
Like navigable Arctic waters ICEFREE
Like paste, jewelry-wise NOTREAL
Life’s work CAREER
"… like __ not" ITOR
Fate KISMET
"Pet" problem PEEVE
Mag sales staff member ADREP
Proofer’s finds TYPOS
Two-time Billboard Top Artist awardee ADELE
Virtual transaction ESALE
Novi Sad natives SERBS
Pleasant surprise TREAT
Rorschach image BLOT
Provide money for FUND
Wrong OFF
Key for Ravel? ILE
Grazing area LEA
Some OT winners TDS