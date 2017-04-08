La Times Crossword Answers April 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times April 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Criticize severely
|BASH
|Very little
|SCANT
|Musical with the song "A New Argentina"
|EVITA
|Roll on a farm, maybe
|BALE
|Major attachment
|ETTE
|Many an emailer
|AOLER
|Pay
|WAGES
|Northern terminus of I-79
|ERIE
|Totally unlike wetlands
|ARID
|Golf goof
|SLICE
|Plumber, at times?
|ELLCHECKER
|Boxer in the wrong profession?
|RINGCHICKEN
|Finished behind
|LOSTTO
|NBC show anchored by Lester Holt
|DATELINE
|"Pagliacci" clown
|TONIO
|Muzzleloading aid
|RAMROD
|It holds water
|DAM
|Snowblower brand
|TORO
|Light beer?
|PALEALE
|Big bucks, briefly
|MIL
|Herb-carrying semi?
|RIGOFPARSLEY
|Monogram on L’Homme products
|YSL
|Put up with
|ABIDE
|Menu words
|ALA
|They’re not fast reads
|EPICS
|Help in the gym
|SPOT
|Allow access to
|LETAT
|Pay ending?
|PAL
|Considerable care
|PAINS
|Is sympathetic (toward)
|LEANS
|"This Gun for Hire" actor
|LADD
|Mag man with a mansion
|HEF
|Under attack
|BESET
|Actor Morales
|ESAI
|Affected by tears, as makeup
|SMEARED
|Winter air
|CAROL
|"I thought it was a secret"
|YOUKNEW
|Biblical brother
|CAIN
|Sported
|HADON
|Pester for payment
|DUN
|Quattro competitor
|ATRA
|Base with a coach
|THIRD
|What an iron often causes
|DIVOT
|Pen name
|BIC
|Gonzalez in 2000 news
|ELIAN
|Ones not itemized
|REST
|Willamette River capital
|SALEM
|Crescent component
|ARC
|Have an inkling
|SENSE
|Ristorante suffix
|INI
|Unlikely to get sick?
|ILLRESISTANT
|H.S. dropout’s exam
|GED
|Environmental destruction
|ECOCIDE
|Congenial
|NICE
|Wine flavorer
|OAK
|Filibuster site
|SENATE
|Not in anymore
|PASSE
|Most shabby
|TATTIEST
|Took the wrong way?
|ROBBED
|One with a questionable sense of fashion?
|IFFYDRESSER
|News of a crude carrier sighting?
|OILERALERT
|Mumbai money
|RUPEE
|Stallion’s mate
|MARE
|Skedaddle
|FLEE
|Lacked roots
|ROVED
|__ Gay
|ENOLA
|Island off Tuscany
|ELBA
|It may cause quakes
|FEAR
|How-to units
|STEPS
|Ill-fated Ford
|EDSEL
|It’s usually graded
|TEST
|Darwin wore one
|BEARD
|Sunlit courts
|ATRIA
|Hitch
|STINT
|Wouldn’t commit
|HEDGED
|Sushi bar order
|SASHIMI
|2014 U.S. Senior Open winner Montgomerie
|COLIN
|"I’ve had such a curious dream!" speaker
|ALICE
|Part of a violin
|NECK
|Spot with a bird’s-eye view
|TREETOP
|Flock mom
|EWE
|"Grease" singer
|VALLI
|Domed dwelling
|IGLOO
|Sleuths, for short
|TECS
|Many bars no longer have them
|ASHTRAYS
|Turn into eventually
|BECOME
|Old Testament sanctuary
|ARK
|Deliberate omission, some say
|LIE
|Market closing?
|EER
|What makes lists briefer, briefly
|ETAL
|Red wine choice
|CLARET
|"A Doll’s House" heroine
|NORA
|"Just curious"
|NOREASON
|Flat-bodied fish depiction?
|RAYPAINTING
|The Christina in Wyeth’s "Christina’s World"
|OLSON
|Lats relatives
|DELTS
|Maker of nonstick cookware
|TFAL
|Lats relatives
|PECS
|Places to browse
|MALLS
|Steel girder
|IBEAM
|"Jush one more, bartender," e.g.?
|LITDECISION
|Rubbernecked
|GAPED
|Minnesota’s St. __ College
|OLAF
|Infomercial pitch
|SPIEL
|It’s trapped in house traps
|LINT
|Ernst genre
|DADAART
|Broad-leafed maritime plant
|SEAKALE
|1995 Reform Party founder
|PEROT
|Baton Rouge sch.
|LSU
|Female lobster
|HEN
|Throwing out a chain letter, and others
|BADOMENS
|Really big stretch
|EON
|Relieved (of)
|RID
|Spelunker
|CAVER
|New Mexico state flower
|YUCCA
|Remove
|ERASE
|Subsided
|WANED
|Natural elevation
|HILL
|Scuttlebutt
|DIRT
|Tastes
|TRIES
|As a result
|HENCE
|70-Down’s opposite
|DALE
|Private home
|BASE
|Opulent home
|ESTATE
|Court conferences
|SIDEBARS
|Obedient response to un capitán
|SISI
|Like navigable Arctic waters
|ICEFREE
|Like paste, jewelry-wise
|NOTREAL
|Life’s work
|CAREER
|"… like __ not"
|ITOR
|Fate
|KISMET
|"Pet" problem
|PEEVE
|Mag sales staff member
|ADREP
|Proofer’s finds
|TYPOS
|Two-time Billboard Top Artist awardee
|ADELE
|Virtual transaction
|ESALE
|Novi Sad natives
|SERBS
|Pleasant surprise
|TREAT
|Rorschach image
|BLOT
|Provide money for
|FUND
|Wrong
|OFF
|Key for Ravel?
|ILE
|Grazing area
|LEA
|Some OT winners
|TDS