La Times Crossword Answers August 20th 2017

Clue
Solution
Spiced rice PILAF
Idle in sketches ERIC
Popular tablet IPAD
Potential replacement sites HIPS
Mexican marinade ADOBO
Former Cubs slugger SOSA
"__ cloud in the sky, Got the sun in my eyes … ": Carpenters lyric NOTA
’50s pol Stevenson ADLAI
Starting blocks user RACER
Rejects TURNSDOWN
Wikipedia policy NOADS
Chinese tea CHA
Author Harte BRET
Janus-inspired stringed instrument? TWOFACEDLYRE
Tiny colony defender SOLDIER
Safari sight LION
School interlude RECESS
Pkg. payment methods CODS
Used a dugout CANOED
Top note in a common triad SOL
Airer of old MGM films TCM
Task for roadies? LOADTHEBASSES
Cross SORE
Text ender? UAL
SEC Network owner ESPN
Employs HIRES
The Willis in Chicago, for one TOWER
Contempt SCORN
Discontinue STOP
Spirit of Saint-Louis? ANGE
Join UNITE
Deprived (of) BEREFT
One of the U.S.’s 435 REP
Radii, e.g. ARMBONES
Bit of criticism from Ravi Shankar? CLOSEBUTNOSITAR
Have faith in RELYUPON
Require treatment, perhaps AIL
Britain’s Penny Black and Two Penny Blue STAMPS
Legislate ENACT
Voting coalition BLOC
Quarter of a bushel PECK
Red, yellow or white veggie ONION
Like certain gases NOBLE
Envisioned being SAWAS
Transient with a bindle HOBO
PC dial-up upgrade DSL
Skin product enhancement ALOE
Percussionist’s answer to "When do you practice?"? INMYSNARETIME
__ gibbon: zoo animal LAR
A.L. East squad TOR
Delivery on deliverance SERMON
"Now I get it!" AHSO
Cold-weather wear PARKAS
Appearance MIEN
Tariffed goods IMPORTS
Hi-hat for high society? STATUSCYMBAL
She, in Capri ESSA
"Science Guy" Bill NYE
"The King and I" group HAREM
They have ideas INVENTORS
"Cheese!" consequence SMILE
Not bottled ONTAP
Dark genre NOIR
Biblical brother ESAU
In shape TONED
Places to get in shape GYMS
Polish, in a way EDIT
Gambit RUSE
Some MIT grads ENGRS
__ nationaux: French tourist attractions PARCS
Pocatello locale IDAHO
Regional asset LOCALCOLOR
Face on a fiver ABE
Instrument carved from the Tree of Knowledge? FORBIDDENFLUTE
Glyceride, for one ESTER
Force into ignominious retreat ROUT
Mideast nation: Abbr. ISR
Baja bar CANTINA
World’s largest island country INDONESIA
[It’s gone!] POOF
Clashing ATWAR
End zone celebrations DANCES
"Water Music" composer HANDEL
Hollywood faves IDOLS
Goes for the gold PLAYSTOWIN
__ City, Iraq SADR
Expert’s conclusion? ISE
"Just Do It" logo SWOOSH
Breaks RESTS
Novelist Umberto ECO
Classic O’Brien 121-Across film DOA
Black or yellow pet LAB
Red coin? CENT
Laura of "Jurassic Park" DERN
Labyrinth site of myth CRETE
Parisian parents MERES
Tatting fabric LACE
PC options HPS
Genesis and Dreamcast SEGAS
Arizona desert SONORAN
Thumb drive port USB
Pak of the LPGA SERI
What Tubby brushes with? TUBATOOTHPASTE
Get more out of RECYCLE
Ball ORB
Little, in Lille PEU
Finest TOP
Harper Valley org. PTA
Cascade components: Abbr. MTS
Blubbers SOBS
Zhou __ ENLAI
Bit from a bottle NIP
Flamenco shout OLE
Concerning kidneys RENAL
__ Gay: WWII bomber ENOLA
Group once led by Meir and Rabin LABORPARTY
When some late risers get started MIDMORNING
Model act POSE
NBC skit show SNL
Admits, with "up" OWNS
Creamy French cheese CAMEMBERT
Actor/stuntman Jackie CHAN
"MASH" milieu: Abbr. KOR
Damascus denizen SYRIAN
Rays BEAMS
Ore refinery SMELTER
__ compos mentis NON
Bar opening? ISO
Outdoes TRUMPS
Approves OKS
Wisconsin city on Lake Michigan RACINE
Mr. T’s troop ATEAM
Layer in ecclesiastical governance SYNOD
Give out ISSUE
Tenth American president TYLER
Planted pips SEEDS
"I’m Dying Up Here" airer, for short SHO
Sharpness TANG
XIX x LIII MVII
Ballpark figs. ERAS
The Beavers of the Pac-12 OSU
Calendar abbr. MON
