La Times Crossword Answers August 27th 2017

Clue
Solution
Crisscross pattern GRID
Whole alternative SKIM
Religion that may involve a moon goddess WICCA
Tolerate ABIDE
Sticks figure RUBE
Common conifer PINE
Many a South Pacific isle ATOLL
Kosher LEGIT
__ in the Pod: maternity brand APEA
It won’t fly on the Sabbath ELAL
Get rid of SCRAP
Freetown currency LEONE
Like soup cans to Andy Warhol? PERFECTFORTHEPOPART
New York natives ERIES
Traditional meal SEDER
Join ATTACH
Position STANCE
More extensive WIDER
Mid sixth-century date DLI
For two, in music ADUE
"The rules __ the rules" ARE
The musical "1776" reworked with arias? COLONIALOPERA
Courtesy to parents of a child flying alone GATEPASS
Refuses WONT
Carrier renamed in 1997 USAIR
Astaire/Rogers 1935 boast? IMADETOPHAT
Their areas are arias DIVAS
Auction unit LOT
Taunt GIBE
Ballerinas’ supply ROSIN
Saltpeter NITER
Pace of a runaway horse? UNMITIGATEDGALLOP
Traffic stopper, perhaps SIREN
Capital SW of Brussels PARIS
Sculptors’ degs. BFAS
"Lou Grant" production co. MTM
Like some strays MANGY
Why the kennel closed? NOPETPROFIT
Flew into __ ARAGE
Mexican dirección ESTE
Engine regulator THROTTLE
Vespa newbies? MOPEDSTUDENTS
Verizon subsidiary AOL
Two-balled weapon BOLA
Dangerous African biter ASP
News story sources LEAKS
Absorb, as with toweling BLOTUP
Brief outline APERCU
Produce chapter and verse? WRITE
Development areas UTERI
#1 rodeo competitor? THELORDOFTHEROPINGS
1995 Cecil B. DeMille Award-winning actress LOREN
Marilyn’s birth name NORMA
Swear AVOW
Gp. that includes Venezuela OPEC
Golf shoe feature CLEAT
Like some construction sight markers CONIC
Current TIDE
Geometry function SINE
Accomplishments DEEDS
Act with passion EMOTE
Acorn, essentially SEED
Laryngitis docs ENTS
Ones pressed for drinks GRAPES
Grint who plays Ron in Harry Potter films RUPERT
Portugal’s region IBERIA
Overwhelm with noise DEAFEN
What manuscripts may be submitted on SPEC
Caber toss garb KILTS
Shortly, casually INAFEW
Songlike MELODIC
Scrooge’s opposite WASTREL
Craving ITCH
Crux CORE
Show appreciation, in a way CLAP
Boxer’s brand? ALPO
With 113-Down, precipitously ALLAT
Draft providers BEERTAPS
Savvy shopper’s cry IGOTADEAL
Ruckus DIN
74-Across season ETE
Fire __ ESCAPE
Makeover REDO
Swabby’s need PAIL
Collector’s item CURIO
Compassion HEART
Part of Q.E.D. ERAT
Ticket word ROW
Home furnishing purchase DININGSET
Estonia neighbor LATVIA
Paul Anka’s "__ Beso" ESO
Silent affirmation NOD
Montana’s __ Falls OUSEL
Band performance GIG
"__ dreaming?" AMI
"Forbidden" perfume TABU
Ideal places EDENS
Appears suddenly SPRINGSUP
Harley, e.g. HOG
"Make it quick!" ASAP
Industry VIP TITAN
Bermuda’s ocean: Abbr. ATL
Successor to Claudius NERO
High-tech worker ROBOT
Emulated a street performer MIMED
Investment acronym IRA
Guiding principles TENETS
Decline DIP
[It disappeared!] PFFT
Require meds, maybe AIL
Sault __ Marie STE
Dangerous African biter MAMBA
Military unit TROOP
It might be tapped MAPLETREE
Since Jan. 1, in P&L reports YTD
Article in rap titles THA
"No __!": "Easy-peasy!" PROB
Prepare to store, as a blueprint ROLLUP
Under-the-hood type GEARHEAD
Slim swimmer EEL
Novelist Bellow SAUL
Church greeter’s target NEWFACE
Like small star fruit TART
Slope apparel SKIHATS
Wonder on stage STEVIE
Lazy OTIOSE
Half of bowling’s worst split TENPIN
Of immediate concern URGENT
Compassionate, creative, submissive sort, it’s said PISCES
Small change CENTS
Undercut ERODE
See 14-Down ONCE
Den, for one ROOM
Bond adventure with Honey Ryder DRNO
Drop OMIT
Was in the red OWED
Clock readout abbr. LCD
"Good one, matador!" OLE
