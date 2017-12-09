La Times Crossword Answers December 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times December 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
/, on some score sheets SPARE
Herbal tea TISANE
Premier League powerhouse CHELSEA
Ascended SCALED
Calligraphy container INKPOT
Top-seller HOTITEM
Tehran tinderbox for 14-plus months HOSTAGECRISIS
Getting on in years ELDERLY
Asthmatic’s device INHALER
Super, slangily UBER
Batman after Michael VAL
Google : Android :: Apple : __ IOS
Got the word HEARD
It borders three oceans ASIA
Resort near Boston CAPEANN
Making the Guinness Book, say SETTINGARECORD
Wander (about) GAD
Took charge of LED
Long stretches AEONS
Netflix alternative HULU
Down tune DIRGE
Ocean rings ATOLLS
Earned WON
Some charges USERFEES
Investment firm T. __ Price ROWE
World Cup events SOCCERGAMES
Plummeted SANK
Ne’er-do-well KNAVE
Catch of the day, perhaps SEABASS
Inc., in Toronto LTD
Euro divs. CTS
Workout addicts GYMRATS
"That’s no kidding" IMEANIT
Sault __ Marie STE
Pull TUG
Jerry-rigged, in a way TAPEDON
Ekberg of "La Dolce Vita" ANITA
Crime scene figure PERP
Recycling center item BEVERAGECAN
Stable baby FOAL
National summer sport of Canada LACROSSE
Luanda is its cap. ANG
Mourning on the court ALONZO
Distant ALOOF
Sudden attack RAID
Dish alternative CABLE
Lush SOT
Lady Tigers’ sch. TSU
Log holder FIREPLACEGRATE
More offensive NASTIER
Queen in "Frozen" ELSA
Lackluster finish MATTE
And the like: Abbr. ETC
Sweetie HON
Mother of Castor LEDA
Choice word WHETHER
Get going, as an oven PREHEAT
It’s not all good … and it’s literally found in this puzzle’s circles MIXEDBLESSING
Roll call discovery ABSENCE
Figure of speech? ORATOR
Oddball WEIRDO
Agreement often reluctant but still respectful YESDEAR
Mischief-makers DEMONS
Thrills SENDS
Teahouse treat SCONE
Lara’s husband in "Doctor Zhivago" PASHA
Wedding settings ALTARS
Genuine article REALDEAL
Barely beat (out) EDGE
It may be nervous TIC
Reduced to rubble INRUINS
Aspen traveler’s item SKIBAG
Cathedral recess APSE
Detective fiction genre NOIR
Movie makeup dept. creations ETS
Inferior CHEAPO
Cry out loud HOLLER
Flight takeoff fig. ETD
’60s protest LIEIN
What a Facebook post might draw STRONGREACTIONS
Fish trapped in pots EELS
Adams of "Her" AMY
__ Tzu SHIH
Sister of Clio ERATO
Space devoid of matter VACUUM
Lust, e.g. SIN
Dopey frame, e.g. CEL
Short lines at the post office? ADDR
Hardy’s "Pure Woman" TESS
Now, in Nicaragua AHORA
Climbing aids RUNGS
Mole, perhaps AGENT
Classroom array DESKS
Shenanigan LARK
School since 1440 ETON
Violet Crawley’s title in "Downton Abbey" DOWAGERCOUNTESS
Uncertainties IFS
Impose, as a tax LEVY
Bug catcher WEB
One-named Tejano pop star SELENA
This, to Picasso ESTA
Plains folks? OSAGES
Belgium winter hrs. CET
Social division CASTE
Remark to the audience ASIDE
Pro with a siren EMT
Paternity test letters DNA
Uses elbow grease on RUBS
Comfy slip-on MOC
Skinny INFO
Impact sound SPLAT
Dabbling ducks TEALS
Thin as __ ARAIL
Important animal in ’70s U.S.-China diplomacy PANDA
Future chicken EGG
"Unexpected blends" tea brand TAZO
Heaps ALOT
Golf course figure PRO
Ben of "Roots" VEREEN
Film lioness NALA
Send-__: farewells OFFS
"Hmm … " LETMESEE
What "4" may mean: Abbr. APR
Porcelain with a pale green glaze CELADON
Justice Dept. bigwigs AGS
Beaning aftermath, sometimes BRAWL
Odysseus’ kingdom ITHACA
Revolting sort? RIOTER
Formally give CEDETO
Takes courses at home? EATSIN
Felt the pain ACHED
"Hot corner" base THIRD
Ministers TENDS
Cartesian connection ERGO
Kathryn of HBO’s "Oz" ERBE
Old Parmesan bread LIRE
Eye __ EXAM
Adheres (to) HEWS
Settle up PAY
Biloxi-to-Mobile dir. ENE
Like Twiggy’s style MOD
Places to crash, in ads BRS
