La Times Crossword Answers December 21st 2017

Clue
Solution
It can generate a lot of interest CREDIT
Become less aloof THAW
Texting format, briefly SMS
Saint of Ávila TERESA
Opera set in Egypt AIDA
Fell with an ax HEW
Whirligig SPINNINGTOY
Toothpaste-approving org. ADA
Northernmost capital on the Mississippi STPAUL
Key of Grieg’s only piano concerto: Abbr. AMIN
Careful way to play it SAFE
Mont Blanc, e.g. ALPINEPEAK
Class-conscious gp.? PTA
Actress de Armas of "Blade Runner 2049" ANA
Swivel around SLUE
Fielding mishap ERROR
Attacking fiercely STORMING
Fine woolen wear CASHMERESWEATER
Increased steadily SPIRALED
Rogue KNAVE
Lively, in mus. ANIM
Charlottesville sch. UVA
Majors in acting LEE
Westminster award BESTINSHOW
Admiral who explored the Antarctic BYRD
x, y and z, in math AXES
11th Greek letter LAMBDA
"Hey, ewe!" BAA
Motown group … and what 17-, 25-, 37- and 46-Across comprise? THEFOURTOPS
Large shade tree ELM
Run into MEET
Garden figures in red hats GNOMES
Muddy pen STY
Scalawags IMPS
Grieg wrote only one for piano SONATA
Euro parts: Abbr. CTS
Street cred REP
"__ tu": Verdi aria ERI
Not getting it DENSE
Ain’t right? ISNT
Clavell’s "Shogun" sequel TAIPAN
Prepare to advance after a fly ball TAGUP
Schedules of items to deal with HITLISTS
Hubbub ADO
Path WAY
"Tut-tut!" SHAME
__ blitz MEDIA
Two-time Best Actress winner Hilary SWANK
Simba’s mate NALA
Hypothetical evolutionary link APEMAN
Short glasses? SPECS
Set __ for: lure ATRAP
Language that gave us "bazaar" FARSI
Sweet’__: coffee additive NLOW
California’s motto EUREKA
Stylish suit ARMANI
"Darn it!" OHRATS
But, to Brutus SED
See 43-Down ITALY
When the sun rises in the west NEVER
Avarice GREED
Mother of Sam and Charlie Woods ELIN
Dreaming phase REMSLEEP
Man, in 34-Down UOMO
Beetles VWBUGS
Innocent ones BABES
Sing the praises of EXALT
Hardly wholesome SEAMY
Sword handles HAFTS
Relay stick BATON
Spy-fi villain on Crab Key DRNO
"I don’t need the deets!" TMI
Fence (in) HEM
Medical suffix OMA
Odie, to Jon Arbuckle PET
Org. funded by FICA SSA
