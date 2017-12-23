La Times Crossword Answers December 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times December 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
16th-century date MDL
Big name in shoes MCAN
Batted WASUP
See 2-Down LINE
Rail commonly found in water? SORA
Perry of fashion ELLIS
Kind of acid in proteins AMINO
Any minute, old-style ANON
*Criminal justice supervisor PROBATIONOFFICER
Saturn vehicles? UFOS
Placing side by side APPOSING
Cries of support OLES
Golf shot STROKE
Wrinkly dog SHARPEI
Common conjunction NOR
Hanker ACHE
*"Hail to thee, blithe Spirit!" poet PERCYBYSSHESHELLEY
__ Dictionary URBAN
Arles assents OUIS
Bury INTER
Amber __ ALE
Delhi wrap SARI
A little lower? CALF
Paper size: Abbr. LTR
Anime cousin MANGA
*Get worse, with no way to stop SPINOUTOFCONTROL
Do serious damage to SCAR
Hwy. RTE
"My man!" BRO
Notched, as a maple leaf EROSE
Back in the bay ASTERN
1965 King arrest site SELMA
Shortened, as a dict. ABR
Ballade’s final stanza ENVOI
Complete ENTIRE
Assume as fact POSIT
Assist AID
Eats or drinks HAS
Israel’s Golda MEIR
*Nero Wolfe title that plays on the start of an old adage WHERETHERESAWILL
Looked like a wolf? OGLED
Oral health org. ADA
Dovetail MESH
In the Aegean ASEA
"The Mary Tyler Moore Show" newsman TED
Word coined by writer Capek ROBOT
Creek croaker TOAD
Tube, so to speak TVSET
*1985 #1 hit for Paul Young EVERYTIMEYOUGOAWAY
All the time ALOT
Bit of work ERG
Pretenses FACADES
Poetic foot DACTYL
__-up: hybrid musical piece MASH
Church contribution OFFERING
Wrinkly fruit UGLI
Maxim that applies to pairs hiding together in the answers to starred clues OPPOSITESATTRACT
Like Beethoven, late in life DEAF
Agree to GRANT
Composer of the short piano pieces "Le Yachting" and "Le Golf" SATIE
Hockey’s Bobby et al. ORRS
Go around in circles EDDY
Goes up and down YOYOS
Once uncool sort who’s now sort of cool NERD
Inquisitive-sounding letter WYE
Transmute MORPH
With 13-Across, write (to) DROPA
Sensation before a delivery LABORPAIN
Specialty METIER
Medical center CLINIC
Sleep like __ ALOG
"Delta of Venus" author NIN
Symbols of thinness WAFERS
Author Martin AMIS
[Not a typo] SIC
Arles article UNE
Company whose German pronunciation has two syllables PORSCHE
Victory symbol LAUREL
Dope INFO
Cozy corner NOOK
Massachusetts motto opener ENSE
Healthful retreats SPAS
André Previn’s adopted daughter SOONYI
Quaker in the woods ASPEN
Dentist’s directive FLOSS
Heat unit THERM
2017 World Series champ ASTRO
Texter’s "seize the day" YOLO
Devotee BUFF
Sword handles HILTS
It’s usually just before dessert ENTREE
Tilter’s tool LANCE
Knighted English composer ELGAR
Thirst (for) YEARN
Cold War initials USSR
Deeply engrossed RAPT
Cracker topper BRIE
Long-billed wader CURLEW
Elementary particle ATOM
Stop on the Turin-Genoa railway ASTI
Upper, in Ulm OBER
Break off CEASE
Comet’s path ORBIT
Needle point? NORTH
Deluxe LAVISH
Pop SODA
Many a retired racehorse SIRE
Tarzan’s realm APEDOM
Dundee disagreements NAES
Ham it up EMOTE
Israeli desert NEGEV
Piña colada garnish? TILDE
Declaim ORATE
Boo relative HISS
Sheltered in the Aegean ALEE
Bed board SLAT
Hard thing to kick HABIT
Slate or Salon EMAG
Change the decor of REDO
Winding-road sign image WAVYARROW
How Steven Wright jokes are spoken DRYLY
Ear specialist’s science OTOLOGY
Trunks TORSI
Moral obligations OUGHTS
"Be silent," in music TACET
Formally approve RATIFY
Baking supplies YEASTS
Fling AFFAIR
Drifted gently WAFTED
Book with a lock DIARY
Yves’ ink ENCRE
PD ranks SGTS
"My man!" DUDE
Kept in barrels, maybe AGED
Decked out CLAD
Like early Elvis albums MONO
Bone head? OSTE
Adept PRO
Wages PAY
Suffix with Caesar EAN
