La Times Crossword Answers December 5th 2017

Clue
Solution
Place that can precede the starts of 20-, 30-, 36-, 46- and 52-Across FARM
Spanish red wine RIOJA
Office fill-in TEMP
Yours, in Tours ATOI
Sign up, in Sussex ENROL
Jai __ ALAI
The Volunteer St. TENN
Putting the squeeze on PRESSURING
*Company that maintains network messages EMAILHOST
Bygone Toyotas SUPRAS
Lets up EASES
’60s United Nations secretary general UTHANT
*Apple music player IPODNANO
Beauty at a ball BELLE
Ivan the Terrible, e.g. TSAR
Crime family leader DON
*Springsteen’s ensemble ESTREETBAND
"Mazel __!" TOV
Take a chance DARE
Soft leather SUEDE
*"My stars!" IDECLARE
Counterbalance OFFSET
Instruments for Yo-Yo Ma CELLI
Traveled like Huck Finn RAFTED
*Willa Cather novel set in Nebraska OPIONEERS
Arms-around-knees swimming pool jump CANNONBALL
Gillette brand ATRA
Curved molding OGEE
Written reminders NOTES
Worker finishing an éclair ICER
Invasive plant WEED
Terse summons from the boss SEEME
Bird that can precede the starts of 20-, 30-, 36-, 46- and 52-Across DUCK
__ Tuesday: Mardi Gras FAT
Chowed down ATE
Potter pal Weasley RON
Necessary nutrients MINERALS
Meal REPAST
Cross inscription INRI
Baseball analyst Hershiser OREL
Kid around JOSH
"Not to mention … " ALSO
Kilt pattern TARTAN
Inventor Whitney ELI
Superhero suffix MAN
Animal that can precede the starts of 20-, 30-, 36-, 46- and 52-Across PIG
Employed USED
Painter Édouard MANET
Long sandwich SUB
Versatile vehicle, for short UTE
Soil acidity measure PHLEVEL
Most mournful SADDEST
Eclectic musician Brian ENO
Prince, to a king SON
Grenoble’s river ISERE
Liver spread PATE
Heavenly body ORB
Drop of sadness TEAR
Old cereal box no. RDA
To the same extent ASFAR
Informal "No more talk" NUFFSAID
Twitch TIC
Poetic tribute ODE
Low grade DEE
Itinerary approx. ETD
Copied genetically CLONED
Fat-reducing procedure, briefly LIPO
Words ending a threat ORELSE
Quaint lodgings INNS
Bassoon kin OBOE
Basketball Hall of Famer Archibald NATE
Grade sch. level ELEM
Animal that can precede the starts of 20-, 30-, 36-, 46- and 52-Across COW
Single-malt datum AGE
Family tree word NEE
Longhorn State sch. TCU
DVR button REC
Genesis craft ARK
