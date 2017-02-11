La Times Crossword Answers February 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times February 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Unflappability APLOMB
Responds to an alarm AWAKES
Bliss ECSTASY
Counterman? GEIGER
On deck UPNEXT
"Raging Bull" fighter LAMOTTA
Trust builder? ESTATEPLANNER
Clink SLAMMER
Sent messages, before faxes and email TELEXED
Bit of body art TAT
Julia of "Legends of the Fall" ORMOND
Meat cut LOIN
Result of losing two points, perhaps LOVETHIRTY
Convey IMPART
Descendant of the English Bulldog BOXER
Son of Donald ERIC
Shares an email with CCS
Pigeon hangouts SILLS
Voice of TV’s Fat Albert COSBY
Get online shopping help, say HAVEACHAT
Sports org. with three major divisions NCAA
Student of Socrates PLATO
Hired car TAXI
TV exec Arledge ROONE
Tolkien monster ORC
Concern for gardeners FROSTWARNING
Protest gone bad RIOT
Piggy TOE
Gambling game LOTTO
Veers ZAGS
Pound units OUNCES
Urban of country KEITH
Rooting area STY
Shot with English MASSE
Reach by schooner, say SAILTO
Canal through Oneida Lake ERIE
Half of a record BSIDE
Trap that’s spun WEB
Gremlins, e.g. AMCS
Wriggler on a hook NIGHTCRAWLER
__-Wan Kenobi OBI
Some price changes HIKES
Whoop-de-__: lively parties DOOS
WWII issue EBOND
Suffix with Jumbo TRON
Glacial expanses ICESHEETS
Night noise SNORE
Edge along SIDLE
Happy hour sponsor BAR
Kyrgyzstan range ALAI
Refrigerant trade name FREON
Troubles NAGSAT
Teacher’s bane, at times CLASSCLOWN
Celebrity FAME
Like Jack and Jill, ultimately FALLEN
__ lepton: physics particle TAU
Fiber source OATBRAN
The littlest bit ONEIOTA
Mozart’s "The Hunt," for one STRINGQUARTET
Verify CONFIRM
Colored tee, perhaps TIEDYE
Bawled (out) REAMED
Aflutter INAFLAP
Hill group SENATE
Border maintainers EDGERS
Time of one’s life AGE
Fruit fly or gnat PEST
Loser’s ad word LITE
Nebraska city named for a Native American tribe OGALLALA
Streakers in showers METEORS
Withdrawal in 2016 headlines BREXIT
"Should __ acquaintance … " AULD
FDR program WPA
Gothic novelist Radcliffe ANN
Understanding KEN
Oxford college EXETER
Classic Fender guitar, briefly STRAT
Golfing countryman of Player ELS
Unit of heat CALORIE
Diminutive two-seater SMARTCAR
"Pinball Wizard" opera TOMMY
Spherical opening? ATMO
WWII British firearm STEN
Spot to spot Spot YARD
See 25-Across PEN
WWII alliance THEAXIS
Was beaten by LOSTTO
U-shaped river bend OXBOW
"Oy __!" VEY
Monte of Cooperstown IRVIN
Schoolyard argument ISNOT
Itsy-bitsy MICRO
Any one of the NFL’s top 25 career scoring leaders PLACEKICKER
Bit of braggadocio BOAST
They’re spoken in anger CHOICEWORDS
Transport for Chingachgook CANOE
Editors’ marks STETS
Quilter’s need CLOTH
Dangle HANG
Pedal problems CORNS
Subatomic particle PROTON
Serving convenience TRAY
Flutter by like a butterfly FLIT
Templo Mayor builder AZTEC
Driven to act GOADED
Tablet buyer, usually USER
"It’s nobody __ business" ELSES
Poses SITS
Pooh creator MILNE
Ahmedabad address SAHIB
Livorno lady friend AMICA
Hard one to work with EGOTIST
P-like letters RHOS
Thick-furred primate BABOON
Like court testimony SWORN
Virus first identified in Zaire EBOLA
IQ test pioneer BINET
Thoughts IDEAS
Extend one’s Self? RENEW
Petroleum produced from rock fragments SHALEOIL
Jazz standard that became an LSU fight song TIGERRAG
Hyundai compact ELANTRA
"No seats" letters SRO
Performed a ballroom dance SAMBAED
1984 Heisman Trophy winner Doug FLUTIE
The great outdoors NATURE
Site of an ascent CLIFF
Playbill listings CASTS
60-Down’s info source FAQ
Central points FOCI
In short order, in verse ANON
Dunham of "Girls" LENA
Ornate arch OGEE
My way ATME
__-do-well NEER
Band accessory AMP
Neurotic toon pooch REN
Potato source: Abbr. IDA
Paper read on the LIRR, perhaps NYT
Cardinal points, briefly? TDS
