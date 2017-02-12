La Times Crossword Answers February 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times February 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Show affection to, as a dog PET
Barton of the Red Cross CLARA
The Congo, formerly ZAIRE
Martinique, par exemple ILE
Archaeological find RELIC
Bother ANNOY
*Track event with batons RELAYRACE
Night, in Naples NOTTE
Congregational "Absolutely!" AMEN
"__ beaucoup" MERCI
Lab rodent RAT
Schoolbook, or much of its contents TEXT
*Romantic outing for four DOUBLEDATE
"Romanian Rhapsodies" composer ENESCO
Wears away ERODES
John, Paul and George: Abbr. STS
Under-the-sink fitting PTRAP
For fear that LEST
*Romantic ideal DREAMGIRL
Farmland measure ACRE
Steinway or Yamaha PIANO
Crone HAG
Yellow Teletubby LAALAA
Meditative music genre NEWAGE
*Machinist’s hole maker DRILLPRESS
Ache HURT
Announcer Hall EDD
Use a loom WEAVE
What aces may count as ONES
Black, in Burgundy NOIRE
Players on the same side … and what the starts of the answers to starred clues can be TEAMMATES
Hues TONES
The "I" in IV INTRA
High season on the Riviera ETE
Grain disease ERGOT
Ruby Dee’s husband Davis OSSIE
Period, e.g. DOT
High seas bandits PIRATES
Periodic table listing ELEMENT
Fax forerunners TELEXES
Bawl CRY
The Once-__: "The Lorax" character LER
Mission to remember ALAMO
Houston sch. RICEU
Biting, as criticism ACERB
More wacky ZANIER
Period with 365 días ANO
For services rendered instead of cash INTRADE
Revolves ROTATES
Driver’s license requirement EYETEST
Aardvark fare ANTS
The NFL’s Browns, on sports tickers CLE
Pour affection (on) DOTE
Sweetie pie DOLL
EMT procedure CPR
Knock hard RAP
Parisian pal AMI
Ryder Cup org. PGA
Big name in computers DELL
Holiday and Days INNS
Caviar ROE
Firm, as pasta ALDENTE
It’s usually locked after parking CARDOOR
Attacking, as the fridge RAIDING
Full of ghosts HAUNTED
Go along with AGREETO
Prepares GETSSET
L.A. Angels’ division ALWEST
Big galoot APE
Stagecoach driver’s "Stop!" WHOA
4:1, e.g. RATIO
Alternative to odds EVENS
Theater chairs SEATS
Classic car REO
CAT scan cousin MRI
Fannie or Ginnie follower MAE
VIDEO