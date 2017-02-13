La Times Crossword Answers February 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times February 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Bindle-toting migrants HOBOS
"Oliver!" no-goodnik FAGIN
Bygone intl. carrier TWA
Face in the crowd, in film EXTRA
With no help ALONE
A, in Aachen EIN
Crude early version of a work of art ROUGHSKETCH
Bottom-row PC key ALT
Natural salve additive ALOE
Slightly ALITTLE
Financial claim LIEN
Coin-in-a-fountain thought WISH
Pakistani language URDU
"The Lord of the Rings" beast ORC
Computer programming glitch ENDLESSLOOP
What marathoners load up on CARBS
WWII conference site YALTA
Like swimming competitions AQUATIC
Getting by DOINGOK
Rants and raves RAGES
Bold NERVY
New York City zoo locale CENTRALPARK
Slithery fish EEL
Et __: and others ALIA
Harp constellation LYRA
Daly of "Cagney & Lacey" TYNE
Sun protection for kissers? LIPBALM
Former Russian ruler CZAR
"__ no use!" ITS
Lakeside launching aid … and, literally, each set of circled letters BOATTRAILER
Pot pie veggie PEA
When Macbeth kills Duncan ACTII
French-speaking Caribbean country HAITI
FDR successor HST
2000s TV series set in California THEOC
Snooze SLEEP
Seagoing pronoun HER
Good Grips kitchenware brand OXO
A/C capacity meas. BTU
Church instrument ORGAN
Satirist Mort SAHL
Secret agent’s passport, say FAKEID
Some craft beer ALE
Advanced in one’s career GOTAHEAD
At no addl. cost INCL
Grape soda brand NEHI
Italian playhouse TEATRO
"I’m on it, boss" WILLDO
Pre-poker deal demand ANTEUP
Planted, as seed SOWN
New Orleans university TULANE
"Livin’ La Vida __": Ricky Martin hit LOCA
Baghdad’s land IRAQ
Beige shade ECRU
Crafty SLY
To be, in Barcelona ESTAR
__-mo replay SLO
Perform miserably STINK
Bill for drinks BARTAB
"Hometown Proud" supermarket chain IGA
Roomie in prison CELLMATE
Earl __ tea GREY
Pizza cooker OVEN
Actor Chandler of "Bloodline" KYLE
CIA operative SPY
Muslim bigwig CALIPH
Upper crust groups ELITES
Attacks, puppy-style NIPSAT
Super cold ARCTIC
Motorola phone RAZR
__ by jury TRIAL
Blind as __ ABAT
Ness, for one LOCH
Massage reactions AAHS
Padre’s brother TIO
Whopper LIE
Summer, in 68-Across ETE
Fabric mishap RIP
