La Times Crossword Answers February 16th 2017

Clue
Solution
Truly wretched ABJECT
E equivalent, on scores FFLAT
Bygone space station MIR
Reaction to a comeback TOUCHE
Contact REACH
Long-necked bird EMU
Fitness challenge OBSTACLERACE
Metz moniker NOM
Colo. setting MST
See-through SHEER
Even-odds situation TOSSUP
Scand. land SWE
Not much ADAB
Nosebag fill OATS
Male pal, in slang BRAH
Cold sore relief product ORAJEL
Cellist with multiple Grammys YOYOMA
Baseball collectibles MINIBATS
Pure SINLESS
Stated as fact AVERRED
Sits in a cell DOESTIME
Set up in a glade, say ENCAMP
Bike whose company 66-Across ends 26-Down HARLEY
Name on a shuttle, whose company 66-Across ends 24-Down AVIS
Lamb sandwich GYRO
Pamplona kudos OLES
Outrage IRE
Mountain predator COUGAR
Trojan War epic ILIAD
Church based in SLC, Utah LDS
Center HUB
Market representative? TICKERSYMBOL
Foofaraw ADO
"American Buffalo" playwright MAMET
Erie Canal city ALBANY
Passel TON
More than amuses SLAYS
Greenery PLANTS
Splitting target ATOM
Short cuts BOBS
Reagan-era slogan JUSTSAYNO
Outer: Pref. ECT
Run after CHASE
__ support TECH
Liberty FREEDOM
Auto with a prancing horse logo, whose company 66-Across ends 18-Across FERRARI
Mike Trout’s team, on scoreboards LAA
Check no. ACCT
"Sons of Anarchy" actor Rossi THEO
Brainy bunch MENSA
Passing remark? IMOUT
Beef cuts RUMPS
Field LEA
Alternative energy vehicle SOLARCAR
Unreserved way to go WHOLEHOG
"Hulk" star Eric BANA
Fly-__: air passes BYS
Juicer’s juice? ROID
Nonsense JIVE
"__ Holden": Irving Bacheller novel EBEN
Cactus League spring training city MESA
Neil deGrasse Tyson subj. ASTR
Blizzard restriction, perhaps TRAVELBAN
Final Four matchup SEMI
Rural storehouse SILO
Plays usually involving the SS DPS
"I’m a fan!" MELIKEY
Shoelace holders EYELETS
IM option GCHAT
"Seriously?" YOUDO
Apply, as sunscreen RUBON
Respectful word SIR
Pastoral piece IDYLL
Stop-offs before big dates, maybe ATMS
Muscat money RIAL
Rush job letters ASAP
"Knock it off!" DONT
Stallone and Stone SLYS
Nashville awards gp. CMA
Mgmt. degree MBA
