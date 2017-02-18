La Times Crossword Answers February 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times February 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Mouth Healthy org. ADA
Lineal beginner MATRI
Gibbons, e.g. APES
__ palm BETEL
Long and drawn-out, say TORTUROUS
Meredith Grey’s half sister on "Grey’s Anatomy" LEXIE
14th-century Russian ruler IVANI
Some pool English? SIDESPINEFFECTS
"Save Me the Waltz" writer Fitzgerald ZELDA
Vote in ELECT
Ballet phenom? BREAKOUTDANCER
"The Fountainhead" author Rand AYN
More agile SPRYER
Two by two INPAIRS
Shoebox letters EEE
Chess pieces MEN
Holds (up) PROPS
Regular stockings, as opposed to fishnets? GARDENVARIETYHOSE
Old DJs’ assortment LPS
Same, for starters EQUI
Military wear, for short CAMO
Courted WOOED
Logan of "60 Minutes" LARA
One in a rib cage LUNG
Sends out EMITS
Shone GLISTENED
"Fuller House" actor SAGET
8 or 9, e.g.? PRIMETIMENUMBER
Word for a lady SHE
PC file extension EXE
"Wish Tree" artist ONO
Snowfall during the Olympics? WINTERGAMESCOAT
"It’s the Hard-Knock Life" soloist ANNIE
Vulcans, for one ALIENRACE
Biker’s invite HOPON
Skip it PASS
Gentle KIND
Territories of a sort TURFS
Writer __ Neale Hurston ZORA
Samarra’s land IRAQ
Use (up) EAT
Doghouses and scratching posts? PETPEOPLEPROJECTS
White choice, familiarly CHARD
Deli option RYE
Texting qualifier IMO
Nickname in satirical music WEIRDAL
Transferred to computer memory READIN
__ tai MAI
Goal for a teacher’s pet? GOLDSTARRECORD
DVD player option EJECT
Paragon IDEAL
Subscription deal promos … and a hint to this puzzle’s seven other longest answers MAGAZINEINSERTS
Punk, e.g. GENRE
Bologna bride SPOSA
Cry from Poirot SACREBLEU
Jane Austen specialty IRONY
Cabinet dept. with an atom on its seal ENER
Cabinet dept. first led by Hamilton TREAS
Op-__ EDS
Hopelessly lost ATSEA
Tatted covering DOILY
Eve who played the principal in "Grease" films ARDEN
Exuberant review term MUSTSEE
Dadaist Jean ARP
Paris pronoun TOI
Show for quick feedback RUNBY
Val d’__: French ski resort ISERE
Two before Charlie ALFA
Sneak a look at PEEKINTO
Former pen pal? EXCON
Exercise done from a supine position SITUP
Unusually strange BIZARRE
Yet EVENSO
Powder source TALC
Köln closing ENDE
Defense attorney’s challenge LIAR
Gumshoe TEC
"¿Cómo __?" ESTA
Eponymous physicist FERMI
Potluck fare DIPS
What "p" may stand for PENCE
Completely make over REVAMP
"TMI!" EEW
Hatched backup PLANB
Jag SPREE
Comes together GELS
Cyan relative AQUA
Tolled RUNG
Took in DIGESTED
"The Kite Runner" boy AMIR
Unleavened Indian flatbread ROTI
Hindu mystic YOGI
Place of control HELM
Jon Arbuckle’s dog ODIE
__ City: Baghdad suburb SADR
Tangy treat LEMONPIE
Pirate shipmate of Starkey SMEE
__-Cat SNO
Sushi offering TUNA
At that point THEN
"All My __ Live in Texas": George Strait hit EXS
Support pro TECH
Blunder ERR
Waterskiing hurdle WAKE
Hipbone-related ILIAC
Closers often open it NINTH
Post-WWII commerce agreement GATT
"… __ o’ kindness … ": Burns ACUP
Only MERE
Exude OOZE
Each APOP
Like some love affairs TORRID
DEA agent NARC
Attends ISAT
Law office abbreviations ESQS
Supermodel Campbell NAOMI
Empty storefront sign FORLEASE
Secret agent SPY
"Are You Lonesome Tonight?" singer PRESLEY
Blue-pencil EDIT
"Vive __!" LEROI
Generic trendsetters JONESES
"Oh, shucks" AWDARN
Super Bowl XXXIV champions RAMS
Hang DRAPE
Incandescent bulb gas ARGON
Young partner ERNST
"Be __ … " ADEAR
Haggard of country MERLE
Didn’t procrastinate ACTED
Chorused "Who’s there?" response ITSUS
1958 winner of nine Oscars GIGI
Polish-German border river ODER
Fallon’s predecessor LENO
Kingpin CZAR
Bush in Florida JEB
Curling surface ICE
Second Amendment org. NRA
