La Times Crossword Answers February 26th 2017

Clue
Solution
Made a mess of BLEW
Authorizes OKAYS
Audibly jarred AGASP
Off the premises AWAY
Coastal South American capital LIMA
Unenthusiastic about, with "for" NOTUP
Hard wear ARMOR
"Good job!" NICE
Wistful word ALAS
Words after do or before you IDARE
Trendy tots’ footwear? HIPBOOTIES
Tipsy tour members? HIGHROADIES
How Steak Diane is traditionally served FLAMBE
Ermine cousin MINK
One may be responsible for rain DEITY
Came down POURED
Gambler’s concern SPREAD
"Dog Whisperer" Millan CESAR
Starting point STEPONE
Extended time off, briefly LOA
Bakery products made with white chocolate? LIGHTBROWNIES
HVAC measure BTU
It’s near the humerus ULNA
Hard to keep up? POUTY
Musical shortcoming NOEAR
Publication sales fig. CIRC
Diploma word MAGNA
Sit in a cellar, say AGE
Opposite of belt CROON
Co-star of Keanu in "The Whole Truth" RENEE
Isn’t serious PRETENDS
Stake-driving tools MAULS
Many a March birth PISCES
Chef’s supply HERBS
Has to repeat, maybe FAILS
Mouthy retort DIDSO
Superhuman BIONIC
"Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang" rapper DRDRE
Pay attention TAKENOTE
More than apologize ATONE
New York governor Andrew CUOMO
Catch a bug, say AIL
Amassed, with "in" RAKED
When tripled, a story shortener YADA
University town near Bangor ORONO
Brilliant display ECLAT
Emphatic assent, in Sonora SISI
Govt.-issued aid SSI
Complimentary hotel apparel? GUESTNIGHTIES
Changed-my-mind key ESC
Protective film ACETATE
Boundaries EDGES
Zeroes in on AIMSAT
Stunning instruments TASERS
"The Picasso of our profession," to Seinfeld PRYOR
Folk first name ARLO
Unabbreviated ENTIRE
"Check out those platters of candy and fudge!"? LOOKGOODIES
Tournament-changing scores? BIGBIRDIES
Gaucho’s turf LLANO
Couture monthly ELLE
Kibbles ‘n Bits shelfmate ALPO
Brief concession ILOSE
"Don’t care what they do" LETEM
Upswing RISE
Elaborate ruse HOAX
Cookware brand PYREX
Puts one over on SNOWS
Call for NEED
Hardly thrilling BLAH
Taylor of "Six Feet Under" LILI
Webby Award candidate EMAG
Words written with an index? WASHME
Party bowlful ONIONDIP
Longtime photo lab supplier KODAK
Somewhat ATAD
Doctor Zhivago YURI
Passes in a blur SPEEDSBY
"How relaxing!" AAH
Ill-gotten gains GRIFT
With room to spare AMPLY
Noodle sometimes served with a dipping sauce SOBA
Provider of cues PROMPTER
Get in on the deal ANTEUP
__ Fit: video exercise game WII
Par-four rarity ACE
"No doubt" YES
Penetrating winds OBOES
Capital of Yemen RIAL
Scorch SEAR
Strict control IRONRULE
Snacks Batman can’t have? ROBINCOOKIES
Primary course ENTREE
They may be wild DEUCES
Rough patch SLUMP
Really cold POLAR
Protective tops for cattle drivers? RANGEHOODIES
Guzzles CHUGS
Novel conclusion ETTE
Phillips of "I, Claudius" SIAN
Incites GOADS
Angora and alpaca WOOLS
Modernists, informally NEOS
Signal receiver ANTENNA
Citation Mustangs, e.g. CESSNAS
Cliff dwelling AERIE
Coptic Museum city CAIRO
Bill add-on RIDER
"The Blacklist" network NBC
Contingency funds MADMONEY
Water__: dental brand PIK
Illegal laundering operation, say FRONT
__ Lama DALAI
Reacts to, as a dog does the moon BAYSAT
Minnesota lake ITASCA
OutKast and others DUOS
Is inclined TILTS
"The Gondoliers" bride TESSA
Royal order EDICT
First Nations tribe CREE
Heat rub target ACHE
Surpass OUTSTRIP
Deep-fried appetizers EGGROLLS
Elegant cafés TEAROOMS
Bouquet __ GARNI
Object of adoration IDOL
Rural structure SILO
Driver’s starting point TEEBOX
In step with the times MODERN
Earlier offense PRIOR
Singer Della REESE
Late-’60s Maryland governor AGNEW
In a laid-back manner IDLY
Author Robert __ Butler OLEN
Green Hornet sidekick KATO
Netman Nastase ILIE
Apart from this ELSE
Flower child? SEED
"What nonsense!" BAH
Worldwide workers’ gp. ILO
Scholastic meas. GPA
It sells in advertising SEX
