La Times Crossword Answers February 28th 2017

Clue Solution
__ New Guinea PAPUA
Closest buddies, for short BFFS
Cleaning cloths RAGS
Three through nine, in many golf club sets IRONS
On the sheltered side, at sea ALEE
Old flames EXES
"The Daily Show" regular Black LEWIS
*In Hades, euphemistically DOWNBELOW
Back to square __ ONE
Ballet skirt TUTU
Every bit ALL
Béarnaise sauce herb TARRAGON
Pearly whites TEETH
Escorted by WITH
*Puffy Chinese dog CHOWCHOW
Where to find a sleeper hit, perhaps BSIDE
Lascivious look LEER
"Good point!" TRUE
"Raggedy" doll ANN
601, to Seneca DCI
Obstinate mount ASS
East, in Essen OST
Fishing poles RODS
Leave out OMIT
Actor Cary __ of "Kiss the Girls" ELWES
*Bovine yogurt brand BROWNCOW
Part of a process STEP
Adjust just a bit TWEAK
"Way to go, sister!" ATTAGIRL
Hook shape ESS
"Very cool!" NEAT
Where bovines graze LEA
Pained expression, and a hint to two cries hidden in each answer to a starred clue THATHURTS
Makes angry, with "up" RILES
German automaker AUDI
Commuter’s choice RAIL
Popped up AROSE
Fountain of jazz PETE
Poet St. Vincent Millay EDNA
Poked at, cat-style PAWED
First sitcom episode PILOT
Hockey venue ARENA
*Auto feature that doesn’t need a crank POWERWINDOW
College, to Aussies UNI
Per what was previously mentioned ASSTATED
Mistreating BADTO
Frilly addition to a skirt FLOUNCE
"A __ Good Men" FEW
Capitol Hill lawmakers SENATORS
Put back in office REELECT
Rock singer Rose AXL
Prefix with political or logical GEO
NNE opposite SSW
Failed, as a fuse BLEW
"That’s awful!" UGH
Divested (of) RID
*Head rest on a sofa THROWPILLOW
Lawmaking body HOUSE
Oil or gas follower HEAT
Dampens WETS
Stinging remark BARB
Stifled laugh SNORT
Long ride, for short LIMO
Intolerably confident COCKSURE
Put out bait, say SETATRAP
Beau or boo SWEETIE
"Sign me up!" IWANTIN
Relay race part LEG
Trio member with Crosby and Stills NASH
Metro stop: Abbr. STA
Electrical pioneer Nikola TESLA
Dodger Pee Wee REESE
Zapped with a beam LASED
Activate, as a phone app TAP
Tint HUE
Home security giant ADT
"Cool!" RAD
Nest egg initials IRA