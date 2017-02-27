La Times Crossword Answers February 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times February 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|__ New Guinea
|PAPUA
|Closest buddies, for short
|BFFS
|Cleaning cloths
|RAGS
|Three through nine, in many golf club sets
|IRONS
|On the sheltered side, at sea
|ALEE
|Old flames
|EXES
|"The Daily Show" regular Black
|LEWIS
|*In Hades, euphemistically
|DOWNBELOW
|Back to square __
|ONE
|Ballet skirt
|TUTU
|Every bit
|ALL
|Béarnaise sauce herb
|TARRAGON
|Pearly whites
|TEETH
|Escorted by
|WITH
|*Puffy Chinese dog
|CHOWCHOW
|Where to find a sleeper hit, perhaps
|BSIDE
|Lascivious look
|LEER
|"Good point!"
|TRUE
|"Raggedy" doll
|ANN
|601, to Seneca
|DCI
|Obstinate mount
|ASS
|East, in Essen
|OST
|Fishing poles
|RODS
|Leave out
|OMIT
|Actor Cary __ of "Kiss the Girls"
|ELWES
|*Bovine yogurt brand
|BROWNCOW
|Part of a process
|STEP
|Adjust just a bit
|TWEAK
|"Way to go, sister!"
|ATTAGIRL
|Hook shape
|ESS
|"Very cool!"
|NEAT
|Where bovines graze
|LEA
|Pained expression, and a hint to two cries hidden in each answer to a starred clue
|THATHURTS
|Makes angry, with "up"
|RILES
|German automaker
|AUDI
|Commuter’s choice
|RAIL
|Popped up
|AROSE
|Fountain of jazz
|PETE
|Poet St. Vincent Millay
|EDNA
|Poked at, cat-style
|PAWED
|First sitcom episode
|PILOT
|Hockey venue
|ARENA
|*Auto feature that doesn’t need a crank
|POWERWINDOW
|College, to Aussies
|UNI
|Per what was previously mentioned
|ASSTATED
|Mistreating
|BADTO
|Frilly addition to a skirt
|FLOUNCE
|"A __ Good Men"
|FEW
|Capitol Hill lawmakers
|SENATORS
|Put back in office
|REELECT
|Rock singer Rose
|AXL
|Prefix with political or logical
|GEO
|NNE opposite
|SSW
|Failed, as a fuse
|BLEW
|"That’s awful!"
|UGH
|Divested (of)
|RID
|*Head rest on a sofa
|THROWPILLOW
|Lawmaking body
|HOUSE
|Oil or gas follower
|HEAT
|Dampens
|WETS
|Stinging remark
|BARB
|Stifled laugh
|SNORT
|Long ride, for short
|LIMO
|Intolerably confident
|COCKSURE
|Put out bait, say
|SETATRAP
|Beau or boo
|SWEETIE
|"Sign me up!"
|IWANTIN
|Relay race part
|LEG
|Trio member with Crosby and Stills
|NASH
|Metro stop: Abbr.
|STA
|Electrical pioneer Nikola
|TESLA
|Dodger Pee Wee
|REESE
|Zapped with a beam
|LASED
|Activate, as a phone app
|TAP
|Tint
|HUE
|Home security giant
|ADT
|"Cool!"
|RAD
|Nest egg initials
|IRA