La Times Crossword Answers February 9th 2017

Clue
Solution
Subj. for a non-native speaker ESL
__-top: Beatles’ style MOP
Much of "Star Wars" FX CGI
Clumsy type OAF
__ Michele, 8-Down co-star LEA
"The Princess Diaries" princess MIA
Tetris shape ELL
Sporty truck, briefly UTE
War film with a cast of 60-Across? APOCALYPSELATER
"Rock and Roll All __": Kiss hit NITE
Reckon SPOSE
Custardy dessert FLAN
Thrown for a loop DAZED
Cool, once HEP
Campus groups FRATS
Newspaper with a staff of 60-Across? USATOMORROW
Dough for ramen? YEN
Square __ ONE
Traveler’s aid VEHICLE
"Hamlet, thou art slain" speaker LAERTES
Political __ ARENA
Big name in big tractors DEERE
1969 hit song by a group of 60-Across? NEXTMAGICMOMENT
Write in code? PROGRAM
Actress Ramirez of "Grey’s Anatomy" SARA
__ d’Alene COEUR
Mideast sultanate OMAN
Off-putting sorts? PROCRASTINATORS
Pie choice ALAMODE
Like bread knives SERRATE
Well-to-do MONEYED
Unpredictable ERRATIC
Twisty-horned antelope ELAND
Photo app effect SEPIA
Founder of Taoism LAOTZU
Sport for Ronda Rousey, for short MMA
Aromatherapy array OILS
Outmoded public convenience PAYPHONE
Center of moral corruption CESSPOOL
TV show with mashups GLEE
Down with something ILL
Wanted one OUTLAW
Bothered a lot ATEAT
Fronded plants FERNS
Mediocre marks CEES
Sonnet, e.g. POEM
Do maintained with a pick AFRO
Kids’ summer activity DAYCAMP
"Another word for nothin’ left to lose," in a Joplin hit FREEDOM
__ Aviv TEL
Genetic messenger molecule RNA
The Scooby gang’s Mystery Machine, e.g. VAN
Ode preposition ERE
Spell HEX
QB’s mishap INT
Dream state letters REM
Technical foul signal, in basketball TEE
West ender? ERN
Place SET
Centipede home? ARCADE
Stimulated GOOSED
"Oh, now __ it!" IGET
All-in-one vacation CRUISE
Eliot’s weaver MARNER
Canned meat used in Hawaiian cuisine SPAM
"The Good Dinosaur" dinosaur ARLO
Reddish horse ROAN
Source of cartoon explosives ACME
Other, south of the border OTRA
Castle defense MOAT
Basic class with easels ARTI
Tiny time pd. NSEC
Siegfried collaborator ROY
PDX info: Abbr. ARR
