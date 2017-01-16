La Times Crossword Answers January 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times January 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Baja vacation spot CABO
Tree’s sticky output SAP
Neck mark from necking HICKEY
Razor name ATRA
Suffix with pay OLA
Taking the place (of) INLIEU
Silly sort GOOFBALL
Polish port where Solidarity was founded GDANSK
Music producer Brian ENO
Dueling sword EPEE
"Hannah and __ Sisters": Woody Allen film HER
Formal pronouncements DICTA
Zeros GOOSEEGGS
Pay with plastic CHARGE
__ of: done with RID
Not at home OUT
The Judds, e.g. DUO
Migration formation VEE
Move in the wind SWAY
Anniversary celebration at the Met, say GALAPERFORMANCE
Numbered musical piece OPUS
Grunting female SOW
Slowing, on a music score: Abbr. RIT
Little point to pick NIT
Sick __ dog ASA
Spitball need SALIVA
Disputed Mideast territory GAZASTRIP
R&B singer Baker ANITA
"That’s all __ wrote" SHE
Fermented honey drink MEAD
The USA’s 50 STS
Nissan model SENTRA
Infantile vocalizations, and a hint to the starts of 17-, 25-, 37- and 50-Across BABYTALK
Series of related emails THREAD
Luau instrument UKE
Curved molding OGEE
Fort Bragg mil. branch USARMY
Boston hrs. EST
Dandelion, e.g. WEED
Confined, as a bird CAGED
Not accented, as syllables ATONIC
Ornamental pin BROOCH
Doofus OAF
Ivory in the tub SOAP
State without proof ALLEGE
Prefix with -lithic PALEO
Bogart film set in a California range HIGHSIERRA
Truly INDEED
Irish county bordering Limerick CLARE
Next of __ KIN
Wide shoe widths EES
Guffaw YUK
Face adversity well BEARUP
Cries of triumph TADAS
Layered cookie OREO
Bridal attire GOWN
Avocado dip, for short GUAC
Eyelid sore STYE
Dates one person exclusively GOESSTEADY
Ex-GIs’ gp. VFW
Lustrous fabric SATIN
Bell hit with a padded mallet GONG
Samoan capital APIA
Skating leap LUTZ
Have a good laugh ROAR
Address for a noblewoman MILADY
Traditional Hindu retreat ASHRAM
Delivers a lecture SPEAKS
Facial expression VISAGE
Postwar British prime minister ATTLEE
Autumn blossom ASTER
Suffuse (with) IMBUE
Queried ASKED
Help with a heist ABET
Actor Erwin STU
"Come again?" sounds EHS
FDR agency NRA
Illegal parker’s risk TOW
