La Times Crossword Answers January 22nd 2017

Clue
Solution
Harder to see DARKER
Heavenly bear URSA
East Lansing sch. MSU
Vice __ VERSA
"Seinfeld" role ELAINE
Groups on its covers included ‘N Sync and Hanson TEENBEAT
Alternate strategy PLANB
Knowing one makes the best moonshine? STILLCONFIDENCE
"I Am the Walrus" was one SIDEB
Fair instrument CALLIOPE
Many a stray CUR
Land of the banshee EIRE
Songwriter Sands EVIE
Pressing concern? CREASEQUALITY
Energy pricing unit BARREL
Submerged ridge SHOAL
"Friendly Skies" co. UAL
Quicken product ELOAN
Vessel for the corporate lake outing? BOARDMOTORBOAT
Put (on) hastily SLAP
Metallic hybrids ALLOYS
Stand __ PAT
Green shelter ARBOR
Destroys totally TORPEDOES
Hitting ATBAT
Moist DEWY
Canonized ones: Abbr. STS
Sticky stuff GOO
Cook with high heat BROIL
Ominous ending ORELSE
Where geese learn the ABCs of Vs? FORMATIONCENTER
Vote for CHOOSE
Côtes du __: wine region RHONE
"Clickbait" was added to it in Sep. 2016 OED
Not letting things slide, briefly TCB
Influence PULL
Some Jutland natives DANES
Stood STOMACHED
Excavate anew REDIG
’70s-’80s Pakistani president ZIA
NFL’s Oilers, since 1999 TITANS
"__ Land": 2016 Stone/Gosling film LALA
Passable publicity? DECENTEXPOSURE
How prancing is done GAILY
Emmy-winning scientist NYE
Wear ERODE
Liquor from currants CASSIS
Close examination of past and present English? TENSESCRUTINY
Ado FUSS
Not do, maybe OMIT
Canberra school UNI
Classic Cadillac ELDORADO
Mini successors NANOS
Priest’s fashion consultant? VESTMENTADVISER
Cries from sties OINKS
Sweet-talked WHEEDLED
Like the pre-Easter season LENTEN
Candidate’s handout FLYER
Canon offering, briefly SLR
Bros, say SIBS
Driving force ENGINE
Genealogy abbr. DESC
Utah ski resort ALTA
Complain RAIL
Game that sells consoles, say KILLERAPP
Pep up ENLIVEN
Shrink back RECOIL
__ Reader UTNE
Flag thrower REF
Cinque e uno SEI
"Wait, there’s more … " AND
Diner host’s stack MENUS
"__ bleu!" SACRE
Colorado native UTE
Bush and Gore: Abbr. VPS
Architect Saarinen ELIEL
Circle lines RADII
Dik Browne dog SNERT
Monk’s home ABBEY
Immobilize at sea, in a way BECALM
Expose in verse? OPE
Bedlam CHAOS
One of the Gilmore girls RORY
St. Louis bridge architect EADS
Marketing target QUOTA
Short-lived Egypt-Syr. alliance UAR
Goya’s "Duchess of __" ALBA
Outplays BESTS
Give in shares ALLOT
Comedy club reactions ROARS
One and only SOLE
Flower BLOOM
Some kind of nerve OPTIC
Statistician’s aid TABLE
Information for a waiter ORDER
Biblical brother ABEL
Garage services TOWS
Couldn’t get enough of ADORED
White alternative RYE
They may clash in debates EGOS
Supreme AONE
Carved poles TOTEMS
IMDb.com entries BIOS
Director Howard RON
Shameful fictional symbol REDA
__ acid FOLIC
Golf great, to his "army" ARNIE
What an unproductive worker might get THEAX
Herman’s Hermits frontman Peter NOONE
Hosp. administration CPR
Tinged HUED
Quaint store adjective OLDE
Massenet opera THAIS
Symphonic strings CELLI
Occasions for cake, briefly BDAYS
Nahuatl speaker AZTEC
Detailed analysis STUDY
Container weight TARE
Senior’s memento CLASSRING
Hereditary code carrier GENE
Spelling on TV TORI
Has the stage ISON
Finger Lakes locale: Abbr. NYS
Dress size PETITE
Appliance with a pilot GASOVEN
Get snuggly CUDDLE
Beaucoup, with "a" TONOF
User’s service EMAIL
Fool NINNY
Fuel STOKE
Oscar-winning actress Mercedes __ RUEHL
Indy 500 family name UNSER
St. with a panhandle FLA
LAX postings ETDS
Piedmont wine region ASTI
"Paula’s Home Cooking" host DEEN
Normandy department ORNE
Abbr. on old Eurasian maps SSR
Bug and Golf VWS
ER VIPs MDS
Yalie ELI
Lincoln’s place: Abbr. NEB
