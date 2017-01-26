La Times Crossword Answers January 27th 2017

admin LA Times

Clue Solution
Like much of the Southwest ARID
Summer music? DISCO
Org. funded by FICA SSA
Under-the-sink brand COMET
"Paper Moon" Oscar winner ONEAL
Like ibuprofen, briefly OTC
POINT TAPERINGEND
Jiff SEC
"Nothing planned that day" IMOPEN
Engineering sch. on the Hudson RPI
Sport with masks EPEE
GAME SAFARIANIMALS
Move a finger or two, maybe PEEK
Physics units RADS
Signs over CEDES
1945 Pacific battle site, familiarly IWO
Superfan NUT
Superhero played by Chris Hemsworth THOR
With 36-Across, question for the court TENNIS
See 34-Across ANYONE
Exercise woe ACHE
Alex Dunphy, to Luke, on "Modern Family" SIS
Mojito ingredient RUM
"Not a problem" ITSOK
Stuff in a backpack GEAR
Little stretches FIBS
SET FILMINGLOCALE
Captain Picard’s counselor TROI
Unexpectedly by itself, as in the dryer ODD
Kenya neighbor UGANDA
Storybook baddie HAG
MATCH FIRESTARTER
Programming pioneer Lovelace ADA
Stopped lying AROSE
Sphere REALM
Common scale extreme TEN
Org. chart headings DEPTS
Crack up SLAY
When Lear disinherits Cordelia ACTI
"Home on the Range" verb ROAM
Take unfair advantage of IMPOSEON
"Quantum Healing" author Chopra DEEPAK
Throw on DON
Ilsa portrayer INGRID
Overlook, as a fault SEEPAST
"A Doubter’s Almanac" novelist Ethan CANIN
Dated OLD
Under-the-sink brand SOSPAD
"Remington __" STEELE
Hacker’s goal ACCESS
Nonkosher TREF
Pressed for time INARUSH
Manicurist’s tool EMERY
Expose, with "on" RAT
Desktop assortment ICONS
Cherry center PIT
Lamb parent EWE
"Pink Friday" singer Minaj NICKI
Coiffure HAIRCUT
"The End of America" author Wolf NAOMI
Avenue after Reading Railroad ORIENTAL
Worn end NUB
Scrabble three-pointers EMS
Wonton alternative EGGDROP
Brazilian map word SAO
"Maybe less" IFTHAT
Intemperate speech TIRADE
Apple’s "Think different," e.g. SLOGAN
Like Meg March, in "Little Women" ELDEST
Emergency signals FLARES
Bete __ NOIRE
Food thickener AGAR
Poet Walter __ Mare DELA
Large number ARMY
Pokémon Go, e.g. FAD
French possessive SES
