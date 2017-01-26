La Times Crossword Answers January 27th 2017

|Like much of the Southwest
|ARID
|Summer music?
|DISCO
|Org. funded by FICA
|SSA
|Under-the-sink brand
|COMET
|"Paper Moon" Oscar winner
|ONEAL
|Like ibuprofen, briefly
|OTC
|POINT
|TAPERINGEND
|Jiff
|SEC
|"Nothing planned that day"
|IMOPEN
|Engineering sch. on the Hudson
|RPI
|Sport with masks
|EPEE
|GAME
|SAFARIANIMALS
|Move a finger or two, maybe
|PEEK
|Physics units
|RADS
|Signs over
|CEDES
|1945 Pacific battle site, familiarly
|IWO
|Superfan
|NUT
|Superhero played by Chris Hemsworth
|THOR
|With 36-Across, question for the court
|TENNIS
|See 34-Across
|ANYONE
|Exercise woe
|ACHE
|Alex Dunphy, to Luke, on "Modern Family"
|SIS
|Mojito ingredient
|RUM
|"Not a problem"
|ITSOK
|Stuff in a backpack
|GEAR
|Little stretches
|FIBS
|SET
|FILMINGLOCALE
|Captain Picard’s counselor
|TROI
|Unexpectedly by itself, as in the dryer
|ODD
|Kenya neighbor
|UGANDA
|Storybook baddie
|HAG
|MATCH
|FIRESTARTER
|Programming pioneer Lovelace
|ADA
|Stopped lying
|AROSE
|Sphere
|REALM
|Common scale extreme
|TEN
|Org. chart headings
|DEPTS
|Crack up
|SLAY
|When Lear disinherits Cordelia
|ACTI
|"Home on the Range" verb
|ROAM
|Take unfair advantage of
|IMPOSEON
|"Quantum Healing" author Chopra
|DEEPAK
|Throw on
|DON
|Ilsa portrayer
|INGRID
|Overlook, as a fault
|SEEPAST
|"A Doubter’s Almanac" novelist Ethan
|CANIN
|Dated
|OLD
|Under-the-sink brand
|SOSPAD
|"Remington __"
|STEELE
|Hacker’s goal
|ACCESS
|Nonkosher
|TREF
|Pressed for time
|INARUSH
|Manicurist’s tool
|EMERY
|Expose, with "on"
|RAT
|Desktop assortment
|ICONS
|Cherry center
|PIT
|Lamb parent
|EWE
|"Pink Friday" singer Minaj
|NICKI
|Coiffure
|HAIRCUT
|"The End of America" author Wolf
|NAOMI
|Avenue after Reading Railroad
|ORIENTAL
|Worn end
|NUB
|Scrabble three-pointers
|EMS
|Wonton alternative
|EGGDROP
|Brazilian map word
|SAO
|"Maybe less"
|IFTHAT
|Intemperate speech
|TIRADE
|Apple’s "Think different," e.g.
|SLOGAN
|Like Meg March, in "Little Women"
|ELDEST
|Emergency signals
|FLARES
|Bete __
|NOIRE
|Food thickener
|AGAR
|Poet Walter __ Mare
|DELA
|Large number
|ARMY
|Pokémon Go, e.g.
|FAD
|French possessive
|SES
|Like much of the Southwest
|ARID
|Summer music?
|DISCO
|Org. funded by FICA
|SSA
|Under-the-sink brand
|COMET
|"Paper Moon" Oscar winner
|ONEAL
|Like ibuprofen, briefly
|OTC
|POINT
|TAPERINGEND
|Jiff
|SEC
|"Nothing planned that day"
|IMOPEN
|Engineering sch. on the Hudson
|RPI
|Sport with masks
|EPEE
|GAME
|SAFARIANIMALS
|Move a finger or two, maybe
|PEEK
|Physics units
|RADS
|Signs over
|CEDES
|1945 Pacific battle site, familiarly
|IWO
|Superfan
|NUT
|Superhero played by Chris Hemsworth
|THOR
|With 36-Across, question for the court
|TENNIS
|See 34-Across
|ANYONE
|Exercise woe
|ACHE
|Alex Dunphy, to Luke, on "Modern Family"
|SIS
|Mojito ingredient
|RUM
|"Not a problem"
|ITSOK
|Stuff in a backpack
|GEAR
|Little stretches
|FIBS
|SET
|FILMINGLOCALE
|Captain Picard’s counselor
|TROI
|Unexpectedly by itself, as in the dryer
|ODD
|Kenya neighbor
|UGANDA
|Storybook baddie
|HAG
|MATCH
|FIRESTARTER
|Programming pioneer Lovelace
|ADA
|Stopped lying
|AROSE
|Sphere
|REALM
|Common scale extreme
|TEN
|Org. chart headings
|DEPTS
|Crack up
|SLAY
|When Lear disinherits Cordelia
|ACTI
|"Home on the Range" verb
|ROAM
|Take unfair advantage of
|IMPOSEON
|"Quantum Healing" author Chopra
|DEEPAK
|Throw on
|DON
|Ilsa portrayer
|INGRID
|Overlook, as a fault
|SEEPAST
|"A Doubter’s Almanac" novelist Ethan
|CANIN
|Dated
|OLD
|Under-the-sink brand
|SOSPAD
|"Remington __"
|STEELE
|Hacker’s goal
|ACCESS
|Nonkosher
|TREF
|Pressed for time
|INARUSH
|Manicurist’s tool
|EMERY
|Expose, with "on"
|RAT
|Desktop assortment
|ICONS
|Cherry center
|PIT
|Lamb parent
|EWE
|"Pink Friday" singer Minaj
|NICKI
|Coiffure
|HAIRCUT
|"The End of America" author Wolf
|NAOMI
|Avenue after Reading Railroad
|ORIENTAL
|Worn end
|NUB
|Scrabble three-pointers
|EMS
|Wonton alternative
|EGGDROP
|Brazilian map word
|SAO
|"Maybe less"
|IFTHAT
|Intemperate speech
|TIRADE
|Apple’s "Think different," e.g.
|SLOGAN
|Like Meg March, in "Little Women"
|ELDEST
|Emergency signals
|FLARES
|Bete __
|NOIRE
|Food thickener
|AGAR
|Poet Walter __ Mare
|DELA
|Large number
|ARMY
|Pokémon Go, e.g.
|FAD
|French possessive
|SES