La Times Crossword Answers January 2nd 2017

Clue
Solution
Plus ALSO
Kernel-less picnic discards COBS
What judges wear ROBES
In a little while SOON
"Once __ a midnight dreary … " UPON
Kick out of the country EXILE
Spring break destination, perhaps ISLE
Nevada gambling city RENO
Like thickets DENSE
Longtime navigation method DEADRECKONING
List of mistakes ERRATA
Golf scorecard figure PAR
Med. condition with repetitive behavior OCD
Tries to be heard in a noisy room YELLS
Save RESCUE
Rascals CADS
Rabbit’s foot, perhaps LUCKYCHARM
Geometry calculations AREAS
Small battery AAA
Body part often sculpted TORSO
Toy sold in eggs SILLYPUTTY
Paradise EDEN
Et __ CETERA
Puts a tight lid on SEALS
First st., alphabetically ALA
"__ you serious?" ARE
"Hold on a second" NOTYET
Kids’ game hinted at by the starts of 20-, 36-, and 42-Across DUCKDUCKGOOSE
Reeves who played "Ted" in "Bill & Ted" films KEANU
High spirits GLEE
Bit of deception RUSE
Clark’s exploring partner LEWIS
Author Rice ANNE
Like 2, 4, 6, and so on EVEN
"The Count of __ Cristo" MONTE
Charlie Brown’s "Phooey!" RATS
Erotic SEXY
Parenthetical remark ASIDE
What a two-fingered "L" represents LOSER
Word with panel or power SOLAR
Limited-time retail offer ONEDAYSALE
Panacea CUREALL
Oil-exporting org. OPEC
Hit on the head BONK
Poke around SNOOP
Forward, as mail REDIRECT
Plow-pulling animals OXEN
Church game handout BINGOCARD
Golfer Ernie ELS
Recognize SEE
I-95, e.g.: Abbr. RTE
__ a soul NARY
Evil legacy CURSE
Evil spirit DEMON
Maui party LUAU
Sings like Ella SCATS
Retail outlets with many loafers? SHOESTORES
First to stab Caesar CASCA
Animated film mermaid ARIEL
1973 #1 hit for Helen Reddy DELTADAWN
"Kiss Me __" KATE
New York university city SYRACUSE
Picnic area PARK
Baseball’s Bronx Bombers YANKEES
Calculator function LOG
Award named for Poe EDGAR
"__ Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’" YOUVE
Devereux’s earldom ESSEX
So, so small TEENY
Inch or mile, e.g. UNIT
Forearm bone ULNA
Dollar fraction CENT
Merged Dutch airline KLM
Fair-hiring letters EEO
