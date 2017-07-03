La Times Crossword Answers July 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times July 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Crowd noises ROARS
"Is that __?": "No kidding?" AFACT
Fat meas. BMI
__ sanctum INNER
Jar Jar Binks’ planet NABOO
Olive product OIL
__ Park: San Diego Padres’ home PETCO
Vodka brand with flying birds on the bottle GREYGOOSE
"__-haw!" YEE
Link with TIETO
Dol. parts CTS
Racing bike TENSPEED
Muse of comedy THALIA
Dodge City’s state KANSAS
"Pop goes" critters WEASELS
Man-mouse connector ORA
"Melrose __" PLACE
Jason of "How I Met Your Mother" SEGEL
One "there on the sand," in a 1974 hit by The First Class BEACHBABY
Groucho’s smoke CIGAR
Waste maker, per a proverb HASTE
Santa __, Calif. ANA
Art exhibition site GALLERY
Learn about HEAROF
Tristan’s beloved ISOLDE
Symbol of absolute rule IRONFIST
Dallas home of the NCAA’s Mustangs SMU
Second rock from the sun VENUS
Barrister’s practice LAW
Disagree … or, literally, what the last words of 18-, 23-, 35-, and 49-Across can be BUMPHEADS
"Water Lilies" painter Claude MONET
Mrs., to Claude MME
Jazz great Shaw ARTIE
Hawaiian veranda LANAI
Take the plunge, in a way WED
Small plateaus MESAS
Sports data STATS
"Let ‘er __!": "Fire away!" RIP
Subscription period ONEYEAR
Cell reception aid ANTENNA
Schoolyard playtime RECESS
"No more seats" Broadway sign SRO
Actress Dickinson ANGIE
Managed FARED
Aid in crime ABET
Road Runner’s pursuer COYOTE
Dress fancily, with "up" TOG
Illegal, like movies on file-sharing sites BOOTLEG
Rocket, for one MISSILE
Suffix with percent or project ILE
Irish playwright Sean OCASEY
Maker of the first electric sports car TESLA
Fight ender, briefly TKO
Covered decoratively, as walls PAPERED
One whose star has faded HASBEEN
Comm. for the hearing-impaired ASL
Complex patterns WEBS
"__ Breaky Heart" ACHY
Half a dance CHA
Shape, as dough BALLUP
A Musketeer ATHOS
Movie SFX CGI
"It seems to me … " IASSUME
Latched (onto) GLOMMED
Journalist Huffington ARIANNA
"Piece of cake" NOSWEAT
Rearward, on board AFT
Midnight rider Paul REVERE
On the water AFLOAT
Nepal neighbor INDIA
Ploys RUSES
Has a bite EATS
7 Series automaker BMW
Hawaiian-style pizza topping HAM
L.A. Galaxy’s org. MLS
Apt "it’s" anagram TIS
VIDEO