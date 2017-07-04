La Times Crossword Answers July 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times July 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Go straight to the top? PRAY
Crawling carpenters ANTS
Made into a bundle BALED
Sport for the supersized SUMO
"Unfaithful" co-star Richard GERE
Join forces UNITE
Overindulge (someone) at birthday time SHOWERWITHGIFTS
Warble TRILL
Figuratively SOTOSPEAK
Circular power tool SAW
Tarzan player Ron ELY
Tetra- times two OCTA
Set one’s sights on, with "at" AIMED
"So long!" BYE
Last-ditch gridiron pass HAILMARY
Periodic pay SALARY
Nabisco snack brand NILLA
And so on: Abbr. ETC
Avant-garde jazzman who named himself after an Egyptian god SUNRA
Country Style Steak Fries maker OREIDA
"I’m Moving On" country singer HANKSNOW
Pindar work ODE
Charlotte __: creamy dessert RUSSE
Road incline HILL
Permit LET
Crumpets companion TEA
Head honcho TOPBANANA
Starbucks flavor MOCHA
Not up to par … or, aptly, what this puzzle’s circled letters are UNDERTHEWEATHER
Send (to) for a second opinion REFER
Steal, for slate: Abbr. ANAG
Lemon-like TART
Like ogres NASTY
"So Sick" R&B singer NEYO
Ironically, they might be even ODDS
Sibilant "Yo!" PSST
River to the Rhine RUHR
Mine, in Metz AMOI
Pained cry YOWL
Dept. concerned with rural development AGR
Reuters, for one NEWSWIRE
Folk’s Kingston __ TRIO
Couch kin SETTEE
Mobster Siegel BUGSY
Had __: imbibed modestly ANIP
Longest sentence LIFE
Bluesy James ETTA
Work at it DESK
Trains over the street ELS
Ship storage areas HOLDS
Designation for batteries, bonds or baseball teams AAA
"I can’t believe it!" OHNO
Egyptian capital CAIRO
Like many floors TILED
Kate’s TV sidekick ALLIE
Nessie and Bigfoot, by most accounts MYTHS
Get red in the face BLUSH
New Age composer YANNI
Flynn of film ERROL
Irate MAD
Question ASK
Two-masted boat YAWL
Robinson Crusoe, notably CASTAWAY
"__ we all?" ARENT
Society page word NEE
Pioneer Day celebrant UTAHAN
King or Bird LARRY
Physicians’ org. AMA
Go sour TURN
Draft designation ONEA
Some email attachments PDFS
Root often pickled BEET
Aloha State bird NENE
Germany’s von Bismarck OTTO
African lake in four countries CHAD
Cattle collection HERD
Music and dance, e.g. ARTS
Freudian focus EGO
