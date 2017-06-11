La Times Crossword Answers June 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times June 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Aesop’s lazy grasshopper, for one IDLER
One of many in an ovation CLAP
Critter catcher TRAP
"Stars and Stripes Forever" composer SOUSA
__ Hashanah: Jewish New Year ROSH
Beatles meter maid RITA
Classic violin AMATI
Eight-armed mollusks OCTOPUSES
Challenging response to provocation YOUANDWHOELSE
Like many a villainous fictional scientist MAD
Baseball tool BAT
Strut on a runway SASHAY
Newsman Huntley CHET
Word with chick or split PEA
Ruthless strategy TAKENOPRISONERS
Operatic highlight ARIA
America’s National Tree OAK
Fish-catching bird ERNE
Nestlé chocolate chip treat TOLLHOUSECOOKIE
George Carlin hosted the first one, briefly SNL
Yours and mine OURS
Warned, like a cornered cat HISSED
Appropriate APT
Actor Mineo SAL
Words on Lucy’s "Psychiatric Help – 5¢" sign … and a hint to 20-, 33- and 39-Across THEDOCTORISIN
Always masked one’s true self LIVEDALIE
Fuming IRATE
Cheese in a red wax coating EDAM
"Cheerio" TATA
Father-son senators from Tennessee GORES
Jupiter and Neptune, e.g. GODS
Like Mr. Hyde, e.g. EVIL
Phishing nets? SCAMS
Words to an old chap ISAY
"__ arigato": Japanese "thanks a lot" DOMO
Bash with tiki bars LUAU
This, to Juan ESTA
1988 Hoffman title role RAINMAN
Ballpark filler CROWD
With 55-Down, monster’s lake LOCH
Regarding ASTO
Ditzy "Friends" friend and singer Snow PHOEBES
Bond between friends TRUST
Stand up RISE
Chowed down ATE
Kent and Kettle PAS
Aristotle’s teacher PLATO
"The Banana Boat Song" word DAYO
755 HRs and 2297 RBIs for 25-Down, e.g. STATS
Slugger Hank AARON
Mastery SKILL
Recover from wounds HEAL
Tactless CRASS
Walk on a trail HIKE
Exec’s extras PERKS
Bert’s buddy ERNIE
Plant __: start something ASEED
Do the honors, at a winefest POUR
Modernists, briefly NEOS
Wished HOPED
Render obsolete OUTDATE
Transportation secretary Elaine CHAO
Drillers at sea OILRIGS
Throat-clearing sounds AHEMS
Take unlawfully STEAL
Plug on the small screen TVAD
Norse king OLAV
__ Field: Mets’ stadium CITI
Camaro __-Z IROC
Poet Teasdale SARA
Tabloid couple ITEM
See 7-Down NESS
Chicken serving LEG
Altar vow IDO
VIDEO