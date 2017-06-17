La Times Crossword Answers June 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times June 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Physics calculation MASS
They may be broken on purpose LAWS
"You gotta be kidding me!" AWMAN
Aussie bedrolls SWAGS
Comics pooch ODIE
Put in other words, say EDIT
British county SHIRE
Garlicky mayo AIOLI
Brand created in Toronto in 1904 CANADADRY
23-Across buyer SODADRINKER
Bank protection LEVEE
Country RURAL
Web search tool ENGINE
Cleared out VACATED
British peers EARLS
Some basilica singers ALTI
"How about that!" ILLBE
Kin of -trix ENNE
"The Dark Mirror" antagonist, e.g. EVILTWIN
Infamous 1974 bank robbers: Abbr. SLA
School social worker’s concern CHILDADVOCACY
Plastic __ Band ONO
Hypotheticals IFS
Noisy disturbance TUMULT
Fence material? LOOT
"I’m getting to it" SOON
Curious to a fault NOSY
Galileo’s birthplace PISA
Partner of 46-Down AAH
Talk show medium AMRADIO
Cat Nation people ERIES
Industry heavyweights TITANS
Airport sign ARRIVALS
Flutter FLAP
Colorful appetizer platter items VEGGIES
"The Call of the Wild" ride SLED
Outdoor party focal point TAILGATE
Run off ESCAPE
"Swing Shift" Oscar nominee LAHTI
Free sample constraint ONEEACH
Farm denizen ANT
Exiled Shah Mohammad __ Pahlavi REZA
Press Secretary Spicer SEAN
Taylor’s husband between Wilding and Fisher TODD
City near Tulsa ENID
Still developing UNRIPE
Return ID SSN
Former "How Do Your Children Grow?" PBS host LeShan EDA
Alert precipitated by heavy rain FLOODADVISORY
Follower’s suffix ITE
Getting into the wrong business? MEDDLING
Duncan of the Obama Cabinet ARNE
They’re on the house EAVES
Sandberg in Cooperstown RYNE
Biker’s headgear, perhaps DORAG
Weeds out FILTERS
Confirm, as a password RETYPE
Descriptor in lotion commercials SILKY
Wrangler material DENIM
Audio system connector IPODADAPTER
Annual Silver State celebration NEVADADAY
Goes for the lure BITES
Espresso order LATTE
"Agreed!" AMEN
Whittle PARE
Aromatherapy choice SCENT
Far-reaching BROAD
Put to sleep, perhaps BORE
Some emailed files PDFS
Comfy footwear MOC
Crown-installing org. ADA
Sloth, e.g. SIN
Aquanaut’s habitat SEALAB
Time off LEAVE
Tacked on ADDED
Power conduit WIRE
Squalid quarters STY
Gave one’s word ASSURED
Fingerprint pattern WHORL
Big name in auto maintenance MIDAS
Word near Kazakhstan, on maps ARAL
Composer Rorem NED
Holy SAINTLY
Improvise WINGIT
Golfer Isao AOKI
Secluded spot GLEN
Many a retired racehorse SIRE
Get a hint of DETECT
Piece of the past RELIC
Charged RANAT
Brand measured in drops VISINE
Completely behind ALLFOR
Newspaper revenue source CLASSIFIEDAD
Run over ENDLATE
Online icon AVATAR
Difficult to find ELUSIVE
Start to tour? ECO
Gorilla Glue, for one WOODADHESIVE
How sun-dried tomatoes are packed INOIL
"Tut-tut" evokers NONOS
Military drill syllable HUP
"You’ve found the right person" IMIT
Brand with a spokesstork who sounds like Groucho VLASIC
Partner of 55-Across OOH
File command option SAVEAS
Cried out YELLED
Inner turmoil ANGST
__ Butterworth MRS
Streamlet RILL
Trilogy, often SAGA
Meeting staple AGENDA
Bad-mouth ASPERSE
Campaign funding org. PAC
Bringing home EARNING
Clan symbol TOTEM
Battery pole ANODE
Mr. Right THEONE
Opera star Pinza EZIO
Culinary guard in ancient Rome TASTER
Landscape artist George INNESS
Samaritan’s offering AID
National Humor Mo. APR
Creamy quaff NOG
Factor in tanning UVRAY
It’s usually down for the night EYELID
Go by quickly FLYPAST
Like some index cards LINED
Claret or burgundy DARKRED
England’s first poet laureate DRYDEN
Bank offering for smartphones ATMAPP
Word of agreement DITTO
"All the Love" singer Adams OLETA
Flu symptom FEVER
Fatuous INANE
Messy meal RIBS
Many a Charlton Heston movie EPIC
Haul TOTE
Yard or boom SPAR
How-to presentation DEMO
NATO member since 2009 ALB
Collar NAB
Today’s honoree, found in this puzzle’s eight longest answers DAD
Boxer’s comment ARF
No denial? YES
