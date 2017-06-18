La Times Crossword Answers June 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times June 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Brawl MELEE
See 27-Down BOOKS
L.A. Galaxy’s org. MLS
Alpine climber’s need ICEAX
Asinine INANE
Goal AIM
Shrewd person, to a food critic? SHARPCOOKIE
African antelope GNU
Hide CONCEAL
Like skunks and zebras STRIPED
Hitching post? ALTAR
44-Across VIP KING
James Bond’s school ETON
Important person, to a food critic? BIGCHEESE
Prevent, as a robbery THWART
Female neigh sayer MARE
Betray SELLOUT
Avian symbol of pride PEACOCK
High school dance PROM
Doze off DROWSE
Despicable person, to a food critic? ROTTENEGG
Math average MEAN
Fencing sword EPEE
Witch trial town SALEM
Impressive banquet displays SPREADS
Acknowledged a military superior SALUTED
Weeding tool HOE
Lazy person, to a food critic? COUCHPOTATO
CIA forerunner OSS
Vaudeville show REVUE
"He loves me" piece PETAL
Tetley product TEA
Class-ending pair? ESSES
Rub off the page ERASE
Uncategorized stuff: Abbr. MISC
Repeat ECHO
With the fat trimmed off LEAN
Auditory passage EARCANAL
Kick out EXPEL
Where DNA tests are performed BIOLAB
Singer Yoko ONO
Acorn sources OAKS
Make using yarn KNIT
Reader of tea leaves SEER
Member of the crow family MAGPIE
White sale goods LINENS
Blotch SMUDGE
"Cool" hipster CAT
President married to Mamie IKE
Outer edge RIM
Out-of-this-world beings, in brief ETS
With 6-Across, records that might be "cooked" THE
Wise bird OWL
Space GAP
Rep on the street CRED
When repeated, "Great speech!" HEAR
Weapon in Clue ROPE
Spoil TURN
Water-testing digit TOE
Traveler to work COMMUTER
Must pay OWE
Civil War org. CSA
Boy doll KEN
Classic British sports cars MGS
Did over, as a movie scene RESHOT
Be against OPPOSE
Revered Mother TERESA
Casual top TEE
Deep cuts GASHES
Once around, in a race LAP
Secretly tie the knot ELOPE
Land parcel ACRE
"Easy __ it!" DOES
Santa Fe and Tucson, in the auto world SUVS
"Cheerio!" TATA
Greek vowels ETAS
Give (out) sparingly DOLE
Prompt on stage CUE
