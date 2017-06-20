La Times Crossword Answers June 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times June 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
"MasterChef" tools PANS
Street shader ELM
Very dangerous TOXIC
Maker of Anew skin care products AVON
Have to have NEED
Cuban dance RUMBA
Fancy wheels LIMO
Swimmer who medaled at five Olympic Games DARATORRES
Apparel GARB
Exodus peak SINAI
Actor’s rep. AGT
Subjected to harsh criticism UNDERATTACK
Turn a different color DYE
Belgian detective played by Ustinov, Welles, Finney and others POIROT
Knight in shining armor SAVIOR
Fast Company magazine competitor INC
Nobelist Bohr NIELS
Pot promise IOU
Soccer deadlock breaker EXTRATIME
"Bad" cholesterol, initially LDL
Battery-free calculators ABACI
Mama bear, in Chihuahua OSA
Home to about 740 million EUROPE
Christmas cupful EGGNOG
Fort Myers-to-Orlando dir. NNE
Many a Sports Illustrated cover figure STARATHLETE
Grazing spot LEA
Oohed and __ AAHED
Bottom TUSH
Suspicious comment … and a hint to what’s hidden in 18-, 24-, 36- and 51-Across ISMELLARAT
Connected (to) TIED
Cook, as dumplings STEAM
"Game of Thrones," for one SAGA
Architect Saarinen EERO
Fruity desserts TARTS
Butterfly catcher NET
"Got it" ISEE
Best bud PAL
French city on the Rhone AVIGNON
Inclined to wander NOMADIC
Noisy sleeper SNORER
Go "pfft" END
Bare minimum LEAST
__ badge MERIT
Three-horse vehicle TROIKA
"__ Song": Taylor Swift hit OUR
Satellite service for road trips XMRADIO
"Pretty please?" IBEGYOU
Furniture wheel CASTER
Fox’s "X-Files" partner DANA
Tic __: mints TACS
Borough bordering Yonkers BRONX
Wire service co. UPI
Butting heads ATIT
Go toe-to-toe VIE
Stretch in history books ERA
Research site LAB
Metro stop: Abbr. STA
Symphonic rock gp. ELO
"Law & Order: SVU" actor ICET
Power MIGHT
Ambien alternative LUNESTA
Starry-eyed sort DREAMER
Baby’s bodysuits ONESIES
"As I predicted!" SOTHERE
What candles may signify AGE
Volunteer, in a way ENLIST
Bible book with 150 poems PSALMS
Footnote shorthand ETAL
Muscles strengthened by lunges GLUTEI
Cries of discovery AHAS
Showed once more RERAN
Maxim ADAGE
Fast no more EAT
Parlor art, for short TAT
Girl in a forest DOE
