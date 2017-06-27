La Times Crossword Answers June 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times June 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Hubby’s "better half" THEMRS
Metaphorical china shop culprit BULL
Rest area? SPA
Bring to light REVEAL
"That makes sense" ISEE
__ paper WAX
Literally, "Ireland forever" ERINGOBRAGH
Swelling reducer ICE
Pie __ mode ALA
Figured out GOT
Ward off REPEL
Accident investigation site CRASHSCENE
Vacuums, say CLEANS
Meteorological light shows AURORAS
Ill-mannered CRASS
You might get a bad one in the rough LIE
Cosmetic surg. option LIPO
Leia’s love HAN
Gently towels off PATSDRY
Safari beast GNU
Equal EVEN
Protective housing POD
Survey choice OTHER
Need for a return, usually RECEIPT
Crazy Horse, for one LAKOTA
Eavesdrop LISTENINON
Speed skater Ohno APOLO
Put a stop to END
Sound from a toy YAP
Possesses HAS
Ump’s controversial call, perhaps … and a hint to this puzzle’s circles GAMECHANGER
Imitate APE
Commentary piece OPED
Eight-time Best Actor Oscar nominee who never won OTOOLE
Unfavorable BAD
Sundae crunch providers NUTS
Squeezed (in) WEDGED
Uno e due TRE
Wife of Zeus HERA
"See no __ … " EVIL
Endangers MENACES
Word after dust or do RAG
"America Runs on Dunkin’," e.g. SLOGAN
Beginning BIRTH
"Born in the __" USA
Stocking stuffer? LEG
MacNeil’s longtime co-host LEHRER
Unlock a cellphone screen, perhaps SWIPERIGHT
Show anxiety, in a way PACE
Skater’s maneuver AXEL
Head honcho BOSS
Carbon compound ENOL
Sign of a sore throat RASP
Expressed SAID
Stage coach? CUER
Hunger for CRAVE
Sign of an impending merger? LANECLOSED
Sleep problem from the Greek for "absence of breathing" APNEA
Like lemons, e.g. SOUR
Chaz Bono’s mom CHER
"Dropped" ’60s drug LSD
Date with the doc APPT
Roomy bag TOTE
Musician Ono YOKO
Diamond of song NEIL
Broadway performer’s recognition TONYNOD
Equiangular geometric figure ISOGON
"The Mod Squad" member LINC
"You said it!" ANDHOW
Food and shelter, for two NEEDS
Pequod captain AHAB
Rollin’ stone, in a Motown classic PAPA
Enthralled AGOG
Brazilian soccer hero PELE
"The Simpsons" storekeeper APU
Fulfilled, as a deadline MET
Wolfed down ATE
Embarrassed RED
VIDEO