La Times Crossword Answers March 12th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Baloney
|TRIPE
|Novelist Evelyn
|WAUGH
|"The Sound of Music" high points
|ALPS
|Risk being burned, in a way
|BASK
|Impressive dwelling
|MANOR
|Press the point
|ARGUE
|One with kids
|GOAT
|One-eyed Norse deity
|ODIN
|Large retailer’s overexpansion, perhaps?
|CHAINKILLER
|Georgetown hoopster
|HOYA
|Sign word evoking days of yore
|OLDE
|Watch kids
|SIT
|Is too sweet
|CLOYS
|Welcome summer cold snap?
|HAPPYCHILL
|In __ of
|LIEU
|Terrier of old mysteries
|ASTA
|"Oh, sure!"
|YEAHIBET
|Measure of stress inflicted by a crowd’s roar?
|CHEERPRESSURE
|GPS displays
|RTES
|Monster slain by Hercules
|HYDRA
|Printer brand owned by Seiko
|EPSON
|Black Friday mo.
|NOV
|Autocrats until 1917
|TSARS
|News-selling org.
|UPI
|Resort in the Caucasian Riviera
|SOCHI
|Stout holder
|STEIN
|Copacabana beach locale
|RIO
|Dole (out)
|METE
|Sour
|TURN
|Storage unit for spray bottles, trowels, etc.?
|GARDENCHEST
|__-Canada: Esso competitor
|PETRO
|Don Juan
|ROUE
|Bairns
|WEEONES
|MLBer with 696 home runs
|AROD
|Subtleties
|NUANCES
|Unbelievable one
|LIAR
|Like some spore reproduction
|ASEXUAL
|Worms, to robins
|PREY
|Deep pit
|ABYSS
|Soup for toddlers?
|BABYCHOWDER
|Marshland
|MIRE
|Draws off, as maple syrup
|TAPS
|Outback native
|EMU
|To have, to Henri
|AVOIR
|Grace starter
|OLORD
|Its PAC is the Political Victory Fund
|NRA
|Campbell-Martin of "Martin"
|TISHA
|"A mouse!"
|EEK
|Hawk’s claw
|TALON
|Synthetic silk
|RAYON
|On the road
|AWAY
|Holiday pantomime game?
|EASTERCHARADE
|Colombian export
|EMERALDS
|Blockheads
|OAFS
|"My stars!"
|EGAD
|Necklace for a macho heartthrob?
|STUDCHOKER
|Curly-tailed dog
|AKITA
|MinuteClinic operator
|CVS
|Ceramic piece
|TILE
|"Terrible" Russian ruler
|IVAN
|Little bird wielding an ax?
|GUITARCHICK
|Genesis setting
|EDEN
|Like Gen. Shinseki, former Secretary of Veterans Affairs
|RETD
|Forearm bones
|ULNAS
|Well-timed
|ONCUE
|Pair near your hair
|EARS
|Sailing ropes
|TYES
|Frets
|STEWS
|Requiring a lot of attention
|NEEDY
|Flix alternative
|TMC
|Sideline shouts
|RAHS
|Post-exam exultation
|INAILEDIT
|First African-American Best Actor
|POITIER
|Ocean bird
|ERN
|Baby monitor alert
|WAIL
|Folksy Guthrie
|ARLO
|Hard on the eyes
|UGLYASSIN
|"Seems to be the case"
|GUESSSO
|__ Majesty
|HER
|Ottoman honorific
|AGHA
|Not all there
|LOOPY
|Cable option
|PAYPERVIEW
|Visit overnight
|STAYAT
|["That stinks!"]
|BOOHISS
|Go off-line?
|ADLIB
|Move crab-style
|SIDLE
|Helped a tot tie a shoelace, say
|KNELT
|Single-serving coffee choice
|KCUP
|Bit of a belly laugh
|HAR
|Atkins of country
|CHET
|Time line divisions
|ERAS
|Winery cask
|TUN
|Ground-up bait
|CHUM
|Fanfare and then some
|HYPE
|Come again
|RECUR
|"Julie & Julia" director
|EPHRON
|Major course
|ENTREE
|Ref. for wordsmiths
|OED
|Where to find fans
|ARENA
|Stairway piece
|RISER
|They’re unlikely to pass the bar
|SOTS
|Slugger Mel
|OTT
|Fresh
|SAUCY
|Spokane-to-Edmonton dir.
|NNE
|Modeling adhesive
|EPOXY
|Lost cause
|GONER
|Goofy collectibles?
|CELS
|Lift
|HOIST
|Cabinet dept.
|EDUC
|Closer to being raw
|RARER
|"Same for me"
|ASAMI
|Game inside a Narragansett beer bottle cap
|REBUS
|"Rabbit" series author
|UPDIKE
|Starbuck, for one
|SAILOR
|Conspire with
|ABET
|"Got it!"
|AHA
|Demonstratively romantic
|LOVEYDOVEY
|Rodeo mount
|BRONC
|"__ out!"
|YER
|Blue state?
|WOE
|Maker of fancy notebooks
|MOLESKINE
|"I’ll take all the help I can get"
|ANYADVICE
|Urge
|PROD
|Right in the head
|SANE
|Big bore
|DRAG
|Gets tough
|HARDENS
|"Never Wave at __": Rosalind Russell movie
|AWAC
|Screening org.
|TSA
|To blame
|ATFAULT
|Spider woman?
|ARACHNE
|"Java" trumpeter
|ALHIRT
|"__ b?": "Which is it?"
|AOR
|Pick up
|HEAR
|Name on Re-Nutriv products
|ESTEE
|Site of the Cave of Zeus, in myth: Abbr.
|MTIDA
|Calculus pioneer
|EULER
|Glide on blades
|SKATE
|Calls off
|ENDS
|"… __ a puddy tat!"
|ITAW
|Merged news agency
|TASS
|Move quickly, as clouds
|SCUD
|"Breaking Bad" baddie Fring
|GUS
|Nonpro?
|CON
|Very important
|KEY