La Times Crossword Answers March 18th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Cleaning up a mess?
|ONKP
|Overcomes, as adversity
|RISESABOVE
|River to the Laptev Sea
|LENA
|Beset by dire circumstances
|INEXTREMIS
|Reach new heights
|GROW
|Sharper
|SCAMARTIST
|Publication for pitchers?
|ADWEEK
|Paid
|REMITTED
|"I have a lady in the balcony" old radio/TV quiz show
|DRIQ
|Binge-watcher’s aid
|TIVO
|Showman named Phineas
|PTBARNUM
|Butterflies
|NERVES
|__ room
|CHAT
|Largest Italian lake
|GARDA
|__ Valley, Calif.
|SIMI
|Court judgment
|LET
|Metaphorical social barrier
|ICE
|Salon substance
|GEL
|They might be about nothing
|ADOS
|Gather in a mass
|CLUMP
|Self-named 1954 or 1964 jazz album
|MONK
|Expel
|BANISH
|Disgruntled fans, slangily
|BOOBIRDS
|Novelist O’Flaherty
|LIAM
|X-Ray __: U.K. punk band
|SPEX
|Socrates or Plato
|ATHENIAN
|Meditative discipline
|TAICHI
|Agenda
|THINGSTODO
|Kennebunk-based personal care products brand, familiarly
|TOMS
|Old crate
|RATTLETRAP
|Noodle bar order
|UDON
|Windows alternatives
|AISLESEATS
|Shady time, for some
|PAST
|Wife of Igor of Kiev
|OLGA
|Socially awkward type
|NERD
|Recognize
|KNOW
|Handled carelessly
|PAWEDAT
|Putting in jeopardy
|RISKING
|Like many beginners’ piano pieces
|INC
|Burn slightly
|SEAR
|Keith Hernandez, e.g.
|EXMET
|Marathoner’s need
|STAMINA
|Succeed big-time
|ARRIVE
|Pool habitués
|BETTORS
|Leave off
|OMIT
|It has two jaws
|VISE
|Storefront sign abbr.
|ESTD
|Miss an easy spare, say
|ERR
|Bobwhite, e.g.
|QUAIL
|Classroom with mice
|PCLAB
|Old-time screen vamp Bara
|THEDA
|Track bar
|BATON
|Ernie Banks’ sobriquet
|MRCUB
|Intensity
|VIGOR
|Fix, as copy
|EMEND
|Track apparel
|SILKS
|Teaching methods
|DEMOS
|A quarter of a half?
|SILENTL
|Some recliners
|CHAISES
|Beer openers
|POPTOPS
|Scrap
|MIXITUP
|One of Pete Rose’s record 3,215
|SINGLE
|’80s-’90s co-star with Betty, Rue and Estelle
|BEA
|Far from shiny
|MATTE
|First razor with a pivoting head
|ATRA
|Chiang Mai native
|THAI
|Battleship goals
|HITS
|Myrna’s role in "The Thin Man"
|NORA
|Musical closing
|CODA
|Managed care gps.
|HMOS
|Exists no more
|ISNT
|Brooklynese pronoun
|DAT