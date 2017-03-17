La Times Crossword Answers March 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Cleaning up a mess? ONKP
Overcomes, as adversity RISESABOVE
River to the Laptev Sea LENA
Beset by dire circumstances INEXTREMIS
Reach new heights GROW
Sharper SCAMARTIST
Publication for pitchers? ADWEEK
Paid REMITTED
"I have a lady in the balcony" old radio/TV quiz show DRIQ
Binge-watcher’s aid TIVO
Showman named Phineas PTBARNUM
Butterflies NERVES
__ room CHAT
Largest Italian lake GARDA
__ Valley, Calif. SIMI
Court judgment LET
Metaphorical social barrier ICE
Salon substance GEL
They might be about nothing ADOS
Gather in a mass CLUMP
Self-named 1954 or 1964 jazz album MONK
Expel BANISH
Disgruntled fans, slangily BOOBIRDS
Novelist O’Flaherty LIAM
X-Ray __: U.K. punk band SPEX
Socrates or Plato ATHENIAN
Meditative discipline TAICHI
Agenda THINGSTODO
Kennebunk-based personal care products brand, familiarly TOMS
Old crate RATTLETRAP
Noodle bar order UDON
Windows alternatives AISLESEATS
Shady time, for some PAST
Wife of Igor of Kiev OLGA
Socially awkward type NERD
Recognize KNOW
Handled carelessly PAWEDAT
Putting in jeopardy RISKING
Like many beginners’ piano pieces INC
Burn slightly SEAR
Keith Hernandez, e.g. EXMET
Marathoner’s need STAMINA
Succeed big-time ARRIVE
Pool habitués BETTORS
Leave off OMIT
It has two jaws VISE
Storefront sign abbr. ESTD
Miss an easy spare, say ERR
Bobwhite, e.g. QUAIL
Classroom with mice PCLAB
Old-time screen vamp Bara THEDA
Track bar BATON
Ernie Banks’ sobriquet MRCUB
Intensity VIGOR
Fix, as copy EMEND
Track apparel SILKS
Teaching methods DEMOS
A quarter of a half? SILENTL
Some recliners CHAISES
Beer openers POPTOPS
Scrap MIXITUP
One of Pete Rose’s record 3,215 SINGLE
’80s-’90s co-star with Betty, Rue and Estelle BEA
Far from shiny MATTE
First razor with a pivoting head ATRA
Chiang Mai native THAI
Battleship goals HITS
Myrna’s role in "The Thin Man" NORA
Musical closing CODA
Managed care gps. HMOS
Exists no more ISNT
Brooklynese pronoun DAT