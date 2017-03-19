La Times Crossword Answers March 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Negative attention from the press, briefly BADPR
Deep-voiced opera singer BASSO
"I knew it!" HAH
Blazing AFIRE
Gossip spreader YENTA
Abu Dhabi is its cap. UAE
Change one’s route to avoid heavy traffic, say MAKEADETOUR
Org. for marksmen NRA
"You __ here" ARE
Pipe-cleaning brand DRANO
Composer Stravinsky IGOR
Likely successor to the throne HEIRAPPARENT
Magnificent SUPERB
Epps of "House" OMAR
Have no doubt KNOW
Fabulist mentioned by Aristotle AESOP
Soda POP
"You’re confusing me" IDONTUNDERSTAND
Capitol Hill fig. POL
Quarrel ARGUE
Machu Picchu resident INCA
"Me neither!" NORI
Sacred river of India GANGES
Sprained ankle, often SPORTSINJURY
"Peter Pan" beast CROC
Safe place? VAULT
Help in finding the hidden treasure MAP
Kept under wraps HID
Climactic show ending, and a literal hint to this puzzle’s circled letters GRANDFINALE
Blanc who voiced Bugs MEL
"__ bet?" WANNA
Kind of panel or system SOLAR
Keats work ODE
Annual celebrations, for short BDAYS
Plot surprise TWIST
The Crimson Tide, familiarly BAMA
In the distance AFAR
Storied water barrier DIKE
Ante- PRE
Page turner READER
Way to play music if you can’t read it BYEAR
Insurance giant AETNA
Busybody SNOOP
Good name for a lover of hearty meals STU
Paddle OAR
Gut feeling at dinner time? HUNGERPANG
Packers quarterback Rodgers AARON
EKG organ HEART
Smidgen DRIB
Nest egg acronym IRA
Previously cut, as timber HEWN
Penniless POOR
Gig equipment AMPS
Decide not to go to SKIP
Loosen, as a knot UNDO
Cylindrical water toy POOLNOODLE
Director Lee ANG
School URL ending EDU
"Comprende?" SEE
Fairy tale starter ONCE
High-tech appt. books PDAS
Sharp-tasting TART
"Exodus" author Leon URIS
Minuscule TINY
Tolkien beast ORC
__ of Mexico GULF
Whistler, but not his mother ARTIST
Blockhead SCHMO
Jimmied (open) PRIED
The first Mrs. Trump IVANA
Mary Poppins, e.g. NANNY
Biblical betrayer JUDAS
Timbuktu’s country MALI
"__, poor Yorick!": Hamlet ALAS
Cheeky PERT
Pres. #43 GWB
"Cool!" RAD
"Immediately!" NOW