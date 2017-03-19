La Times Crossword Answers March 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times March 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Negative attention from the press, briefly
|BADPR
|Deep-voiced opera singer
|BASSO
|"I knew it!"
|HAH
|Blazing
|AFIRE
|Gossip spreader
|YENTA
|Abu Dhabi is its cap.
|UAE
|Change one’s route to avoid heavy traffic, say
|MAKEADETOUR
|Org. for marksmen
|NRA
|"You __ here"
|ARE
|Pipe-cleaning brand
|DRANO
|Composer Stravinsky
|IGOR
|Likely successor to the throne
|HEIRAPPARENT
|Magnificent
|SUPERB
|Epps of "House"
|OMAR
|Have no doubt
|KNOW
|Fabulist mentioned by Aristotle
|AESOP
|Soda
|POP
|"You’re confusing me"
|IDONTUNDERSTAND
|Capitol Hill fig.
|POL
|Quarrel
|ARGUE
|Machu Picchu resident
|INCA
|"Me neither!"
|NORI
|Sacred river of India
|GANGES
|Sprained ankle, often
|SPORTSINJURY
|"Peter Pan" beast
|CROC
|Safe place?
|VAULT
|Help in finding the hidden treasure
|MAP
|Kept under wraps
|HID
|Climactic show ending, and a literal hint to this puzzle’s circled letters
|GRANDFINALE
|Blanc who voiced Bugs
|MEL
|"__ bet?"
|WANNA
|Kind of panel or system
|SOLAR
|Keats work
|ODE
|Annual celebrations, for short
|BDAYS
|Plot surprise
|TWIST
|The Crimson Tide, familiarly
|BAMA
|In the distance
|AFAR
|Storied water barrier
|DIKE
|Ante-
|PRE
|Page turner
|READER
|Way to play music if you can’t read it
|BYEAR
|Insurance giant
|AETNA
|Busybody
|SNOOP
|Good name for a lover of hearty meals
|STU
|Paddle
|OAR
|Gut feeling at dinner time?
|HUNGERPANG
|Packers quarterback Rodgers
|AARON
|EKG organ
|HEART
|Smidgen
|DRIB
|Nest egg acronym
|IRA
|Previously cut, as timber
|HEWN
|Penniless
|POOR
|Gig equipment
|AMPS
|Decide not to go to
|SKIP
|Loosen, as a knot
|UNDO
|Cylindrical water toy
|POOLNOODLE
|Director Lee
|ANG
|School URL ending
|EDU
|"Comprende?"
|SEE
|Fairy tale starter
|ONCE
|High-tech appt. books
|PDAS
|Sharp-tasting
|TART
|"Exodus" author Leon
|URIS
|Minuscule
|TINY
|Tolkien beast
|ORC
|__ of Mexico
|GULF
|Whistler, but not his mother
|ARTIST
|Blockhead
|SCHMO
|Jimmied (open)
|PRIED
|The first Mrs. Trump
|IVANA
|Mary Poppins, e.g.
|NANNY
|Biblical betrayer
|JUDAS
|Timbuktu’s country
|MALI
|"__, poor Yorick!": Hamlet
|ALAS
|Cheeky
|PERT
|Pres. #43
|GWB
|"Cool!"
|RAD
|"Immediately!"
|NOW