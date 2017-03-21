La Times Crossword Answers March 22nd 2017

"That’s enough out of you" CANIT
Addams family nickname TISH
Festoons with Charmin, for short TPS
Chicago airport OHARE
Barak of Israel EHUD
__ butter SHEA
Monkey cage discard BANANAPEEL
Phone using a tower CELL
Govt. agency that supports startups SBA
Kettle output STEAM
Ride in the desert CAMEL
Reason for totaling, as an insured car SEVEREDAMAGE
Social ranking STATUS
Many mobile downloads APPS
Coral component POLYP
Cause of some tan lines BIKINITOP
"All Things Considered" co-host Shapiro ARI
Day of song DORIS
Fleece source EWE
Ornate 18th-century genre ROCOCOART
Thyme piece SPRIG
Pre-hurricane emergency op EVAC
Runs after CHASES
Fluffy sun blocker CUMULUSCLOUD
"No one can beat me" IRULE
Poker game concern CHEAT
Unit of resistance OHM
Poker at the table? TINE
Baseball rarity, and a hint to the vowels in the first words of 16-, 22-, 29-, 37- and 44-Across TRIPLEPLAY
Where buds may go EARS
Right hand AIDE
Meditation teachers YOGIS
"The Affair" network, briefly SHO
Flow with force SPEW
Place on a pedestal EXALT
Corny leftovers COBS
Starbuck’s boss AHAB
Child tender NANA
Tax-deferred plan, briefly IRA
Stiffen in fear TENSEUP
Prairie home TEPEE
The Supremes’ "__ a Symphony" IHEAR
"See if I care!" SUEME
Cholesterol letters HDL
Annual Augusta National event THEMASTERS
"Pequod" co-owner PELEG
Room in a maison SALLE
Shrimp dish SCAMPI
Off-roaders, for short ATVS
2-Down’s title, informally CAPN
Dirty digs STY
Place of honor DAIS
Prep for a bout SPAR
Big name in riding mowers TORO
Canadian short story writer awarded a Nobel Prize in 2013 ALICEMUNRO
Lavish wrap BOA
Discount rack abbr. IRR
First-aid gear KIT
Boo-boo OWIE
Cribbage markers PEGS
Prefix with drama DOCU
Small eggs OVULES
NASCAR’s Yarborough CALE
Z’s SHUTEYE
Elbow protector PAD
Mine extraction COAL
Names as a reference CITES
Hater of David, in Dickens URIAH
Rx SCRIP
Reprimand CHIDE
Aggressive cat lover of cartoons LEPEW
Gymnast Korbut OLGA
Flag down HAIL
Classic PC adventure game MYST
Some univ. proctors TAS
Curse POX