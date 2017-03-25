La Times Crossword Answers March 26th 2017

admin LA Times

Clue Solution
Plush carpet SHAG
Lunchbox staples, initially PBJS
Two-time Argentine president PERON
Piglike rhino relative TAPIR
Sword handle HAFT
Beat but good ROUT
Texas Revolution battle site ALAMO
All-page link ONONE
Field: Pref. AGRO
Scrape in the sandbox OWIE
Hold fast, as one’s attention RIVET
Get behind, as a desk SITAT
Pouilly-__: wine FUISSE
Sure thing CERTAINVICTORY
Sam Spade type TEC
Wrote to, nowadays EMAILED
Low-tech travel guide AAAMAP
"You can’t fool me!" AHA
Explorer Ericson LEIF
Washroom item BASIN
Nine months, for some tots AGE
"Lou Grant" star ASNER
Wash. neighbor ORE
Language of many mottos LATIN
Spikes LACES
Reduce in importance DEVALUE
Oath SOLEMNVOW
Titanic undertaking MAIDENVOYAGE
Really gets to IRKS
Native of Nigeria IBO
Sloppy kiss WETONE
Cause of a close shave RAZOR
Epidemic-fighting agcy. CDC
Belief sys. REL
Investment descriptor that should sound alarms NORISK
For instance NAMELY
Actor Stephen REA
Suffix with stamp EDE
Order to swabs AVAST
Donizetti opera "L’elisir __" ("The Elixir of Love") DAMORE
Poet’s adverb EER
Emotion indicator, often TONE
City NNW of San Diego MISSIONVIEJO
Gourmet BONVIVANT
Hardly fleeting ETERNAL
Casual tops POLOS
Work well together CLICK
’60s protest org. SDS
"If I Were a Rich Man" singer TEVYE
Pasta ending INI
Pal CRONY
Longfellow’s bell town ATRI
Half a fly TSE
Like some ancient Celts GALLIC
Dessert square BROWNIE
Long John Silver creator’s monogram RLS
Many a side dish GREENVEGETABLE
"__ Fideles" ADESTE
Little bits IOTAS
Base lines XAXES
Oater actor Jack ELAM
Capital south of Helsinki RIGA
Lycée student ELEVE
Industry leaders CZARS
Hieroglyphics bird IBIS
Rise in a big way LOOM
Cold fall SLEET
Exaggerated on stage HAMMY
"Eli’s Coming" songwriter NYRO
Word homophonically hidden in the eight longest puzzle answers ENVY
Harsh treatment, with "the" SHAFT
World Court site, with "The" HAGUE
Tanzanian flowering plant AFRICANVIOLET
Classic muscle cars GTOS
Introduction PROEM
Acknowledge applause BOW
Better, as gossip JUICIER
Metal marble STEELIE
Medicare Rx section PARTD
Lamb pen name ELIA
Indian musician who influenced Beatle George RAVI
Symbolic warning OMEN
Homework shirker’s punishment NOTV
Puccini heroine TOSCA
"West Side Story" girl ANITA
River to Chesapeake Bay POTOMAC
Hitting the roof INARAGE
Enters again RETYPES
Pfizer-owned trademark SEARLE
One crying foul? REF
James’ creator IAN
Skin-treatment plant ALOEVERA
Go HEAD
Field unit BALE
Dined ATE
__City: computer game SIM
Vacation spot INN
Look up to ADMIRE
Wet floor SEABED
Theater option LOGE
Irish truck LORRY
Parrot’s cry AWK
Not yet interlaced, as yarn UNWOVEN
Putted into the hole SANK
Like some bad weather VIOLENT
Up-and-down inventor? OTIS
2015 World Series winning manager Ned YOST
Hollywood adaptation SCREENVERSION
Trucks with ovine logos RAMS
Mine, to Mimi AMOI
Refines one’s aim ZEROESIN
Dance runner DEEJAY
King of pop CAROLE
Smallish iPods NANOS
Tammany Hall Tiger artist NAST
Childless couple’s acronym DINK
"I’ll take what I can get," in classifieds OBO
R&B singer Gray MACY
Authenticated VETTED
Riles up IRES
DVD predecessor VCR
U.N. workers’ gp. ILO
Cru output VIN
Tot’s toes PIGGIES
Hot ONAROLL
1992 Kentucky Derby winner LILETEE
Entered on tiptoe STOLEIN
Med. man of ’70s TV DRWELBY
MML ÷ X CCV
NYSE trader ARB
Go LEAVE
A metro area may be shown in one INSET
Low in pitch BASSY
Playground dispute words IAMSO
St.’s second-in-command LTGOV
Sordid SEAMY
Part of NYSE: Abbr. EXCH
__ Strip GAZA
Final __ EXAM
Semester, e.g. TERM
First name in legal fiction ERLE
Tune AIR
