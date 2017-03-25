La Times Crossword Answers March 26th 2017

|Plush carpet
|SHAG
|Lunchbox staples, initially
|PBJS
|Two-time Argentine president
|PERON
|Piglike rhino relative
|TAPIR
|Sword handle
|HAFT
|Beat but good
|ROUT
|Texas Revolution battle site
|ALAMO
|All-page link
|ONONE
|Field: Pref.
|AGRO
|Scrape in the sandbox
|OWIE
|Hold fast, as one’s attention
|RIVET
|Get behind, as a desk
|SITAT
|Pouilly-__: wine
|FUISSE
|Sure thing
|CERTAINVICTORY
|Sam Spade type
|TEC
|Wrote to, nowadays
|EMAILED
|Low-tech travel guide
|AAAMAP
|"You can’t fool me!"
|AHA
|Explorer Ericson
|LEIF
|Washroom item
|BASIN
|Nine months, for some tots
|AGE
|"Lou Grant" star
|ASNER
|Wash. neighbor
|ORE
|Language of many mottos
|LATIN
|Spikes
|LACES
|Reduce in importance
|DEVALUE
|Oath
|SOLEMNVOW
|Titanic undertaking
|MAIDENVOYAGE
|Really gets to
|IRKS
|Native of Nigeria
|IBO
|Sloppy kiss
|WETONE
|Cause of a close shave
|RAZOR
|Epidemic-fighting agcy.
|CDC
|Belief sys.
|REL
|Investment descriptor that should sound alarms
|NORISK
|For instance
|NAMELY
|Actor Stephen
|REA
|Suffix with stamp
|EDE
|Order to swabs
|AVAST
|Donizetti opera "L’elisir __" ("The Elixir of Love")
|DAMORE
|Poet’s adverb
|EER
|Emotion indicator, often
|TONE
|City NNW of San Diego
|MISSIONVIEJO
|Gourmet
|BONVIVANT
|Hardly fleeting
|ETERNAL
|Casual tops
|POLOS
|Work well together
|CLICK
|’60s protest org.
|SDS
|"If I Were a Rich Man" singer
|TEVYE
|Pasta ending
|INI
|Pal
|CRONY
|Longfellow’s bell town
|ATRI
|Half a fly
|TSE
|Like some ancient Celts
|GALLIC
|Dessert square
|BROWNIE
|Long John Silver creator’s monogram
|RLS
|Many a side dish
|GREENVEGETABLE
|"__ Fideles"
|ADESTE
|Little bits
|IOTAS
|Base lines
|XAXES
|Oater actor Jack
|ELAM
|Capital south of Helsinki
|RIGA
|Lycée student
|ELEVE
|Industry leaders
|CZARS
|Hieroglyphics bird
|IBIS
|Rise in a big way
|LOOM
|Cold fall
|SLEET
|Exaggerated on stage
|HAMMY
|"Eli’s Coming" songwriter
|NYRO
|Word homophonically hidden in the eight longest puzzle answers
|ENVY
|Harsh treatment, with "the"
|SHAFT
|World Court site, with "The"
|HAGUE
|Tanzanian flowering plant
|AFRICANVIOLET
|Classic muscle cars
|GTOS
|Introduction
|PROEM
|Acknowledge applause
|BOW
|Better, as gossip
|JUICIER
|Metal marble
|STEELIE
|Medicare Rx section
|PARTD
|Lamb pen name
|ELIA
|Indian musician who influenced Beatle George
|RAVI
|Symbolic warning
|OMEN
|Homework shirker’s punishment
|NOTV
|Puccini heroine
|TOSCA
|"West Side Story" girl
|ANITA
|River to Chesapeake Bay
|POTOMAC
|Hitting the roof
|INARAGE
|Enters again
|RETYPES
|Pfizer-owned trademark
|SEARLE
|One crying foul?
|REF
|James’ creator
|IAN
|Skin-treatment plant
|ALOEVERA
|Go
|HEAD
|Field unit
|BALE
|Dined
|ATE
|__City: computer game
|SIM
|Vacation spot
|INN
|Look up to
|ADMIRE
|Wet floor
|SEABED
|Theater option
|LOGE
|Irish truck
|LORRY
|Parrot’s cry
|AWK
|Not yet interlaced, as yarn
|UNWOVEN
|Putted into the hole
|SANK
|Like some bad weather
|VIOLENT
|Up-and-down inventor?
|OTIS
|2015 World Series winning manager Ned
|YOST
|Hollywood adaptation
|SCREENVERSION
|Trucks with ovine logos
|RAMS
|Mine, to Mimi
|AMOI
|Refines one’s aim
|ZEROESIN
|Dance runner
|DEEJAY
|King of pop
|CAROLE
|Smallish iPods
|NANOS
|Tammany Hall Tiger artist
|NAST
|Childless couple’s acronym
|DINK
|"I’ll take what I can get," in classifieds
|OBO
|R&B singer Gray
|MACY
|Authenticated
|VETTED
|Riles up
|IRES
|DVD predecessor
|VCR
|U.N. workers’ gp.
|ILO
|Cru output
|VIN
|Tot’s toes
|PIGGIES
|Hot
|ONAROLL
|1992 Kentucky Derby winner
|LILETEE
|Entered on tiptoe
|STOLEIN
|Med. man of ’70s TV
|DRWELBY
|MML ÷ X
|CCV
|NYSE trader
|ARB
|Go
|LEAVE
|A metro area may be shown in one
|INSET
|Low in pitch
|BASSY
|Playground dispute words
|IAMSO
|St.’s second-in-command
|LTGOV
|Sordid
|SEAMY
|Part of NYSE: Abbr.
|EXCH
|__ Strip
|GAZA
|Final __
|EXAM
|Semester, e.g.
|TERM
|First name in legal fiction
|ERLE
|Tune
|AIR
|Plush carpet
|SHAG
|Lunchbox staples, initially
|PBJS
|Two-time Argentine president
|PERON
|Piglike rhino relative
|TAPIR
|Sword handle
|HAFT
|Beat but good
|ROUT
|Texas Revolution battle site
|ALAMO
|All-page link
|ONONE
|Field: Pref.
|AGRO
|Scrape in the sandbox
|OWIE
|Hold fast, as one’s attention
|RIVET
|Get behind, as a desk
|SITAT
|Pouilly-__: wine
|FUISSE
|Sure thing
|CERTAINVICTORY
|Sam Spade type
|TEC
|Wrote to, nowadays
|EMAILED
|Low-tech travel guide
|AAAMAP
|"You can’t fool me!"
|AHA
|Explorer Ericson
|LEIF
|Washroom item
|BASIN
|Nine months, for some tots
|AGE
|"Lou Grant" star
|ASNER
|Wash. neighbor
|ORE
|Language of many mottos
|LATIN
|Spikes
|LACES
|Reduce in importance
|DEVALUE
|Oath
|SOLEMNVOW
|Titanic undertaking
|MAIDENVOYAGE
|Really gets to
|IRKS
|Native of Nigeria
|IBO
|Sloppy kiss
|WETONE
|Cause of a close shave
|RAZOR
|Epidemic-fighting agcy.
|CDC
|Belief sys.
|REL
|Investment descriptor that should sound alarms
|NORISK
|For instance
|NAMELY
|Actor Stephen
|REA
|Suffix with stamp
|EDE
|Order to swabs
|AVAST
|Donizetti opera "L’elisir __" ("The Elixir of Love")
|DAMORE
|Poet’s adverb
|EER
|Emotion indicator, often
|TONE
|City NNW of San Diego
|MISSIONVIEJO
|Gourmet
|BONVIVANT
|Hardly fleeting
|ETERNAL
|Casual tops
|POLOS
|Work well together
|CLICK
|’60s protest org.
|SDS
|"If I Were a Rich Man" singer
|TEVYE
|Pasta ending
|INI
|Pal
|CRONY
|Longfellow’s bell town
|ATRI
|Half a fly
|TSE
|Like some ancient Celts
|GALLIC
|Dessert square
|BROWNIE
|Long John Silver creator’s monogram
|RLS
|Many a side dish
|GREENVEGETABLE
|"__ Fideles"
|ADESTE
|Little bits
|IOTAS
|Base lines
|XAXES
|Oater actor Jack
|ELAM
|Capital south of Helsinki
|RIGA
|Lycée student
|ELEVE
|Industry leaders
|CZARS
|Hieroglyphics bird
|IBIS
|Rise in a big way
|LOOM
|Cold fall
|SLEET
|Exaggerated on stage
|HAMMY
|"Eli’s Coming" songwriter
|NYRO
|Word homophonically hidden in the eight longest puzzle answers
|ENVY
|Harsh treatment, with "the"
|SHAFT
|World Court site, with "The"
|HAGUE
|Tanzanian flowering plant
|AFRICANVIOLET
|Classic muscle cars
|GTOS
|Introduction
|PROEM
|Acknowledge applause
|BOW
|Better, as gossip
|JUICIER
|Metal marble
|STEELIE
|Medicare Rx section
|PARTD
|Lamb pen name
|ELIA
|Indian musician who influenced Beatle George
|RAVI
|Symbolic warning
|OMEN
|Homework shirker’s punishment
|NOTV
|Puccini heroine
|TOSCA
|"West Side Story" girl
|ANITA
|River to Chesapeake Bay
|POTOMAC
|Hitting the roof
|INARAGE
|Enters again
|RETYPES
|Pfizer-owned trademark
|SEARLE
|One crying foul?
|REF
|James’ creator
|IAN
|Skin-treatment plant
|ALOEVERA
|Go
|HEAD
|Field unit
|BALE
|Dined
|ATE
|__City: computer game
|SIM
|Vacation spot
|INN
|Look up to
|ADMIRE
|Wet floor
|SEABED
|Theater option
|LOGE
|Irish truck
|LORRY
|Parrot’s cry
|AWK
|Not yet interlaced, as yarn
|UNWOVEN
|Putted into the hole
|SANK
|Like some bad weather
|VIOLENT
|Up-and-down inventor?
|OTIS
|2015 World Series winning manager Ned
|YOST
|Hollywood adaptation
|SCREENVERSION
|Trucks with ovine logos
|RAMS
|Mine, to Mimi
|AMOI
|Refines one’s aim
|ZEROESIN
|Dance runner
|DEEJAY
|King of pop
|CAROLE
|Smallish iPods
|NANOS
|Tammany Hall Tiger artist
|NAST
|Childless couple’s acronym
|DINK
|"I’ll take what I can get," in classifieds
|OBO
|R&B singer Gray
|MACY
|Authenticated
|VETTED
|Riles up
|IRES
|DVD predecessor
|VCR
|U.N. workers’ gp.
|ILO
|Cru output
|VIN
|Tot’s toes
|PIGGIES
|Hot
|ONAROLL
|1992 Kentucky Derby winner
|LILETEE
|Entered on tiptoe
|STOLEIN
|Med. man of ’70s TV
|DRWELBY
|MML ÷ X
|CCV
|NYSE trader
|ARB
|Go
|LEAVE
|A metro area may be shown in one
|INSET
|Low in pitch
|BASSY
|Playground dispute words
|IAMSO
|St.’s second-in-command
|LTGOV
|Sordid
|SEAMY
|Part of NYSE: Abbr.
|EXCH
|__ Strip
|GAZA
|Final __
|EXAM
|Semester, e.g.
|TERM
|First name in legal fiction
|ERLE
|Tune
|AIR