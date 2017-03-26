La Times Crossword Answers March 27th 2017

admin LA Times

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times March 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Ponzi scheme, e.g. SCAM
Impersonated APED
Your __ Highness ROYAL
Drilled bowling ball feature HOLE
Artist Magritte RENE
Shah of Iran, in 1979-’80 EXILE
Bahrain big shot EMIR
Writer’s chief work (Latin) MAGNUMOPUS
Sphere of influence AMBIT
Drinking glass edges RIMS
Ambulance initials EMS
Done deal (French) FAITACCOMPLI
Farm country skyline highlights SILOS
Nissan model SENTRA
"Take me for a walk!" ARF
Expel from office OUST
Amazon’s business ETAIL
With 42-Across, cars like BMWs and Audis … or 18-, 24-, 53- and 63-Across FOREIGN
See 39-Across IMPORTS
Rhett’s last words ADAMN
Siamese, now THAI
__ dye: food-coloring compound AZO
Live (in) RESIDE
Lover of Euridice, in a Gluck opera ORFEO
English, in many non-English speaking countries (Italian) LINGUAFRANCA
Word with health or day SPA
Oboist’s need REED
Lagoon-enclosing isle ATOLL
Young sensation (German) WUNDERKIND
Sinister EVIL
Cortés subject AZTEC
Wrinkle, as a brow KNIT
San __, Italy REMO
Suppose for argument’s sake POSIT
Many van Goghs OILS
Killed, as a dragon SLEW
Harvest bundle SHEAF
Grammar class subject COMMA
Legal defense mechanism? ALIBI
Advantages MERITS
Shortstop’s asset ARM
Green soup veggie PEA
Thoroughly absorb ENGROSS
Jeans fabric DENIM
Dreaming phase REMSLEEP
Kitchenware brand OXO
Frightened exclamation YIPE
University fund-raising target ALUM
A smaller amount of LESS
Quartet assigned to bases UMPS
Mai __ TAI
Plumber’s challenge CLOG
Dracula’s title COUNT
Avid about INTO
Skater Lipinski TARA
Nabisco cracker RITZ
"Wait, there’s more … " ALSO
Miles away AFAR
Traveled by bike RODE
Abbey titles FRAS
Princess’ headpiece TIARA
Oscar winner Jannings EMIL
Roundabout, as a route INDIRECT
Offend slightly MIFF
Entertainer who often got tied up in his work? HOUDINI
Part of DOE: Abbr. ENER
Historic period ERA
Many top-rated TV shows of the late ’50s/early ’60s OATERS
Gordon __, "Wall Street" antagonist GEKKO
James Joyce work NOVEL
Weather, in poems CLIME
Permit ALLOW
Tit for tat, e.g. SWAP
"The Godfather" novelist Mario PUZO
Teeny colonizers ANTS
Agnus __ DEI
Zip, in soccer NIL
Wino’s woe DTS