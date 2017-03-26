La Times Crossword Answers March 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times March 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Ponzi scheme, e.g.
|SCAM
|Impersonated
|APED
|Your __ Highness
|ROYAL
|Drilled bowling ball feature
|HOLE
|Artist Magritte
|RENE
|Shah of Iran, in 1979-’80
|EXILE
|Bahrain big shot
|EMIR
|Writer’s chief work (Latin)
|MAGNUMOPUS
|Sphere of influence
|AMBIT
|Drinking glass edges
|RIMS
|Ambulance initials
|EMS
|Done deal (French)
|FAITACCOMPLI
|Farm country skyline highlights
|SILOS
|Nissan model
|SENTRA
|"Take me for a walk!"
|ARF
|Expel from office
|OUST
|Amazon’s business
|ETAIL
|With 42-Across, cars like BMWs and Audis … or 18-, 24-, 53- and 63-Across
|FOREIGN
|See 39-Across
|IMPORTS
|Rhett’s last words
|ADAMN
|Siamese, now
|THAI
|__ dye: food-coloring compound
|AZO
|Live (in)
|RESIDE
|Lover of Euridice, in a Gluck opera
|ORFEO
|English, in many non-English speaking countries (Italian)
|LINGUAFRANCA
|Word with health or day
|SPA
|Oboist’s need
|REED
|Lagoon-enclosing isle
|ATOLL
|Young sensation (German)
|WUNDERKIND
|Sinister
|EVIL
|Cortés subject
|AZTEC
|Wrinkle, as a brow
|KNIT
|San __, Italy
|REMO
|Suppose for argument’s sake
|POSIT
|Many van Goghs
|OILS
|Killed, as a dragon
|SLEW
|Harvest bundle
|SHEAF
|Grammar class subject
|COMMA
|Legal defense mechanism?
|ALIBI
|Advantages
|MERITS
|Shortstop’s asset
|ARM
|Green soup veggie
|PEA
|Thoroughly absorb
|ENGROSS
|Jeans fabric
|DENIM
|Dreaming phase
|REMSLEEP
|Kitchenware brand
|OXO
|Frightened exclamation
|YIPE
|University fund-raising target
|ALUM
|A smaller amount of
|LESS
|Quartet assigned to bases
|UMPS
|Mai __
|TAI
|Plumber’s challenge
|CLOG
|Dracula’s title
|COUNT
|Avid about
|INTO
|Skater Lipinski
|TARA
|Nabisco cracker
|RITZ
|"Wait, there’s more … "
|ALSO
|Miles away
|AFAR
|Traveled by bike
|RODE
|Abbey titles
|FRAS
|Princess’ headpiece
|TIARA
|Oscar winner Jannings
|EMIL
|Roundabout, as a route
|INDIRECT
|Offend slightly
|MIFF
|Entertainer who often got tied up in his work?
|HOUDINI
|Part of DOE: Abbr.
|ENER
|Historic period
|ERA
|Many top-rated TV shows of the late ’50s/early ’60s
|OATERS
|Gordon __, "Wall Street" antagonist
|GEKKO
|James Joyce work
|NOVEL
|Weather, in poems
|CLIME
|Permit
|ALLOW
|Tit for tat, e.g.
|SWAP
|"The Godfather" novelist Mario
|PUZO
|Teeny colonizers
|ANTS
|Agnus __
|DEI
|Zip, in soccer
|NIL
|Wino’s woe
|DTS