La Times Crossword Answers March 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Concrete support rod REBAR
Aptly named Olympic sprinter Usain __ BOLT
1980s model that saved Chrysler from financial ruin KCAR
Outwit, as a police tail ELUDE
Slushy drink brand ICEE
"Here comes trouble!" UHOH
*Source of money for Medicare PAYROLLTAX
Garden tool RAKE
River to the Seine OISE
Five-spots ABES
Pull a fast one on CON
Cut with scissors SNIP
*Serving-mom-breakfast-in-bed occasion MOTHERSDAY
Tied up in knots TENSE
Land bordering Suisse ITALIE
Rodeo skill ROPING
Exited, with "out" WENT
*Asian plant named for the shape of its pink and white flowers BLEEDINGHEART
Tragic fate DOOM
Signify DENOTE
Ready if needed ONCALL
Rises dramatically LOOMS
*Local hoosegow COUNTYJAIL
Russian river URAL
Wee bit TAD
This, in Tijuana ESTO
Fey of "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot" TINA
Fishing supply BAIT
Rest .. or, literally, what the last word of the answers to starred clues can do TAKEABREAK
Ice formation FLOE
E pluribus __ UNUM
Archery practice facility RANGE
Snorkeling gear FINS
Dosage amts. TSPS
Joins a poker game ANTES
Share on Facebook, as a friend’s picture REPOST
"Seinfeld" regular ELAINE
Joins a poker game BUYSIN
TV spot sellers ADREPS
Old Olds creation REO
"The Hobbit" hero BILBO
Four pairs OCTET
Dog lead LEASH
__-Mex cuisine TEX
"Seven Samurai" director Akira KUROSAWA
L.A. Times publishing family name CHANDLER
Just fine AOK
Baseball scoreboard letters RHE
Flee LAM
Dated PC monitor CRT
Four pairs EIGHT
"It __ over till it’s over": Berra AINT
Up to now YET
Before, in odes ERE
"Hard to believe, but … " ODDLY
Baked dessert PIE
Homey lodging INN
Park __: airport facility NGO
U2 lead singer BONO
Phrasing style LOCUTION
Issues (from) EMANATES
Sushi fish EEL
Medic DOC
Inc., in the U.K. LTD
Beat to the finish line OUTRAN
"Murder on the __ Express" ORIENT
Get by MANAGE
Quenches SLAKES
Denim trousers JEANS
Invite to the penthouse ASKUP
To-do list bullets ITEMS
Mauna __ LOA
Favorite pal, in texts BFF
__ Baba ALI
Preteen king TUT
Bikini half BRA