La Times Crossword Answers March 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times March 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Concrete support rod
|REBAR
|Aptly named Olympic sprinter Usain __
|BOLT
|1980s model that saved Chrysler from financial ruin
|KCAR
|Outwit, as a police tail
|ELUDE
|Slushy drink brand
|ICEE
|"Here comes trouble!"
|UHOH
|*Source of money for Medicare
|PAYROLLTAX
|Garden tool
|RAKE
|River to the Seine
|OISE
|Five-spots
|ABES
|Pull a fast one on
|CON
|Cut with scissors
|SNIP
|*Serving-mom-breakfast-in-bed occasion
|MOTHERSDAY
|Tied up in knots
|TENSE
|Land bordering Suisse
|ITALIE
|Rodeo skill
|ROPING
|Exited, with "out"
|WENT
|*Asian plant named for the shape of its pink and white flowers
|BLEEDINGHEART
|Tragic fate
|DOOM
|Signify
|DENOTE
|Ready if needed
|ONCALL
|Rises dramatically
|LOOMS
|*Local hoosegow
|COUNTYJAIL
|Russian river
|URAL
|Wee bit
|TAD
|This, in Tijuana
|ESTO
|Fey of "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot"
|TINA
|Fishing supply
|BAIT
|Rest .. or, literally, what the last word of the answers to starred clues can do
|TAKEABREAK
|Ice formation
|FLOE
|E pluribus __
|UNUM
|Archery practice facility
|RANGE
|Snorkeling gear
|FINS
|Dosage amts.
|TSPS
|Joins a poker game
|ANTES
|Share on Facebook, as a friend’s picture
|REPOST
|"Seinfeld" regular
|ELAINE
|Joins a poker game
|BUYSIN
|TV spot sellers
|ADREPS
|Old Olds creation
|REO
|"The Hobbit" hero
|BILBO
|Four pairs
|OCTET
|Dog lead
|LEASH
|__-Mex cuisine
|TEX
|"Seven Samurai" director Akira
|KUROSAWA
|L.A. Times publishing family name
|CHANDLER
|Just fine
|AOK
|Baseball scoreboard letters
|RHE
|Flee
|LAM
|Dated PC monitor
|CRT
|Four pairs
|EIGHT
|"It __ over till it’s over": Berra
|AINT
|Up to now
|YET
|Before, in odes
|ERE
|"Hard to believe, but … "
|ODDLY
|Baked dessert
|PIE
|Homey lodging
|INN
|Park __: airport facility
|NGO
|U2 lead singer
|BONO
|Phrasing style
|LOCUTION
|Issues (from)
|EMANATES
|Sushi fish
|EEL
|Medic
|DOC
|Inc., in the U.K.
|LTD
|Beat to the finish line
|OUTRAN
|"Murder on the __ Express"
|ORIENT
|Get by
|MANAGE
|Quenches
|SLAKES
|Denim trousers
|JEANS
|Invite to the penthouse
|ASKUP
|To-do list bullets
|ITEMS
|Mauna __
|LOA
|Favorite pal, in texts
|BFF
|__ Baba
|ALI
|Preteen king
|TUT
|Bikini half
|BRA