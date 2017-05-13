La Times Crossword Answers May 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times May 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Sharp group MENSA
Stage award OBIE
"Kisses, dahling" MWAH
NASA nods AOKS
Beatles’ "White Album" song whose title follows "If you want me to" IWILL
Cost of living? RENT
"Yikes!" OHNO
Beatnik’s "Gotcha" IMHIP
Tycoon, e.g. MANOFMEANS
Biblical verb DOTH
Bete __ NOIRE
On one’s game INAGROOVE
Euterpe MUSEOFMUSIC
Unyielding SET
Map feature SCALE
Crux HEART
Resort of a sort SPA
One brought to a potluck DISH
Map abbr. AVE
Drubbing ROUT
Boater or bowler HAT
Antacid name since 1872 MILKOFMAGNESIA
Remove DETACH
Con ANTI
K.T. of country music OSLIN
Offer to pay BID
Venezia casino winner SETTE
Fill with merchandise STOCK
Transcript info GPA
One digging hard rock? MINER
Just like that ASIS
Greet with a beep HONKAT
Takes action MAKESONESMOVE
Metro barrier STILE
Title of honor SIR
Russian refusals NYETS
Encounter stiff competition MEETONESMATCH
Toy, perhaps LAPDOG
Novelist Seton ANYA
Invite to one’s loft, say ASKUP
Jones many keep up with? DOW
Blush relative ROUGE
Dummy Mortimer SNERD
Do wrong SIN
One way to split INTWO
Move, at Coldwell Banker RELO
Heave-ho OUSTER
Willpower MINDOVERMATTER
Medical research org. NIH
Comics resident of the Okefenokee Swamp POGO
NATO founding member USA
Jimmy on sausage labels DEAN
Part of NATO: Abbr. ORG
Brass, e.g. ALLOY
Prayer leaders IMAMS
76-Down brand RCA
Rich, and then some MADEOFMONEY
Land TOUCHDOWN
Major pain AGONY
Becloud BLUR
Apt time to recognize this puzzle’s honoree MONTHOFMAY
Pond denizens NEWTS
Indian tourist city AGRA
Bind, in a way GLUE
Swerves VEERS
Gas across the border ESSO
Highlander GAEL
Clutter MESS
"Fiddler" meddler YENTE
"La Bohème" role MIMI
McGregor of "Trainspotting" EWAN
Familia girl NINA
Trudges SLOGS
Creamy sauce ALFREDO
__ Biscuit, product debut of 1912 OREO
’50s-’60s sitcom nickname BEAV
"The Wreck of the Mary Deare" author Hammond __ INNES
"MIB" characters ETS
Construction units MODULES
Word of possession WHOSE
Mandatory bet ANTE
Words after "jolly" in an iconic ad HOHOHO
Affaire de coeur AMOUR
"Really?!" OHISTHATSO
Diva Te Kanawa KIRI
Something to build on SPEC
Cons INMATES
Theme MOTIF
Whiz MAVEN
Big beef FEUD
Kid’s plea CANI
Ping-Pong shot SMASH
__ bean PINTO
"Good Eats" host Brown ALTON
Sun blocker SMOG
Briefcase fastener HASP
Ruin, weatherwise RAINON
"Double, double toil and trouble" time ACTIV
This and this THESE
Energize KICKSTART
Rock genre GLAM
Heron cousin IBIS
Baseball or football TEAMSPORT
Reject DENY
Simpson trial figure Kaelin KATO
Chicago exchange, briefly, with "the" MERC
Stagger REEL
Fey in American Express ads TINA
"Pronto!" ASAP
Do-it-yourselfer’s buy KIT
Hollywood Walk of Fame symbol STAR
Not as much LESS
__ Pie ESKIMO
Wall builder MASON
Boredom ENNUI
Compact supplies EYESHADOWS
Certain bond, briefly MUNI
Best Buy buy HDTV
Caused by DUETO
Rubberneck OGLER
Maestro Solti GEORG
Outstanding OWED
Modeled, say WORE
Arranges strategically DEPLOYS
"In my opinion … " IDSAY
Author Chomsky NOAM
It’s on the house ROOF
X, at times NUMERAL
Progressive movement MARCH
Antipasto fish ANCHOVY
Exerciser’s accessory GYMBAG
Slowly, in music LENTO
Toughen INURE
Ripped off STOLE
Website charge ADFEE
Locks in a barn? MANE
What seems like forever AGES
One of Chekhov’s "Three Sisters" OLGA
Duty ONUS
Pac-12 team UTES
Harbinger OMEN
Imperfection WART
Where Anheuser-Busch is BUD NYSE
"Ben-Hur" studio MGM
