La Times Crossword Answers May 15th 2017

Beach sidler CRAB
Heroic exploit GEST
Donald Duck, to his nephews UNCA
Prefix for an intoxicating weed LOCO
"Republic" philosopher PLATO
Modernists, informally NEOS
Part of NYSE: Abbr. EXCH
*Handyman’s forte REPAIRWORK
Rich person’s suffix AIRE
__ about: circa ONOR
Sty calls OINKS
*Sports industry mogul TEAMOWNER
Kitchen invader ANT
Youthful bar patrons are usually asked for them IDS
Cows’ milk glands UDDERS
Whence chocolate CACAO
Has lunch, say EATS
Organ knob STOP
Gray hue ASH
*Frolic unrestrained RUNFREE
Mandela’s land: Abbr. RSA
Old Italian coin LIRA
Jazz singer James ETTA
Arthritis detectors XRAYS
For the most part MAINLY
Soul automaker KIA
Phys. or entom. SCI
*Where the biggest headlines are FRONTPAGE
"__ we meet again" UNTIL
Gambling city near Tahoe RENO
Trampled (on) TROD
Game one for season ticket holders … or, literally, what each word in the answers to starred clues can have HOMEOPENER
Responsibility ONUS
Algerian seaport ORAN
Bleak, in verse DREAR
Take the bus RIDE
"… why __ thou forsaken me?": Matthew HAST
Experience, as emotions FEEL
Ball-balancing circus animal SEAL
Soccer shoe’s turf grabber CLEAT
51-Down’s "Chicago" role ROXIE
Capital of Ghana ACCRA
Czech Republic region BOHEMIA
Mercury Seven astronaut John GLENN
How "The Raven" poet signed some of his letters EAPOE
Drummer Ringo STARR
You, in French TOI
Kicks back UNWINDS
Colorful aquarium fish NEONTETRA
Wine stopper CORK
Questions ASKS
Ship fronts PROWS
"__ trip!": "Let’s travel!" ROAD
Smell ODOR
Take advantage of USE
Optimistic ROSY
Restful resorts SPAS
Not windy CALM
Tibet’s continent ASIA
"Holiday Inn" holiday CHRISTMAS
Tolkien tree creature ENT
Back at sea? AFT
__-la-la TRA
Driver’s one-eighty UEY
Leave the stage EXIT
Really old ANCIENT
Hawks and eagles RAPTORS
Stitch’s movie pal LILO
Big name in packaged soup KNORR
French brother FRERE
"Chicago" co-star Zellweger RENEE
Shaq of the NBA ONEAL
Golf great with an "army" ARNIE
Mild Dutch cheese GOUDA
Ford flop EDSEL
"Here comes trouble!" UHOH
Romance novelist Roberts NORA
Adobe file format PDF
