La Times Crossword Answers May 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times May 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Produced, biblically speaking BEGAT
Racetrack stops PITS
Finance majors’ degs. MBAS
Kagan associate ALITO
Not yet out of the running INIT
Strong lobby for seniors AARP
One who wants to come home? BASERUNNER
Insanity, in court PLEA
Makes eligible for, with "to" ENTITLES
Sign up ENLIST
Albacore, e.g. TUNA
Price of a crosstown ride FARE
19th Greek letter TAU
Eight pts. GAL
"Just think!" IMAGINE
In unfamiliar territory ATSEA
"An Officer and a Gentleman" star GERE
Black, in poetry EBON
Castro of Cuba RAUL
Adjust to fit ALTER
Statistician Silver of ESPN’s FiveThirtyEight NATE
British baby buggy PRAM
"The cow is of the bovine ilk / One end is moo, the other, milk" poet NASH
Floppy disk successor CDROM
Solemn ending? SILENTN
Vote in favor YEA
What’s up to you? SKY
Cheese coat RIND
TiVo products DVRS
Confuse BAFFLE
Canopy creators … or what can literally be found in 6-, 10-, 24- and 34-Down TREETOPS
Free speech org. ACLU
Three, to nine SQUAREROOT
Get rid of SHED
Change directions TURN
Box cutter insert RAZOR
Top dog HEAD
Not hard SOFT
Prefix with foam STYRO
Innocent one BABE
Panache ELAN
Heart of the matter GIST
Absorbed the loss ATEIT
Haitian island whose name is Spanish for "turtle" TORTUGA
Brain part that produces melatonin PINEALGLAND
Overnight stops INNS
50-50, e.g. TIE
Party decoration STREAMER
Cartographer’s table MAPLEGEND
Indonesian island BALI
"Iliad" war god ARES
Petty argument SPAT
Forearm part ULNA
New Deal prog. NRA
Reason for a parking restriction FIREHYDRANT
Camping cover-ups TARPS
Centipede creator ATARI
Garden-variety USUAL
Bridge beams IBARS
Against the rules NOTOK
Redcoat, to a Minuteman ENEMY
"Wascally wabbit" hunter ELMERFUDD
Sci-fi visitors ETS
Colonies crawling with critters ANTNESTS
Board game with an "Unemployment Office" corner CAREERS
Zip NIL
Penultimate word of many fairy tales EVER
Classic guitar, briefly STRAT
Shindig BASH
Bruise symptom ACHE
One in the doghouse? FLEA
Gang land TURF
Like slime OOZY
Substandard POOR
Houston athlete, for short STRO
Status __ QUO
VIDEO