La Times Crossword Answers May 28th 2017

Bambinos TOTS
Kaput SHOT
Workout set REPS
Emergency PINCH
Plugging away ATIT
Show impatience SIGH
Go off ERUPT
End of __ ANERA
Poem title following "Gin a body meet a body" COMINTHROTHERYE
Three-star mil. officer LTGEN
Nancy Drew series author KEENE
Hawk’s home AERIE
Read carefully (over) PORE
Like many Ariz. residents RETD
Retained KEPT
Brahms and Clara Schumann, by most accounts PLATONICLOVES
Film noir hat FEDORA
Underground systems METROS
Indian author Santha Rama __ RAU
What may replace you? ONE
Gp. with arms NRA
MS. enclosures SAES
Optimistic UPBEAT
Paid informants NEWSAGENCIES
No longer used OBSOLETE
Replaceable tire part TREAD
Privy to INON
Early U.S.’s Northwest __ TERR
One with convictions FELON
Oil source SOYBEAN
Chopper AXE
Modernists, for short NEOS
Pose SIT
Axioms UNIVERSALTRUTHS
Yank’s foe REB
Sticky situation MESS
Madre’s hermana TIA
House-warming buys HEATERS
Film with a saloon OATER
Brood STEW
Actress Kunis MILA
Fellow "I can’t be torn apart from," in a 1964 #1 hit MYGUY
Mona Lisa, e.g. BRUNETTE
Dietitian’s recommendations HEALTHYMEALS
GM navigation system ONSTAR
Give off EMIT
Retired NBA big man Ming YAO
Solstice mo. DEC
Flamenco shout OLE
1987 Beatty/Hoffman flop ISHTAR
Demands it SAYSSO
Hospital emergency units TRAUMACENTERS
Gillette Mach3 predecessor ATRA
One who’d like to forget, maybe RUER
Takeout TOGO
Lured (in) ROPED
Earthy pigment UMBER
Mideast ruling family name ASSAD
In danger of being towed PARKEDILLEGALLY
Cheap cigar STOGY
Company name that aptly begins with a periodic table symbol ALCOA
It meant nothing to Ravel RIEN
Descriptive dance HULA
Really pushes HYPES
Lester’s bluegrass partner EARL
Head set? EARS
Memphis middle name ARON
Epitome of sharpness TACK
Platte River people OTOE
What’s up at the end of an exam? TIME
Snockered STINKO
Droop-nosed flier SST
Cymbals with a foot pedal HIHAT
Brute OGRE
1912 Olympic legend THORPE
Practice lines REHEARSE
Before, poetically ERE
Goal PURPOSE
Watch using bugs SPYON
Good buddy PAL
Needing assistance, maybe INTROUBLE
More than half of Israel NEGEV
Whence Icarus fled CRETE
Poker holdings HANDS
Garr of "Young Frankenstein" TERI
__-do-well NEER
Pinball problem TILT
Tan shades ECRUS
Stabbing feeling PANG
Wedding reception highlight TOAST
__ luxury LAPOF
Typeface choices FONTS
Diciembre follower ENERO
1944 loser to FDR DEWEY
"Death in Venice" author MANN
Put back into the company, as profits REINVEST
More painful SORER
Congers EELS
French possessive ATOI
Clearing house? TENT
"A Tiger Walks" star SABU
Yemeni seaport ADEN
Sandpaper descriptor COARSE
"What You Need" rockers INXS
Hullabaloo BROUHAHA
Involve ENTAIL
Draw a bead on, with "at" AIM
Chow down EAT
Fr. holy woman STE
First name in skin care ESTEE
Andean capital LIMA
Founding member of pro soccer’s Washington Freedom HAMM
Eye sore STYE
"__Cop" ROBO
Bring in EARN
A/C units BTUS
"Zounds!" EGADS
Makes a judicial decision RULES
Food service giant SYSCO
Retinue ENTOURAGE
Kingdom REALM
Bridge ancestor WHIST
Space travel meas. LTYR
Spring for lunch, say TREAT
Otherworldly ETHEREAL
Royals manager Ned YOST
One of the Balearic Islands MINORCA
Stepped (on) TROD
Seek ambitiously ASPIRE
Cut __: dance, in old slang ARUG
Steinway competitor YAMAHA
Pan, in filmdom TRASH
Impaired from disuse RUSTY
Legendary fabulist AESOP
Nightclub of song COPA
The same, in Paris EGALE
Holmes adversary Irene ADLER
Director Kazan ELIA
Run together BLUR
Eliza’s greeting ELLO
House Speaker after Boehner RYAN
Prefix with functional DYS
Yellow Sea peninsula: Abbr. KOR
Nav. rank ENS
