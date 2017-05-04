La Times Crossword Answers May 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Ike, in the ’50s PREZ
Suffix for "leader" ARCH
Stopped to think MUSED
First female attorney general RENO
Animal in una arena TORO
Fester, e.g. UNCLE
Bizarre entr’acte? ODDNUMBER
Historic name in India MAHAL
"Millennium" trilogy author Larsson STIEG
"It’s go time" IMUP
It’s little when it’s white LIE
See 5-Down PIN
Cue from the wings? LINESEGMENT
Enter furtively EDGEIN
Locks removed at night? TOUPEE
Curb REIN
Reserved box, maybe VIPSEAT
L.A. or N.Y. publishing equipment? TIMESTABLES
Apt GERMANE
Sleazy gaze LEER
Sanction PERMIT
"Open wide!" SAYAAH
Upbringing involving unhip oldies? SQUAREROOTS
It’s quite a mess STY
Land of Freud: Abbr. AUS
Flush, in Tijuana RICO
Try to strike HITAT
Beamed LITUP
It doesn’t add up … except as a hint to 17-, 25-, 37- and 49-Across FUZZYMATH
Muse of memory MNEME
Hightail it FLEE
Limo destination PROM
Accord, for one SEDAN
A or B, for the record SIDE
Figs. that are never intentionally reused SSNS
Do quite well PROSPER
Destructive algal bloom REDTIDE
Writing a "Dear John" letter, say ENDINGIT
Lose focus, with "out" ZONE
It requires a 24-Across ATM
Hood of folklore ROBIN
Eclair filling CREME
Egyptian sky god HORUS
Quiet MUM
Feminine article in Italy UNA
Haul SCHLEP
Sitcom character who dated baseball’s Keith Hernandez ELAINE
Insert neighbor, on PCs DELETE
Wrinkly hybrid UGLI
Beatle for two years PETEBEST
DC-to-AC electronic device INVERTER
"Scoooooooooore!" GOAL
Without a sound MUTELY
Baffler ENIGMA
Ending for many schools ISM
Fundraising sch. group PTA
Franciscan leader? SAN
Milwaukee schoolteacher who went on to lead Israel MEIR
Typically five-armed marine invertebrates SEASTARS
Go whole hog on Thanksgiving EATATON
Beats RHYTHMS
Biblical collection PSALMS
Track runner EQUINE
Suffered from neglect, in a way RUSTED
Hardly hale ASHY
Jazz improvisations RIFFS
Eyelike openings OCULI
Slowly exuded OOZED
Cheeky tykes IMPS
She played Mia in "Pulp Fiction" UMA
__ name PEN
Part of a dazzling duo? ZEE