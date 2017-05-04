La Times Crossword Answers May 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times May 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Ike, in the ’50s
|PREZ
|Suffix for "leader"
|ARCH
|Stopped to think
|MUSED
|First female attorney general
|RENO
|Animal in una arena
|TORO
|Fester, e.g.
|UNCLE
|Bizarre entr’acte?
|ODDNUMBER
|Historic name in India
|MAHAL
|"Millennium" trilogy author Larsson
|STIEG
|"It’s go time"
|IMUP
|It’s little when it’s white
|LIE
|See 5-Down
|PIN
|Cue from the wings?
|LINESEGMENT
|Enter furtively
|EDGEIN
|Locks removed at night?
|TOUPEE
|Curb
|REIN
|Reserved box, maybe
|VIPSEAT
|L.A. or N.Y. publishing equipment?
|TIMESTABLES
|Apt
|GERMANE
|Sleazy gaze
|LEER
|Sanction
|PERMIT
|"Open wide!"
|SAYAAH
|Upbringing involving unhip oldies?
|SQUAREROOTS
|It’s quite a mess
|STY
|Land of Freud: Abbr.
|AUS
|Flush, in Tijuana
|RICO
|Try to strike
|HITAT
|Beamed
|LITUP
|It doesn’t add up … except as a hint to 17-, 25-, 37- and 49-Across
|FUZZYMATH
|Muse of memory
|MNEME
|Hightail it
|FLEE
|Limo destination
|PROM
|Accord, for one
|SEDAN
|A or B, for the record
|SIDE
|Figs. that are never intentionally reused
|SSNS
|Do quite well
|PROSPER
|Destructive algal bloom
|REDTIDE
|Writing a "Dear John" letter, say
|ENDINGIT
|Lose focus, with "out"
|ZONE
|It requires a 24-Across
|ATM
|Hood of folklore
|ROBIN
|Eclair filling
|CREME
|Egyptian sky god
|HORUS
|Quiet
|MUM
|Feminine article in Italy
|UNA
|Haul
|SCHLEP
|Sitcom character who dated baseball’s Keith Hernandez
|ELAINE
|Insert neighbor, on PCs
|DELETE
|Wrinkly hybrid
|UGLI
|Beatle for two years
|PETEBEST
|DC-to-AC electronic device
|INVERTER
|"Scoooooooooore!"
|GOAL
|Without a sound
|MUTELY
|Baffler
|ENIGMA
|Ending for many schools
|ISM
|Fundraising sch. group
|PTA
|Franciscan leader?
|SAN
|Milwaukee schoolteacher who went on to lead Israel
|MEIR
|Typically five-armed marine invertebrates
|SEASTARS
|Go whole hog on Thanksgiving
|EATATON
|Beats
|RHYTHMS
|Biblical collection
|PSALMS
|Track runner
|EQUINE
|Suffered from neglect, in a way
|RUSTED
|Hardly hale
|ASHY
|Jazz improvisations
|RIFFS
|Eyelike openings
|OCULI
|Slowly exuded
|OOZED
|Cheeky tykes
|IMPS
|She played Mia in "Pulp Fiction"
|UMA
|__ name
|PEN
|Part of a dazzling duo?
|ZEE