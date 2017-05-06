La Times Crossword Answers May 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times May 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Starbucks serving
|LATTE
|Pound foot?
|IAMB
|Busy co. on Mother’s Day
|FTD
|Put forward
|POSED
|Get too close to
|CROWD
|Françoise’s friend
|AMIE
|__ moment
|AHA
|Capricious
|FICKLE
|Outcome
|DENOUEMENT
|Outcome
|RESOLUTION
|It’s a long story
|SAGA
|Advanced legal deg.
|LLM
|Souvenirs with three holes in them
|TEES
|Is down with
|HAS
|Dr.’s order
|MRI
|Keisters
|CABOOSES
|640 acres: Abbr.
|SQMI
|Hosea contemporary
|AMOS
|"Win some, lose some"
|CESTLAVIE
|"Win some, lose some"
|THATSLIFE
|Legal agreement
|LEASE
|Countryman of Gary Player
|ERNIEELS
|Training group
|CADRE
|One may be named for a president
|ERA
|Spread out
|SPLAY
|Mount delivery
|SERMON
|Onward in time
|FORTH
|Often elided pronoun
|YOUALL
|Grandpa Walton portrayer
|GEER
|Like Perot in the 1992 pres. election
|IND
|The ’70s, in a Tom Wolfe essay
|MEDECADE
|"When We Were Kings" subject
|ALI
|__ club
|GLEE
|Bare
|AUNATUREL
|Bare
|BUCKNAKED
|Put __ appearance
|INAN
|Org. with lanes
|PBA
|Elegantly, to Vivaldi
|GRAZIOSO
|Offense
|SIN
|Bell curve figure
|MEAN
|Like a quarter’s edge
|REEDED
|Coagulates
|CLOTS
|Rifled
|LOOTED
|In the cards
|FATED
|Routine first baseman?
|WHO
|Go after
|ENSUE
|Mushers’ transports
|DOGSLEDS
|"I Hated, Hated, Hated This Movie" author
|EBERT
|"Confidentially … "
|ENTRENOUS
|"Confidentially … "
|BETWEENUS
|Gospel singer Winans
|CECE
|Coup target
|ETAT
|The 3rd Avenue line was the last of them to operate in Manhattan
|ELTRAINS
|Beatle bride
|ONO
|Actress Garner, familiarly
|JEN
|Fill past full
|SATE
|Singer DiFranco
|ANI
|Sorts
|ILKS
|Fine dining aficionados
|BONVIVANTS
|Fine dining aficionados
|EPICUREANS
|Senescence
|OLDAGE
|Even so
|YET
|Take-out order?
|DELE
|Snowy __
|EGRET
|Holds up
|LASTS
|News letters
|UPI
|Cheek
|SASS
|Chinese toys, for short
|PEKES
|Some SLR displays
|LCDS
|Side squared, for a square
|AREA
|Chinese secret society
|TONG
|Feature of many Broadway musicals
|TWOACTS
|Email ending
|EDU
|1975 Jackson 5 hit
|IAMLOVE
|Autobiographical subtitle
|AMEMOIR
|Time div.
|MIN
|Actress Davis
|BETTE
|Make out
|FARE
|Site of Mount Olympus
|THESSALY
|"__ Kapital"
|DAS
|Name of 12 popes
|PIUS
|Fall mo.
|OCT
|Whole alternative, in Nottingham
|SKIMMEDMILK
|Ecuadoran province once famous for its gold
|ELORO
|Patron saint of France
|DENIS
|Swing wildly
|FLAIL
|Island near Corsica
|ELBA
|Resistance units
|OHMS
|Co-star of Bea, Betty and Rue
|ESTELLE
|Amber __
|ALE
|Erotic
|SENSUAL
|Parts of gals.
|QTS
|A long way off
|AFAR
|Pitch indicator
|CLEF
|Architect Saarinen
|EERO
|Coal-rich German region
|SAAR
|Get better
|HEAL
|Champagne bucket, e.g.
|ICER
|Apple variety
|IPAD
|Actress Blakley
|RONEE
|Cut off
|ENDED
|Watch word?
|SEIKO
|Fed after tax evaders
|TMAN
|Worked (up)
|HET
|__ Buena, town that became San Francisco
|YERBA
|Continental divide?
|OCEAN
|Surgical dressing
|GAUZE
|Castilian hero
|ELCID
|Had
|DUPED
|Canterbury pen
|GAOL
|Bridal path
|AISLE
|Wedding
|UNION
|They go by in a flash
|NANOSECONDS
|Banker’s bane
|BADDEBT
|Pres. advisory team
|NSC
|Prepares
|GETSSET
|It holds the line
|REEL
|Face
|MEET
|Popular pasta topping
|RAGU
|Actor Wilson
|OWEN
|By way of, briefly
|THRU
|Tipplers
|SOTS
|Air
|TUNE
|One may echo in an alley
|FOOTSTEP
|Chain letters?
|DNA
|Obstructs the progress of
|DERAILS
|Batting positions
|STANCES
|Poetic dusk
|EEN
|Surround
|BESIEGE
|Superman player
|REEVE
|It towers over Taormina
|ETNA
|2012 Nintendo debut
|WIIU
|Early computer language
|COBOL
|__ Gay: WWII bomber
|ENOLA
|West Yorkshire city
|LEEDS
|Sprightly dances
|JIGS
|Italian wine center
|ASTI
|Frolic
|LARK
|Cap site
|KNEE
|Retired fliers
|SSTS
|Winery sight
|VAT
|Manhattan sch.
|NYU
|Patch grower
|PEA
|Gym unit
|REP