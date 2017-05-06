La Times Crossword Answers May 7th 2017

Starbucks serving LATTE
Pound foot? IAMB
Busy co. on Mother’s Day FTD
Put forward POSED
Get too close to CROWD
Françoise’s friend AMIE
__ moment AHA
Capricious FICKLE
Outcome DENOUEMENT
Outcome RESOLUTION
It’s a long story SAGA
Advanced legal deg. LLM
Souvenirs with three holes in them TEES
Is down with HAS
Dr.’s order MRI
Keisters CABOOSES
640 acres: Abbr. SQMI
Hosea contemporary AMOS
"Win some, lose some" CESTLAVIE
"Win some, lose some" THATSLIFE
Legal agreement LEASE
Countryman of Gary Player ERNIEELS
Training group CADRE
One may be named for a president ERA
Spread out SPLAY
Mount delivery SERMON
Onward in time FORTH
Often elided pronoun YOUALL
Grandpa Walton portrayer GEER
Like Perot in the 1992 pres. election IND
The ’70s, in a Tom Wolfe essay MEDECADE
"When We Were Kings" subject ALI
__ club GLEE
Bare AUNATUREL
Bare BUCKNAKED
Put __ appearance INAN
Org. with lanes PBA
Elegantly, to Vivaldi GRAZIOSO
Offense SIN
Bell curve figure MEAN
Like a quarter’s edge REEDED
Coagulates CLOTS
Rifled LOOTED
In the cards FATED
Routine first baseman? WHO
Go after ENSUE
Mushers’ transports DOGSLEDS
"I Hated, Hated, Hated This Movie" author EBERT
"Confidentially … " ENTRENOUS
"Confidentially … " BETWEENUS
Gospel singer Winans CECE
Coup target ETAT
The 3rd Avenue line was the last of them to operate in Manhattan ELTRAINS
Beatle bride ONO
Actress Garner, familiarly JEN
Fill past full SATE
Singer DiFranco ANI
Sorts ILKS
Fine dining aficionados BONVIVANTS
Fine dining aficionados EPICUREANS
Senescence OLDAGE
Even so YET
Take-out order? DELE
Snowy __ EGRET
Holds up LASTS
News letters UPI
Cheek SASS
Chinese toys, for short PEKES
Some SLR displays LCDS
Side squared, for a square AREA
Chinese secret society TONG
Feature of many Broadway musicals TWOACTS
Email ending EDU
1975 Jackson 5 hit IAMLOVE
Autobiographical subtitle AMEMOIR
Time div. MIN
Actress Davis BETTE
Make out FARE
Site of Mount Olympus THESSALY
"__ Kapital" DAS
Name of 12 popes PIUS
Fall mo. OCT
Whole alternative, in Nottingham SKIMMEDMILK
Ecuadoran province once famous for its gold ELORO
Patron saint of France DENIS
Swing wildly FLAIL
Island near Corsica ELBA
Resistance units OHMS
Co-star of Bea, Betty and Rue ESTELLE
Amber __ ALE
Erotic SENSUAL
Parts of gals. QTS
A long way off AFAR
Pitch indicator CLEF
Architect Saarinen EERO
Coal-rich German region SAAR
Get better HEAL
Champagne bucket, e.g. ICER
Apple variety IPAD
Actress Blakley RONEE
Cut off ENDED
Watch word? SEIKO
Fed after tax evaders TMAN
Worked (up) HET
__ Buena, town that became San Francisco YERBA
Continental divide? OCEAN
Surgical dressing GAUZE
Castilian hero ELCID
Had DUPED
Canterbury pen GAOL
Bridal path AISLE
Wedding UNION
They go by in a flash NANOSECONDS
Banker’s bane BADDEBT
Pres. advisory team NSC
Prepares GETSSET
It holds the line REEL
Face MEET
Popular pasta topping RAGU
Actor Wilson OWEN
By way of, briefly THRU
Tipplers SOTS
Air TUNE
One may echo in an alley FOOTSTEP
Chain letters? DNA
Obstructs the progress of DERAILS
Batting positions STANCES
Poetic dusk EEN
Surround BESIEGE
Superman player REEVE
It towers over Taormina ETNA
2012 Nintendo debut WIIU
Early computer language COBOL
__ Gay: WWII bomber ENOLA
West Yorkshire city LEEDS
Sprightly dances JIGS
Italian wine center ASTI
Frolic LARK
Cap site KNEE
Retired fliers SSTS
Winery sight VAT
Manhattan sch. NYU
Patch grower PEA
Gym unit REP