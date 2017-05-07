La Times Crossword Answers May 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Word with ball or driver SCREW
Great Salt Lake state UTAH
Sharp knocks RAPS
1971 Clapton classic LAYLA
Pre-Columbian prefix with America MESO
Director Kazan ELIA
Mega-mall convenience ONESTOPSHOPPING
Horror director Craven WES
Foot or inch, e.g. UNIT
Founder of Taoism LAOTSE
Has office hours ISIN
Bro and sis SIBS
Small-time bad guy TWOBITGANGSTER
Pueblo-dwelling people HOPI
"Whatever floats your __" BOAT
Igor’s workplace LAB
Drops the ball ERRS
Shrimp relative PRAWN
Adriatic resort LIDO
Federal hush-hush org. NSA
Common-interest voting group BLOC
State after North Dakota, alphabetically OHIO
Office attire with a vest THREEPIECESUIT
Online auction site EBAY
Part of many old German duchy names SAXE
Belief systems CREDOS
Razor brand ATRA
Photo taker CAM
Barbershop quartet blend FOURPARTHARMONY
Other, in Oaxaca OTRA
Moniker NAME
Fountain drinks MALTS
Broadway offering SHOW
God with a hammer THOR
Baker’s dough raiser YEAST
Like snail-mail, compared to email SLOW
Mr. Peanut prop CANE
Deli breads RYES
LLL ELS
’60s dance WATUSI
Calling balls and strikes, say UMPING
Exam TEST
Fireplace remains ASH
Ruffian HOOLIGAN
Share, as an internet meme REPOST
Dismounted ALIT
Kegler’s targets PINS
"Parsley, __, Rosemary and Thyme" SAGE
Getting the job done ONIT
Blue Ribbon brewer PABST
Sacred bird of ancient Egypt IBIS
Winter bank makeup SNOW
Partner of now THEN
Bottom-of-the-barrel WORST
Daytime TV celeb who founded Harpo Productions OPRAH
Beaded calculators ABACI
Root or Yale ELIHU
Wheel spokes, essentially RADII
Cowboy’s footwear BOOT
Agreeable PLEASANT
Stringy ROPY
Diet successfully LOSE
Jazz genre BEBOP
Make a new sketch of REDRAW
Bible book named for a woman ESTHER
Adored one, in Asti CARA
Formerly in the military EXARMY
Corp. fiscal execs CFOS
__ IRA ROTH
Continental coin EURO
Prefix with sphere ATMO
Coca-__ COLA
"Carpenter" crawlers ANTS
Computer adventure game MYST
Cheerleader’s word RAH
Wisecracking West MAE