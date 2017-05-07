La Times Crossword Answers May 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times May 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Word with ball or driver
|SCREW
|Great Salt Lake state
|UTAH
|Sharp knocks
|RAPS
|1971 Clapton classic
|LAYLA
|Pre-Columbian prefix with America
|MESO
|Director Kazan
|ELIA
|Mega-mall convenience
|ONESTOPSHOPPING
|Horror director Craven
|WES
|Foot or inch, e.g.
|UNIT
|Founder of Taoism
|LAOTSE
|Has office hours
|ISIN
|Bro and sis
|SIBS
|Small-time bad guy
|TWOBITGANGSTER
|Pueblo-dwelling people
|HOPI
|"Whatever floats your __"
|BOAT
|Igor’s workplace
|LAB
|Drops the ball
|ERRS
|Shrimp relative
|PRAWN
|Adriatic resort
|LIDO
|Federal hush-hush org.
|NSA
|Common-interest voting group
|BLOC
|State after North Dakota, alphabetically
|OHIO
|Office attire with a vest
|THREEPIECESUIT
|Online auction site
|EBAY
|Part of many old German duchy names
|SAXE
|Belief systems
|CREDOS
|Razor brand
|ATRA
|Photo taker
|CAM
|Barbershop quartet blend
|FOURPARTHARMONY
|Other, in Oaxaca
|OTRA
|Moniker
|NAME
|Fountain drinks
|MALTS
|Broadway offering
|SHOW
|God with a hammer
|THOR
|Baker’s dough raiser
|YEAST
|Like snail-mail, compared to email
|SLOW
|Mr. Peanut prop
|CANE
|Deli breads
|RYES
|LLL
|ELS
|’60s dance
|WATUSI
|Calling balls and strikes, say
|UMPING
|Exam
|TEST
|Fireplace remains
|ASH
|Ruffian
|HOOLIGAN
|Share, as an internet meme
|REPOST
|Dismounted
|ALIT
|Kegler’s targets
|PINS
|"Parsley, __, Rosemary and Thyme"
|SAGE
|Getting the job done
|ONIT
|Blue Ribbon brewer
|PABST
|Sacred bird of ancient Egypt
|IBIS
|Winter bank makeup
|SNOW
|Partner of now
|THEN
|Bottom-of-the-barrel
|WORST
|Daytime TV celeb who founded Harpo Productions
|OPRAH
|Beaded calculators
|ABACI
|Root or Yale
|ELIHU
|Wheel spokes, essentially
|RADII
|Cowboy’s footwear
|BOOT
|Agreeable
|PLEASANT
|Stringy
|ROPY
|Diet successfully
|LOSE
|Jazz genre
|BEBOP
|Make a new sketch of
|REDRAW
|Bible book named for a woman
|ESTHER
|Adored one, in Asti
|CARA
|Formerly in the military
|EXARMY
|Corp. fiscal execs
|CFOS
|__ IRA
|ROTH
|Continental coin
|EURO
|Prefix with sphere
|ATMO
|Coca-__
|COLA
|"Carpenter" crawlers
|ANTS
|Computer adventure game
|MYST
|Cheerleader’s word
|RAH
|Wisecracking West
|MAE